PORTVILLE — The Portville girls volleyball team recognized senior outside hitter Tori Unverdorben for her 1,000th career dig before she led the Panthers to another three-set victory Thursday night.
Portville swept Allegany-Limestone 25-18, 25-12, 25-9 in a CCAA Central match.
Unverdorben led the Panthers with 12 kills, five aces and 17 digs.
Jillian Stebbins added 33 assists with 2 aces and Ava Haynes had 10 kills, 16 digs and six aces. Lillian Bentley chipped in with 10 kills and three aces and Samantha Steadman had four kills.
For A-L, Serena Frederick had five kills and four digs. Kyrin LaBella had 12 digs and Molly McCarthy marked three kills and three blocks.
Southwestern 3, Olean 0
JAMESTOWN — Southwestern (11-2) swept Olean 25-19, 25-20, 25-20.
Lauren Cotter led the Trojans with 14 kills, six digs, four aces and two blocks. Arrington Restivo had 20 assists and four digs and Leigha Sischo had five aces, four kills and three digs.
Michelle Droney had a team-high nine kills and Logan Baer had 17 assists for Olean (8-3).
NON-LEAGUE
New Life Christian 3, Gow School 0
SOUTH WALES — New Life Christian improved to 3-1 with a 25-8, 25-17, 25-9 sweep.
Marcie Hutter made a team-high eight kills and Nana Bluntt served for 16 points for NLC.