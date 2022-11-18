Of all the dominant teams and stellar players behind them to come through the Portville girls volleyball program, Tori Unverdorben still managed to accomplish a ‘first’ for her squad.

Last week, Unverdorben received the first-ever All-American recognition for a Portville player, named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) High School All-American Third Team. The senior outside hitter was previously named as one of 15 players on the Northeast All-Region team.

