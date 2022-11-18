Of all the dominant teams and stellar players behind them to come through the Portville girls volleyball program, Tori Unverdorben still managed to accomplish a ‘first’ for her squad.
Last week, Unverdorben received the first-ever All-American recognition for a Portville player, named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) High School All-American Third Team. The senior outside hitter was previously named as one of 15 players on the Northeast All-Region team.
Unverdorben, the niece of Panthers coach Kelly Unverdorben, is the leader for an undefeated team that will compete for a second straight Class C state championship this weekend in Glens Falls.
“She has worked so incredibly hard,” the elder Unverdorben said. “She’s worked really hard for her team, probably for me a little bit, herself, her family … the program, the school, everybody. I don’t know if we thought All-American would even be in the picture. Being All-American is just huge. We’ve never had that at Portville; we’ve had a couple honorable mentions but we’ve never had an All-American.
“For her to be one is just pretty amazing and I think it’s added a lot of confidence to the rest of the girls because they’re like, ‘We’re on the court with an All-American, like what?’ So it’s been pretty cool. It’s been pretty fun. The girls have really been happy for her, proud of her and they’re just such an awesome group.”
A fourth-year starter, Unverdorben led the Panthers in the Far West Regional with 13 kills and 21 digs in a sweep of LeRoy on Friday.
Unverdorben has joined two millennial clubs for the Panthers, with more than 1,000 career kills and 1,000 digs. She now has 1,109 kills, 1,224 digs and 326 aces on her Portville resume. As a junior, her .422 hitting percentage was seventh in the state and she had the fifth-most digs in the state and most for a non-libero.
A year ago, Unverdorben earned a spot on the New York Class C all-tournament team and seems a strong bet to do the same this weekend. Before the season, she was one of The Buffalo News’ ‘25 to Watch’ high school athletes from any sport.
Now the Panthers are just days away from helping Unverdorben and her classmates go out on top, with semifinal pool play Saturday morning and the championship match on Sunday.
“Our team has improved a lot and we are playing so good,” Tori Unverdorben said. “We just have improved since the beginning of our first season and now we’re just so better to this day.”
After the regional win over LeRoy, the senior sounded almost like a coach with her outlook on how the Panthers will prepare for the state championship.
“We’re going to sleep very well, we’re going to eat very well and we’re going to play hard as a team together,” she said with a smile. “We’re going to work on our skills and we’re going to communicate.”
Kelly Unverdorben acknowledged the pressure her niece may have felt growing up as a volleyball player in the family. But Tori grew up with her state championship-winning coach and aunt next door.
“She has really worked her tail off,” Kelly Unverdorben said. “It has not been easy for her because not only is she my niece, but she lives next door to me, so even when it was 10 degrees or below zero and she wasn’t out there in her backyard bopping the ball around, I was texting her like, ‘Hey, where are you? What are you doing? You haven’t got your 200 reps in today.’ Ten minutes later I’d see her out there doing it and then my heart would break and be like ‘Ohhhhh, I feel bad.’ But I don’t think she minded doing it either. I think she really enjoyed every process along the way. There’s been a few times you probably didn’t want to that much on a cold day, getting up and putting the work in, nobody does, but she did it.
“There’s just a lot that went into building Tori Unverdorben as a player through the years and she’s the one that had to do the work to make it happen.”
