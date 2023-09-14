Last boys soccer season did not end the way the Allegany-Limestone Gators wanted as they were defeated at the hands of their league rival Southwestern.
With just under a minute left in a tied sectional semifinal, the Trojans stuck and sunk A-L by a final score of 3-2. An end to a campaign that A-L was not prepared to have ended. Gators coach Jon Luce said that the loss hurt since he had been coaching that specific group since they were young and they knew that after that moment they would be gone. Luce knows that only six teams can finish their season with a win and a state title. However, that does not take away from the hard work and dedication he saw from his squad.
A-L finished their season last year with a 14-5 overall record and an undefeated 9-0 league record. Their wins came by large margins. On average, the Gators scored just under five goals in each game in which they won. Meanwhile, their losses only came by an average of about one goal. This season, goals have been a little more rare, however the results are still there.
A-L opened its season with a 2-0 and 1-0 win that crowned them champions of its own season-opening Gator Cup tournament. What followed was another 1-0 win over crosstown rival Olean in the first league game of the season.
The score lines have not been the only change for the Gators as several players are finding themselves in new roles this year with the old crop of players having vacated their positions and the new players offering different services.
“We knew it was going to be different this year because we needed to move players into different positions because there were maybe positions where those players would benefit us more than the position they were in last year,” Luce said.
Even with the success they’ve had Luce still understands that there will be “growing pains” when it comes to putting all the pieces together. However, he is relying on the mentorship of the veteran players on his team to bring the new guys up to speed.
“A lot of these guys have been able to lean on the older players, from previous teams on,” he said. “Leaning on someone to take charge of the field, score that winning goal, make that crucial stop on defense and they don’t have that anymore. It’s got to be one of them. So, we’re looking for the new standouts on this team to be the leaders on the field. Because if we can get someone to be that leader on the field it’s less that we have to say from the sideline during games.”
As the players begin to develop in leadership roles on the field, Luce has goals he wants to see his team accomplish throughout the season. Staggered in “benchmarks” the goals he has set out for his team don’t solely rely on wins.
“Success, and that’s not just with wins and losses. We want to see the improvement from where we started and where we finish. We set the goals very high no matter what team is coming out for that season, our goals are very high. That (success is) not just within our season, we want to make a deep run into the playoffs. We want to keep everyone healthy for the entire season. We just want to be peaking at the right point (and) we’re just getting underway.”
The next step towards the continued success that Luce hopes for is their biggest game of the season thus far as Southwestern comes to town in a rematch of the fixture that ended A-L’s season last year. This time, Luce knows there are “bragging rights” up for grabs as they look to topple their rivals on home soil. The Trojans square off against the Gators on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Elsewhere around the county, Portville has set out on its sectional title defense. After a 14-4-1 record last season, the Panthers are without CCAA East Co-Player of the Year Michael Cole and Co-Defensive MVP Cole Faulkner, both Big 30 All-Stars. The duo combined for 22 goals and eight assists. The most likely to step up into their space is junior Brady German. As a sophomore, German bagged seven goals and led the team with 10 assists. This season, Portville has had some ups and downs, sitting with a 2-3 overall record.
— Ellicottville is another team that is currently defending a sectional title after they defeated Maple Grove 4-3 in double overtime in the Section Six Class D Final. CCAA East Co-MVP and Big 30 All-Star Sam Edwards has returned for his senior season after scoring 24 goals and providing 14 assists last season. So far this season, Ellicottville has an overall record of 4-1 with their sole loss coming from the Red Dragons who got their revenge from last year’s sectional final loss. Next up is a date with the undefeated Randolph Cardinals on Sept. 14 away from home.
— Olean is under new management. First year head coach TJ Magro has the Huskies believing again. Despite their current winless record, their largest margin of defeat is two goals which came in their first game of the season. Magro has described himself as an optimistic person and knows that hope can go a long way with his squad.
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE
Coach: Jon Luce (18th year, 265-47-18)
League: CCAA Div. I West
2022 record/postseason: 14-5; Newfane (W, 12-0, Sec. 6 Class B2 First Round), Akron (W, 3-2 OT, Sec. 6 Class B2 Quarterfinal), Southwestern (L, 3-2, Sec. 6 Class B2 semifinal)
Roster: Sean Conroy (sr., D), Carson Kwiatkowski (jr., D), Cooper Wilczewski (soph., MF), Spencer Chamberlain (sr., D), Jesse Decker (sr., MF), CJ Ellison (sr., MF), Joshua Nolder (sr., GK), Tyler Slocum (sr., MF), Tyler Griffin (sr., MF), Luke Griffin (jr., F), Zander Parsons (jr., MF), Brady Straub (jr., MF), Gavin Straub (jr., D), Gunnar Martin (jr., D), Tommy Buffamante (jr., D), Zach Greaves (jr., MF), Noah Hatch (soph., MF), Gian Parry (soph., D)
From the coach: “The veterans of this year’s team have been eager to display what they can provide the team as a full-time contributor playing several minutes. I’m not sure if it has been fortunate or unfortunate that they have been behind a few years of solid players. They have been able to learn from them but haven’t gotten quality time on the field. Soon enough we will know because they are going to get that chance to prove that they belong in the starting lineup. We have several good teams to play against this year to test our mental and physical toughness. We need to bring our ‘A’ game to each contest. We believe we are ready for the season, but this is only on paper. What matters the most is what happens on the field!”
ELLICOTTVILLE
Coach: Matt Finn (21st year, 165-170-18)
League: CCAA Div. III East
2022 record/postseason: 11-5-2; North Collins (W, 5-1, Sec. 6 Class D Semifinal), Maple Grove (W, 4-3, 2OT, Sec. 6 Class D Final), Fillmore (L, 2-0, Class D Far West Regional)
Roster: Evan Bauer (sr., GK), Will Benatovich (sr., D), Coleman Carls (fr., D), Toby Coburn (jr., MF), EJ Doherty (sr., MF), Owen Doherty (jr., F), Ben Edwards (jr., D), Sam Edwards (sr., MF), Christopher Edwards (fr., MF), Aiden Harrington (sr., D), Emmett Jacobson-Coolidge (sr., D), Maddox Johnson (jr., MF), Tosh Klein (fr., MF), Jackson Kruszynski (soph., GK), Aaron LoGiudice (sr., D), Cameron Mendell (soph., MF), Merek Peters (jr., D), Kyle Robinson (jr., D)
From the coach: “We have quite a few players back from last year. We have a dedicated group of soccer players. Our season will depend on how healthy we stay throughout the season.”
OLEAN
Coach: TJ Magro (1st year, 0-0-0)
League: CCAA Div. I West
2022 record/postseason: 2-11-1; City Honors (Sec. 6 Class B1 Second Round)
Roster: Adrian Bohdanowycz (soph., F), Tyler Camp (sr., D), Donte Clemons (sr., MF), Preston Conner (sr., D), Tyler Cross (sr., F), Will Crosson (sr., D), Trevor Crouch (sr., D), Brody Frame (jr., MF), Andre Fratercangelo (sr., MF), Sullivan Hoffman (jr., D), Conner Hogle (fr., MF), Brennan Kielar ( jr., MF), Noah Kinaird (sr., D), Alex Linderman (sr., MF), Dawson Mallery (sr., MF), Camden Pancio (sr., D), Ethan Peace (sr., D), Brady Riehle (soph., F), Karsten Stadtler (sr., MF), Braylon Torres (soph., GK), Ethan Woodring (soph., MF)
PIONEER
Coach: Sarah Lawson (7th year, 35-59-4)
League: ECIC Div. III
2022 record/postseason: 4-12-1; International Prep (L, 6-2, Sec. 6 Class B1 Second Round)
Roster: Aidan Boyd (sr., F), Parker Clarkson (soph., D), Connor Fleischman (fr., D), Owen Gamble (sr., GK), Jonathan Haggerty (soph., MF), Brenden Haudricourt (jr., D), Gabriel Kempf (sr., F), Brody King (soph., MF), Harley Kinmartin (soph., MF), Ethan Metlak (sr., D), Trey Monin (fr., MF), Adam Romance (jr., D), Nathan Schmidt (soph., D), Landon Shultz (sr., MF), Zach Strohm (jr., D), Evan Williams (fr., MF)
PORTVILLE
Coach: JJ McIntosh (14th year, 105-101-13)
League: CCAA Div. III East
2022 record/postseason: 14-4-1; Randolph (W, 2-1, Sec. 6 Class C Quarterfinal), Wilson (W, 1-0, Sec. 6 Class C Semifinal), Holland (W, 3-1, Sec. 6 Class C Final), Avon (L, 3-0, Class C Far West Regional)
Roster: Brady German (jr., MF), Simon Szymanski (sr., D), Troy VanSickle (sr., GK), Colin German (fr., MF), Braeden Carter (jr., MF), Wyatt Evans (jr., MF), Owen Faulkner (jr., D), Drake Wiedemann (sr., D), Marcus Wilson (sr., F), Gabe Evans (fr., F), Logan Zeigler (jr., D), Luke Edwards (fr., F), Patrick Perkins (soph., F), Conner Roulo (soph., MF), Vic Vena (fr., D), Garrett Reynolds (fr., F), John Neeson (soph., MF), Parker Keim (fr., D), Dakota Moore (soph., D), Aiden Richardson (fr., MF), Kaiden Scanlon (sr., F), Riley Horsley (soph., D), Carson Friends (soph., F), Thomas Mackey (fr., D)
From the coach: “Between the last two seasons, we have graduated 23 players. In that time, we had an undefeated regular season, we were back to back CCAA-East champions, and finished as Section 6 Class C champions last season.
“We hope to build off the momentum of the impact of those last two years. Between the players that are returning that were a huge part of our success and the guys that have been witness to it, we have a great group of guys that know what it takes.
“A tough CCAA-East league, and jumping up to Class B this season, we know that our road will be difficult. We have several young players that will endure their own growing pains, but we are ready and excited to prove that this next group can step up and carry on with the success of our soccer program.”
SALAMANCA/CATTARAUGUS-LITTLE VALLEY
Coach: Marra Stokes (1st year, 0-0-0)
League: CCAA Div. III East
2022 record/postseason: 1-16-0; Alden (L, 10-0, Sec. 6 Class B2 First Round)
Roster: Wyatt Bialaszewski (fr., D), Mason Brewer (jr., MF), Michael Brewer (sr., D), Brayden Brown (jr., D), Easton Chudy (fr., MF), Kyler Colton (sr., D), Alex Crowell (jr., D), Saje Eschborn (jr., GK), Calum Farnham (fr., MF), Grant Gillman (sr., MF), Taylor Hayes (fr., F), Jacob Herrick (jr., F), Christian Horn (sr., MF), Carter Light (fr., MF), Andrew McCormick (fr., D), Gabriel Redeye-Desposito (sr., F), Matthew Schnaufer (sr., D), Ben Seifllein (jr., D), Dimitrious Taylor (jr., D)