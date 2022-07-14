OLEAN — A three-run first inning put Union Whiskey ahead and it rolled from there to improve to 6-4 in the Olean Women’s Slow-Pitch Softball League on Thursday, knocking off Allegany Beverage.
Union Whiskey won 4-1, powered by 12 hits to Allegany Beverage’s seven in the game at Forness Field 9.
Grace Wood had two hits, including a triple, and scored twice for Union while Jenna Hadley marked three hits with two RBI. Melissa Brant and Mandy Martin had two hits each, as did a pregnant Amber Sawaya.
Makenna Pancio marked two hits to lead Allegany Beverage (6-3) and Lacee Pearl scored the lone run. Allegany played with nine players for most of the game.
Flickerwood Wine 28, Misfit’s 16Rachel Anderson led Flickerwood Wine Cellars (4-6) with six hits, hitting 6-for-6, including a home run and three triples.
Jenna Hicks hit 5-for-6 with a double and triple, while Kelsi Dinkins went 4-for-5 with a double and Britta Rajski went 4-for-6. Melissa Elder went 3-for-5 and Baylee Brien went 3-for-6 while Dani Newman, Liz Rix (double) and Danielle Arnett each went 2-for-5.
Miranda Bova and Nikki Jimerson both hit home runs and both went 4-for-5 for Misfit’s (5-5).
Sunnea John (double), Rae George (double) and Meg Cooper each hit 3-for-5. Candy Miller (double) and Molly Cooper both went 2-for-5 and Sam Miller hit a double.
Angee’s 28, Baxter’s Hardware 5Gabby Carpenter and Hannah Lathrop hit home runs to lead Angee’s (9-1) to victory.
Sophia Aiello hit 4-for-4 with three doubles for Angee’s. Lathrop had a home run, triple and single while hitting 3-for-4 and Courtney McCutcheon and Ann Kennedy (double) both hit 3-for-4. Sophia Fratercangelo, Carpenter, Sammy Gibbons, Gosheneh Kennedy, Kristiana Pavone and Ashley Peterson all had two hits each.
Talty’s Shamrocks 7, Village Green 6Cas Mills went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI and Mel Lyons went 3-for-4 including the winning hit, a two-RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to lead Talty’s (2-8).
Missy Miles and Erin Hitchcok added two hits apiece with a RBI for both.
For Village Green (4-6), Kaelynn Shae went 2-for-4 with a home run while Taylor Potter went 3-for-4 with three RBI and Heather Burdick and Kait Higby both went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Teagan Forness hit 2-for-3.
Randy’s Up The River 19, Broken Wing 4Jess Weinman went 4-for-4 while Jordan Lucas hit a home run and were two of seven Randy’s Up The River players with multiple hits in the victory.
Kayla Welty, Alex Calbi and Jaleesa Ard-Sledge had three hits each and Lucas, Alyssa Ramarge and Spryce York had two each for Randy’s (8-2).
Robin Murphy had two hits for Broken Wing (3-6).
Smethport VFW 16, State King 1Alyssa Cunningham and Abbey Woodard each hit a home run while Courntey MacNeal led the team hitting 4-for-4 to pace a victory for Smethport VFW (10-0).
Karly Welty went 3-for-4 while Molly Kate McCullough and Kiara Orner had two hits each, both with a double. Cunningham, Woodard, Amber Nelson and Megan Zylinski had two hits each.
For State King (0-11), Paige Smith went 2-for-2 while Amber Mohr, Kim Martinelli, Shannon Dettweiler, Katie Maedl and Tricia Moore each had a hit.