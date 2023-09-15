(Editor’s note: Following is the first in a three-part series on the creation of Team Unfurl, an NIL collective for St. Bonaventure men’s basketball, and the importance of NIL opportunities in today’s college climate. Today: the conception of Unfurl. Later, the particulars of the project and the impact it hopes to make.)
OLEAN — We’ve all done our share of fretting, grumbling and groaning.
This space alone, on a handful of occasions, has been used to rail on the inequities and problems created by college athletics’ burgeoning Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) landscape.
It’s time, though, to focus that energy elsewhere. St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach Mark Schmidt said as much back in early May when he stated, “You gotta adjust to the rules … and if you don’t, then you’re outta the game.”
Lauded NBA insider and Bona graduate Adrian Wojnarowski reiterated that sentiment just a few days later.
“To me, I call on those at St. Bonaventure, my place,” Wojnarowski, directly and imploringly, said on the Gary Parrish podcast. “This is a new world, and complaining about it, whining about it, wishing it was something else doesn’t change the fact that schools like St. Bonaventure, you better be investing in the collectives, in NIL.
“I hope the people who’ve supported our program … start paying up; they’ve got to put money in the collective. For a school like St. Bonaventure, we’d better figure out we’re willing to pay the money it’s gonna take to be competitive or we will be out of this realm and we won’t be competing in the Atlantic 10 anymore.”
Enter, largely for the purpose of pioneering that movement, Team Unfurl.
UNFURL, established earlier this year by a group of passionate alumni and qualified professionals, is a collective that supports NIL opportunities for Bona men’s basketball players. The idea was conceived in the spring of 2022, when the Bonnies’ then-five standout seniors were weighing a return and the NIL world was taking hold.
“Everybody knows how it went with the ‘Iron Man 5,’” said John Mucke, a Bona grad, local certified CPA and one of the heads of the Team Unfurl effort. “We just really never got a chance to shoot our shot. We did have some contracts drawn up, we had stuff ready, but those guys went to other places before we got a chance to get in front of them.”
Unfurl, Mucke said, has no interest in using funds to become involved in the initial recruitment of a prospect. Rather, the goal is to help retain the quality players already in the program. So if, say, redshirt junior Chad Venning produced an all-conference campaign this winter, Unfurl would help to facilitate both the monetary and personal relationship that’s become required to keep a player put.
“That’s a slippery slope, trying to woo guys in with some NIL money who might want to come to Bonaventure,” Mucke noted of his reservations on the recruiting side. “You don’t even know anything about a guy, yet you’re gonna start laying out money. Ours is going to be more of a retention sort of thing, help retain guys who are here, help them get some NIL money.”
“WOJ’S” appearance on the Parrish podcast served as the fan to Unfurl’s flame, said Brian Conaghan, a 1999 Bona graduate and self-employed marketing executive who’s also been central to Unfurl’s cause. His group knows: They need to not only attract potential donors, a difficult task in any climate, but educate a sect of fans and followers on why these funds are now so critical to Bona’s future success … and existence.
Wojnarowski described it as a “moment of truth,” for a lot of schools, Bona being one of them.
And that was the turning point in the implementation of the Team Unfurl collective.
“(It’s) how do you bring this to the public and get them engaged in something that’s really new, especially in our Bona community,” Conaghan asked. “If you’re talking about Duke or Kentucky, NIL’s a well-known, big topic. They have gobs and gobs of alums to where they really don’t need to do very much, because if you’ve got 300-400,000 alumni, it doesn’t take you very long to build your NIL fund.
“But with us, it’s a well-known number: (we have) 30,000 living alums. There are more kids enrolled at Penn State and Syracuse than we have living alumni. It was, how do you bring that to this environment and how do you get other people involved besides us who could bring some credibility to our effort?”
“WOJ” HELPED plant the seed.
Additionally to that end, Unfurl has released testimonial videos on its social media channels (@TeamUnfurl on Twitter; Team Unfurl on Instagram and Facebook) from standout former players such as Jaylen Adams, Tyler Relph and Denzel Gregg, who discuss the importance of the NIL layer in today’s era.
Just yesterday, the group held its first in-person social event, a meet-and-greet at the Shore Acres Club in Mamaroneck, New York, which featured appearances from Bona coach Mark Schmidt, Wojnarowski and Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, whose father was a St. Bonaventure graduate.
The hope with these efforts is to begin building momentum for the collective ahead of the coming Bona basketball season, at which point it will look to construct its donor base in earnest. Because the reality now is this: Without NIL money in today’s game, a star player like Adams — rather than leading the Bonnies to the NCAA Tournament — likely finishes his career somewhere else.
“You think of all the great teams (under Schmidt), especially starting in 2012,” said Conaghan, who splits his time between Olean and the New York City area. “If Andrew Nicholson comes to St. Bonaventure in 2023 by some miracle, he never makes it to his sophomore year here, Jaylen Adams never makes it to his sophomore year — if they even come here to begin with.
“That’s what people have to realize: in today’s climate, those four-year players, even the guys like Dion Wright and the path he took, the stories that we’ve built in the Coach Schmidt era don’t exist anymore and won’t exist anymore unless this is figured out by our community.
“We want to play our little part in helping to keep that continuity.”