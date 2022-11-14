MIDDLETOWN — After an overtime thriller Saturday morning in the state semifinal, the Fillmore boys soccer team still had to finish the job on Sunday.
The Eagles had been in this exact spot a year ago and came up a game short of their first-ever state title in boys soccer. They didn’t let the second chance go by this season.
Knotted at 0-0 at halftime of Sunday’s NYSPHSAA Class D state championship against Chazy (Section 7), a pair of seniors — defender Brent Zubikowski and attacking forward Mitch Ward — scored to deliver Fillmore a 2-0 victory at Middletown High School’s Faller Field.
Fillmore finishes its perfect season at 23-0, winning the program’s first state title in its third chance after previous tries in 2000 and 2021. Coach Jarrett Vosburg, a former Fillmore player and assistant coach under longtime coach Jamie Mullen, led the program to its first state title in his first season as the head man in charge.
“It’s difficult for me to try to put into words what today’s win means to this team, this program, and this community,” Vosburg said. “I can’t say enough about the way these guys battled this weekend. They left their heart and soul on the field in both the semi-finals and finals games this weekend. We have preached all year about leaving no regrets, and at a perfect 23-0-0, it’s safe to say they have done just that.”
Zubikowski gave the Eagles the lead just 10 minutes into the second half with a long ball out off a direct kick of reach for the goalkeeper. It was just the third goal of the season for the defender, but no doubt the biggest.
After scoring twice on Saturday, Ward netted his 47th goal of the season on Sunday, a penalty kick for a 2-0 lead with 14 minutes remaining.
Fillmore goalkeeper Luke Columbo manned the net again, making 13 saves to earn his 17th shutout out of 23 wins this season.
“The defense is ridiculous, nine goals scored on (us) all year, 115 or so scored for us,” Ward said in an NYSPHSAA interview. “It’s a brotherhood. We all care about each other, love each other and that’s the biggest thing.”
Last year, Fillmore beat Chazy in the state semifinal but lost to Mount Academy in the Class D title game. The Eagles spent a year motivated to finish what they couldn’t last time.
“I haven’t stopped thinking about it since that day,” Ward said. “I have the poster on my wall of ‘Fillmore loses in state championship’ and this is what I wanted right here.”
Fillmore will graduate 12 seniors, including Ward, Zubikowski and Colombo.
“All of them have played an important role in this season,” Vosburg acknowledged. “Everyone knows the role Mitch has played statistically. He’s an incredible player. But his leadership is what will be missed the most next season. Similarly, Brent commanded a defense which allowed only nine goals on the season, and only two in the entire postseason. He is the commander of our defense, and we couldn’t have had the season we’ve had without him. Colombo made six or seven saves this weekend that saved our season. He’s quietly accumulated a school record 17 shutouts on the season, and was always there for the big save when we needed him.”
Vosburg credited performances in all aspects of the field to deliver the historic state title.
“Our center-mids elevated their play, and every single player on the field upped their game with heart, energy, grit, and courage to get us over the hump and help us defeat an incredibly solid, perennial powerhouse in Chazy,” he said.
Vosburg made sure to thank his assistant coaches, Mike Witkowski and Jordan Mullen as “one of this could have been accomplished without their contributions,” along with his predecessor, Jordan’s father Jamie.
“He’s been instrumental this year, helping with the transition and offering his support and guidance every step of the way,” Vosburg said of the elder Mullen. “This is every bit as much his team as it is mine, as he’s instilled this drive for excellence that I’ve simply tried to uphold this year.
“Today’s title is one earned by hard-working players, but celebrated by an incredibly supportive community. I feel incredibly blessed to be along for the ride.”
NYSPHSAA CLASS D SEMIFINAL
Fillmore 3, Greenport 2, OT
MIDDLETOWN — To even make Sunday’s championship game, the Eagles needed some late dramatics on Saturday.
Fillmore appeared to be in control, with two Ward goals in the first half assisted by Henry Sardina and Zach Sisson, but Greenport rallied with two goals in the first eight minutes of the second half. The score stood until overtime, when Layton Sanasith scored the game-winner in the 93rd minute with an assist from Ward.
Columbo made eight saves for the Eagles.
Luis Mason and Milton Veliz scored for Greenport (Section 9).
Vosburg credited his team for its response after losing its two-goal lead.
“I’m so incredibly proud of the guys for keeping their composure and not folding,” he said. “We got some great minutes out of guys like Zach Sisson, Jack Cool, Henry Sardina and Damon Wood in the remainder of the second half, but couldn’t find the game winner off some great chances.
“Finally, in the first overtime, Mitch Ward was able to beat a guy and get it baseline before making a beautiful cross to Layton Sanasith, who calmly put it home to send us back to the state title game for the second year in a row.”