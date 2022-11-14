Fillmore boys soccer

The Fillmore boys soccer team celebrates after defeating Chazy in the NYSPHSAA Class D state championship game on Sunday in Middletown.

 Photo provided

MIDDLETOWN — After an overtime thriller Saturday morning in the state semifinal, the Fillmore boys soccer team still had to finish the job on Sunday.

The Eagles had been in this exact spot a year ago and came up a game short of their first-ever state title in boys soccer. They didn’t let the second chance go by this season.

 

