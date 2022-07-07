Call it the law of unintended consequences.
Last August, Chris Blocher, inarguably the Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament’s most dominant player over the past 25 years, put his name in the event’s record books.
He claimed his 10th title, breaking the tie with the legendary Ted Kochan, and that milestone joined the mark he already owned and also extended for the most medals in tournament history with his seventh.
This past offseason, a friend of Blocher’s, who lives in West Seneca, wanted to play in the 2202 tourney, but couldn’t remember its lengthy title. So, he Googled Blocher’s name and was shocked to see his buddy had points in the World Amateur Golf Association standings.
He immediately called Blocher, who “assumed he was busting on me.”
Except he wasn’t.
SOON ENOUGH, Blocher connected the dots as to how he earned points in the world’s amateur rankings.
Last August, the Men’s Amateur had a trio of unique entrants.
Argentine native Maximiliano Almonacid, a foreign exchange student during high school, was visiting Port Allegany’s Daniels family along with two friends — Miguel Sancholvz and Juan Tomas Arozena — who had to wait several weeks before returning home.
Almonacid qualified as a previous area resident due to his exchange-student status, and his host family encouraged all three to bide some time by playing in the Men’s Amateur.
It turns out, all three were elite golfers, each making the 32-man Championship Flight, and Sancholvz, who carried a gaudy minus-3.8 handicap, made it all the way to the semifinals where he took talented John Nick Forrest to the 17th hole of match-play before falling 3-and-1.
EVENTUALLY, Blocher realized how he got those points.
“All three of them had world rankings,” he said, “and their presence in the (Men’s Amateur) field increased the tournament’s world ranking to earn points.”
And even though Blocher didn’t play any of them en route to the title, the fact he won got him those points.
“Whenever they play in a big tournament, they automatically affect its world ranking and now that I have points my presence could have an effect as well,” he said with a laugh.
“I actually had points before, but didn’t realize it. I played in the Monroe Invitational (Rochester) after college and finished in the Top 20 which got me points because that tournament had a high international ranking … Ben Curtis and Lucas Glover both played in it and eventually won the U.S. Open (2003 and 2009, respectively).”
He added, “The year I was medalist in the New York State Amateur (2000), I got points for that and maybe even for the years that I made the round of 16.
“It’s funny, you think of the Men’s Amateur as a local tournament, then you find out by winning it, at least last year, you can get points in the world rankings.”
It will be interesting to see whether Blocher’s presence this year, but without the Argentinian trio, raises the Men’s Amateur’s rating enough to earn those world points.
