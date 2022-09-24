This game would have been compelling even without all of the subplots.
The Bills and Dolphins, both 2-0, meeting at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday afternoon (1 o’clock, NBC-TV, 95.7 .FM, 100. FM, 550 AM) for sole possession of first place in the AFC East was a pretty good hook.
Of course, there will be the typical late-September 90-degree temperatures in Miami Gardens and some statistics that seem to favor Buffalo as coach Sean McDermott is 9-1 against the Dolphins in his first five seasons, outscoring them 275-144 and having now won seven straight.
But this year is different.
Miami has a new coach in Mike McDaniel, formerly the 49ers offensive coordinator, and it shows. After beating the Patriots, 20-7, in the home opener, the Dolphins got the attention of the entire NFL when, trailing the Ravens 35-14 last Sunday in Baltimore with barely 12 minutes to play, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes producing a 42-38 victory.
Tagovailoa’s numbers for the game included six touchdown passes and 469 yards through the air and translated to his two wideouts, among the most speedy in the league, each grabbing 11 passes and both scoring two touchdowns as Tyreek Hill totaled 190 receiving yards and Jaylen Waddle 171.
That alone puts Buffalo’s defense on alert, but not as much as its own injury report.
Four defensive starters are out, and a fifth is a possibility.
Cornerback Dane Jackson and safety Micah Hyde, who both suffered neck injuries in Monday’s win over the Titans, are out, as are the Bills’ two best pass-rushing defensive tackles, Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and Ed Oliver (ankle). In addition, Jordan Poyer, with two interceptions in as many games, is questionable with a foot injury.
That means the Bills will start two rookie draft choices at corner — Kaiir Elam (first round) and Christian Benford (sixth) — and young veteran Damar Hamlin in Hyde’s spot.
If Poyer can’t go, Jaquan Johnson will start.
Other than next month’s game at Kansas City against its high-powered offense it’s the worst possible week for Buffalo to have a short-handed secondary.
“THE LAST couple of years they’ve always had a talented roster.” McDermott said. “Now they add Tyreek Hill to that on the offensive side. They’re playing at a high level and the speed component of their offense is as good as there is out there.
“(Hill is) a once-in-a-lifetime player with his speed and ability to go up for contested catches. They have tremendous speed on offense, put up a lot of points (31 per game), do a great job offensively scheme-wise and Mike (McDaniel) does a great job of putting them in a position to be successful.”
THE IRONY is, despite the Bills’ lengthy injury list on defense, Buffalo is second in the NFL in both fewest points and yards surrendered per game (8.5 and 215) and is one of only four teams having surrendered only a single touchdown pass in two games.
But it’s likely, given the circumstances, the Bills’ offense, averaging 36 points per game, will have to win in a shootout. Oddsmakers seem to agree, making Buffalo a 5½-point favorite with an over/under of 52½ points, the highest on the board.
And while Bills quarterback Josh Allen is 7-1 versus the Dolphins with 21 touchdown passes and four rushing scores against them, he’s wary even with the likely return of No. 2 wideout Gabriel Davis (ankle), plus center Mitch Morse (elbow) and tight end Dawson Knox (foot).
“All that stuff that’s happened in the past doesn’t matter come Sunday. Every season is different and they’re playing really well on the defensive side of the ball,” he said. “Usually during these division games they throw in a different wrinkle that they haven’t shown on film and try to break some tendencies. We’re going to have to have guys step up and play next-man-up football … we trust the guys in this building.”
Allen added, “Statistically, they bring the most pressure in the league and we’ve got to find ways to either block it or get the ball out quick and not allow that to dictate our game plan. They’re dang good at what they do so we’ve got to be prepared.”
FIRST-YEAR Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey noted, “They do a great job of creating havoc with their scheme and doing things to affect you, both run and pass, by schematically using different packages, different looks, different packages.
“They do a really good job of matching scheme and personnel. They don’t have a lot of people they ask to do things that isn’t a strength of theirs but rather put them in positions of what they do well and make it tougher on offenses.”
In Allen’s view, “It’s going to have to be a complimentary win … do our part on the offensive side of the ball and allow our defense to make some plays.”