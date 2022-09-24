buffalo_bills_logo_helmet_2021_sportslogosnet-4815

This game would have been compelling even without all of the subplots.

The Bills and Dolphins, both 2-0, meeting at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday afternoon (1 o’clock, NBC-TV, 95.7 .FM, 100. FM, 550 AM) for sole possession of first place in the AFC East was a pretty good hook.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social