They were among the top contributors the last time the Portville softball team took the field.
Brooke DeYoe tossed a four-hit gem, holding her opponent scoreless over the first five innings. Faith Capito opened the decisive final frame with a leadoff single. Olivia Emley added an RBI-single as part of that six-run seventh. Mia Hlasnick finished the year as a Big 30 all-star.
Behind that group, the Panthers beat Chautauqua Lake, 8-2, for the Section 6 Class C-1 title, avenging a championship game loss to the Thunderbirds from a year earlier.
Noteworthy, of course, is the fact that game happened not one, but two years ago … nearly to the day. And that group, which included Felecia Capito, wasn’t comprised of battle-tested seniors, but still-emerging sophomores.
And that’s the difference between Portville and most others heading into the brunt of this slapdash spring season: While many of those local squads are still assessing where they stand following a lost campaign due to COVID-19 and the transition to more inexperienced players, the Panthers, even after a year off, continue to be in win-now mode with a mostly veteran lineup intact.
“Every team has questions going into the season without having played in a year,” Portville coach Bill Torrey reminded. But, he acknowledged, “we are fortunate to return a bulk of our veterans and we’re very fortunate that a lot of those girls play year-round, so that certainly is helpful ...
“We still have questions about where else we need to fill in and how we’ll fare together a year later, but I think everybody is just happy to be playing (again). Obviously, we lost out on last season and we’re happy to get it in. It’s fast and furious and condensed, but we’re very fortunate to be returning a core group of veterans.”
ELSEWHERE in Cattaraugus County, the outlooks range from bright to rebuilding.
Olean High, for instance, suffered four key graduation losses — players who unfortunately never got that final chance to compete — including Big 30 all-star Elyse Graham, who now plays at Division I St. Bonaventure, and only returns three letterwinners from its Class B-1 titleist team in 2019.
All three, however — the junior trio of pitcher Kiley Anastasia, catcher JoJo Gibbons and outfielder/shortstop Makenna Pancio — were named CCAA East all-stars as freshmen and have the Huskies off to a 3-1 start this spring.
Ellicottville also welcomes back just three starters from a team that reached the C-2 semifinals two years ago. One of those, however, is starting pitcher Courtney Sexton, and that, plus an influx of talent has the Eagles at 4-1 so far. Allegany-Limestone, meanwhile, has just two players back from ‘19, but a pair of potential program cornerstones in junior pitcher Kortney Magara and junior infielder Kelsea Shea, plus a roster that’s set to bring everybody back next spring.
And that’s just part of what’s new in this coronavirus-altered softball season.
Five of nine Cattaraugus County programs have first-year coaches, including at Olean, where athletic director Steve Anastasia takes over for long-time coach Dan Brooks. His new-look squad features another budding standout in eighth-grade pitcher Emma Edwards, who’s already made a notable impact at both the plate and circle this season.
Additionally, there’s a new team with the inclusion of West Valley, which, after co-opting all school sports with both Ellicottville and Springville over the last five years, drew enough interest to re-establish its own program for the first time since 2015.
FOR THE most part, however, Portville is the exception to those circumstances.
Now in his seventh-year, Torrey, with a tremendous career mark of 81-41 (.664), is one of the deans of local softball coaches.
And unlike most others, his is a team that was capable of picking up where it left off.
DeYoe, a standout first-year pitcher in 2019 who’s now one of the top arms in the Big 30, and Hlasnick, to whom one opposing coach described as “one of the best catchers in the area,” have been with the program since dressing for the playoffs as eighth-graders in 2017. It’s a group that not only returns its sophomore-turned-senior five, but welcomes in two more of the school’s top athletes in junior twins Mia and Mallory Welty, both of whom had previously missed spring seasons due to injury.
As such, expectations are high.
Portville, after reaching three-straight sectional championships from 2017-19, and winning two of them, hopes to advance to another title game in 2021. But given the little practice time spring teams were given, and the continued uncertainty that surrounds the season, it’s understandably guarded.
“Our main goal, just like everyone else, is to be playing our best softball at the end of the season,” Torrey said, before allowing, “ … it would be nice to make it back there, and I think everyone aspires to do such things, but I would agree, that’s — we hope — an attainable goal for us to make a run again this season.
“(But) this day and age, you worry about things like quarantine and (COVID-19), so we’re just happy to be playing and trying to take every day as it comes.”
Portville, from the beginning, has faced its share of challenges.
A handful of its players had to miss the start of practice while quarantining for over a week due to contact tracing and many of those same girls were part of the overlapping volleyball campaign, helping the powerhouse Panthers to another sectional title on the final day of the season.
But Torrey’s squad has begun to hit its stride, following up a season-opening loss to another of the area’s banner programs, Wellsville — in the Lions’ 14th game of the spring and the Panthers’ first in two years — with three-straight one-sided victories (over Cattaraugus-LV, Franklinville and West Valley).
And it’s excited to see where it might end up two years and one loaded senior class later.
“We’re optimistic,” Torrey said. “We were battling quarantine and players finishing up their volleyball season, but what a great group of young ladies. All 13 of them, from top to bottom have been a pleasure to be around and they’re doing a nice job of coming together quickly.
“Normally, we’re fortunate enough to be in the gym for awhile; we usually do some spring training in Myrtle Beach, there’s a lot of time for team bonding. But it’s just a really nice group of kids. They’re fun to be around and hopefully that will mean good things for us in the end.”
Following is a capsule look at the Big 30 softball teams in Cattaraugus County:
ALLEGANY LIMESTONE
Coach: Kaelyn Shea (1st year, 0-0)
League: CCAA I West
2019 record/postseason: 5-12; Gowanda (L, 29-11, Sec. 6, Class B-2 first round)
Roster: Gianna DeRose (jr., 2B), Kylee Kiener (jr., CF), Jenna Margeson (jr., P), Ellie Strade (so., C), Kinsey MacAfee (jr., 1B), Tenley Hemphill (jr., OF), Kortney Magara (jr., UTL), Kearstin Foster (jr., 3B), Mallory Jakobczyk (jr., 1B), Kelsey Shea (jr., 1B), Maddi Straub (jr., SS), Devin Ralston (sr., SS)
CATTARAUGUS-LITTLE VALLEY
Coach: Heather Kagelmacher (8th year, 67-66)
League: CCAA I East
2019 record/postseason: 10-11; Tapestry (W, 11-1, Sec. 6 Class C-1 quarterfinal); Portville (L, 7-2, Sec. 6 Class C-1 semifinal)
Roster: Macy Pritchard (sr., CF), Maegan Ellis (sr., C), Alexis Shattuck (sr., 2B), Caitlin O’Neill (so., P), Kaylee Marek (jr., LF), Rebecca Covell (so., UTL), Alex Minnekine (jr., SS), Gabby Liskow (fr., C), Destynee Ly (jr., OF), Cali Schneider (so., 1B), Kora Sentz (so, 3B), Lexi Mikowicz (sr., P), Ella Golley (jr., OF), Madison Frentz (so., OF), Sarah Maguda (jr., OF)
ELLICOTTVILLE
Coach: Matt Finn (14th year, 91-147)
League: CCAA I East
2019 record/postseason: 6-12; Holland (W, Sec. 6 Class C-2 quarterfinal); Cassadaga Valley (L, 6-2, Sec. 6 Class C-2 semifinal)
Roster: Jenna Hadley (sr., 1B), Courtney Sexton (sr., P), Jianna Flora (sr., C/1B), Jocelyn Wyatt (jr., 3B), Olivia Pitillo (sr., 2B, OF), Erin Quinn (sr., OF), Lindsey Swalcy (sr., 1B, OF), Jill Tomsick (sr., 2B), Harley Ficek (jr., C), Carly Neumann (jr., P), Kyleigh Dimpfl (jr., OF), Emilee Ruiz (jr., SS/OF), Allison Rowland (so., OF), Sam Stock (so., C)
Dugout notes: “I think everyone is just trying to figure out where we are after missing last season. We have lots of seniors but very little varsity game experience.”
FRANKLINVILLE
Coach: Sydney Cerza (1st year, 0-0)
League: CCAA I East
2019 record/postseason: 1-13; Forestville (L, 18-9, Sec. 6 Class D quarterfinal)
Roster: Cayleigh Ainsworth (so., UTL), Kaylee Brennan (sr., SS), Sarah Courtney (so., C), McKensie Crooks (sr., UTL), Aubrey Ensell (fr., C), Olivia Frank (fr., OF), Jayla Frank (so., P), Makaelynn Graves (sr., UTL), Liliana Haggerty (fr., UTL), Tarryn Herman (jr., P), Ava McKune (so., 1B), Emily Ossont (jr., 3B), Cara Ossont (fr., UTL), Delaney Pfeiffer (jr., 2B), Cheznea Rivera (jr., UTL), Mikayla Tatlow (jr., OF)
Dugout notes: “We are a young team but the girls have come out with a fearless attitude and have shown tremendous growth in just (a few weeks). We cannot wait to continue growing even more as a team.”
OLEAN
Coach: Steve Anastasia (1st year, 0-0)
League: CCAA I West
2019 record/postseason: 16-8; Tonawanda (W, 19-4, Sec. 6 Class B-1 quarterfinal); City Honors (W, 1-0, Sec. 6 Class B-1 semifinal), Dunkirk (W, 2-0, Sec. 6 Class B-1 final); Eden (L, 20-4, Sec. 6 Class B crossover)
Roster: Kiley Anastasia (jr., P/SS, .452 avg., 14 RBI), JoJo Gibbons (jr., C, .419 avg., 15 RBI, 24 SB), Makenna Pancio (jr., CF/SS, .386 avg., 21 RBI), Hannah DeArmitt (sr., OF/3B), Hayleigh Federowicz (sr., OF/2B), Christine Martin (sr., OF/3B), Hannah Nelson (jr., 1B/C), Olivia Kratts (so., 2B/OF), Ariel Maine (so., 3B/OF/1B), Amy Campbell (fr., 3B/OF/P), Emma Edwards (8th, SS/P/OF)
PIONEER
Coach: Rachel Bracikowski (1st year, 0-0)
League: ECIC Division III
2019 record/postseason: 1-17; Cheektowaga (L, 8-3, Sec. 6 Class A-2 first round)
Roster: Trinity Prutsman (so., OF), Sidney McElheny (jr., C), Jade Brown (sr., CF), Lillian Milligan (so., UTL), Kelsea Tingue (jr., OF), Paige Cummings (jr., P), Courtney Ras (sr., P), Samantha Parsell (jr., OF), Emily McIntosh (so., OF), Brooke Eastman (so., C), Maria West (jr., UTL), Savannah Lingle (jr., UTL), Chloe Phetteplace (jr., UTL), Madalynn Pataye (fr., UTL), Cheyenne Titus (sr., SS), Myah Fox (jr., 1B), Haylee Heldwein (fr., 2B), Karlie Putt (jr., OF)
PORTVILLE
Coach: Bill Torrey (7th year, 81-41)
League: CCAA I East
2019 record/postseason: 15-7; Salamanca (W, 21-0, Sec. 6 Class C-1 quarterfinal); Cattaraugus-LV (W, 7-2, Sec. 6 Class C-1 semifinal); Chautauqua Lake (W, 8-2, Sec. 6 Class C-1 final); Maple Grove (L, 14-6, Sec. 6 Class C crossover)
Roster: Faith Capito (sr., 3B), Mallory Welty (jr., SS), Teagan Kosinski (sr., CF), Mia Hlasnick (sr., C), Olivia Emley (sr., 2B), Reggie Tkacik (sr., UTL), Mia Welty (jr., LF), Felecia Capito (sr., 1B), Codi Hatch (jr., UTL), Brooke DeYoe (sr., P), Caleigh Zollinger (jr., UTL), Kylie Blessing (jr., UTL), Lizzie Chapman (jr., UTL)
SALAMANCA
Coach: Keith Jones (3rd year, 3-26)
League: CCAA I East
2019 record/postseason: 0-14; Portville (L, 21-0, Sec. 6 Class C-1 quarterfinal)
Roster: Brianna Benjamin (fr., UTL), Emily Brown (fr., IF), Rylee Grant (so., UTL), Gahsenide Hubbell (so., UTL), Mariah Downey (jr., UTL), Myra Breazeale (jr., IF), Kierstyn Klahn (jr., IF), Emma Brown (jr., P), Kortney Deboy (fr., IF), Makenzie Oakes (so., 3B), Makayla Burch (sr., IF), Jaelynne Brown (8th, 1B), Xaviera Jimerson (so., UTL), Alyssa Perkins (so., UTL)
WEST VALLEY
Coach: Bryan Hansen (1st year, 0-0)
League: CCAA I East
2019 record/postseason: n/a
Roster: Leah Seltzer (sr., 3B), Kaylynn Williams (jr., OF), Nicole Blackwell (so., 2B/OF), Lauren Frascella (so., P/SS), Samantha Herbst (so., 3B/OF), Gabrielle Hickey (so., OF/2B), Colleen Keller (so., P/IF), Ronnie DuFrane (fr., IF/C), Emma Smith (fr., 1B/OF), Bethany Stanier (fr., OF/IF), Mara Swan (fr., OF), Nadia Tucker (fr., OF), Eve Niesyty (8th, 2B), Magdalena Parish (8th, C/1B), Olivia Harmony (7th, OF)
Dugout notes: Softball is back at West Valley for the first time in six years. West Valley has been merging sports with Ellicottville and Springville over the last five seasons. With interest up, we decided to try to re-establish a program. We are a very young team with a lot of energy. Excitement is grand at West Valley as we prepare for the first home team events here in over 2,000 days with the return of both varsity softball and track and field.
“The goal for the season is to work hard and be competitive in every game we play. Will be the hardest working team on the field. We have a lot of softball knowledge to learn and that will come as the season.”