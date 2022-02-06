OLEAN — Playing its second game in 24 hours, the Olean High boys basketball team made it a 2-0 weekend Sunday afternoon.
The Huskies dispatched of Fredonia in a CCAA West I game — originally scheduled for Friday but snowed out with a school closure — on Sunday, 79-62. Olean controlled the first half, taking a 47-23 lead into the locker room.
Zion James paced the Huskies (13-1, 6-0) with 23 points. Jack DeRose had 22 points on four 3-pointers and Kamdyn McClain had 16 points.
“We came out and I thought we did a great job to start off today pushing the pace,” Olean coach Tim Kolasinski said. “I thought we did a really good job of sharing the basketball and it led to some great looks, which we hit. We were able to build a nice lead by halftime and then in the second half were just kind of able to sustain it.”
Kolasinski commended his team for playing well just a day after a neutral site showcase game in Hamburg (see below).
“I’m really, really proud of our team because I told them this was a big weekend,” Kolasinski said. “We originally were scheduled to play Fredonia on Friday night, postponed due to the weather, and when we accepted the invitation to the Centercourt Classic, the reason I felt comfortable doing it was the fact that the league game was going to be the night before. Obviously the weather changed that, so I was very interested to see how we would respond going up and playing (Saturday), getting the big win, were we going to be able to come back and have that same competitiveness today and they absolutely answered the bell.”
NON-LEAGUE
Olean 83, Williamsville East 75
HAMBURG — A year after playing a high-scoring classic, Olean and Williamsville East staged another thrilling battle in the rematch.
Only this time it was the Huskies who came away with the win.
Kamdyn McClain led a quartet of big-time team scoring efforts, recording 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists to earn Player of the Game honors and key Olean in its showcase contest at the Centercourt Classic.
Stephen Hoffman posted a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds while Zion James piled up 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Jack DeRose also had 19 points, including five 3-pointers.
Last March, these teams went toe-to-toe, with Will East pulling out a 91-86 overtime triumph in each team’s regular season finale. In that one, McClain had 32 points while the Flames’ Max Schneider went off for 46. On Saturday, it was much the same.
The Huskies fell into an early five-point hole and trailed by one (33-32) at the break. Coach Tim Kolasinski’s team, however, exploded with a 33-21 third quarter to take control and then held on in a back-and-forth final period.
Schneider, also back this year, had another monster outing with 35 points, including four treys. Olean buried 10 3-pointers on the day while the Flames made 12.
“It was a great opportunity to be invited to that event,” Kolasinski said. “Chad Andrews from Centercourt put together a great field, and for him to choose us and Williamsville East to come up and play the game there, that was an honor for the kids, and we went up there knowing that was going to be really good competition and also on a neutral site, which is a nice thing to get this time of year.”
Olean, ranked No. 2 in the latest Centercourt small school poll, has collected three strong wins since suffering its first loss of the season against Hilton last weekend. This was a particularly impressive triumph, as it came over a Williamsville East team that was No. 8 in the large school rankings and entered the game 12-3.
“Will East is tough,” Kolasinski said. “We knew they were going to be a tough team. We played them last year and lost in a heartbreaker in overtime. Their point guard, Schneider, is just a really good player, averages about 25 a game and started off great last night.
“He scored 35 against us, but we were able to get into some offensive rhythm, hit some shots, which made them change up their defense and kind of just played into our hands a little bit. Once we got the lead we were able to keep it.”
Dorian Facen Jr. added 17 points while Jake Notaro had 11, and both hit three 3s for the Flames.