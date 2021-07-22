Starting Monday, through two weeks from Sunday, the Twin Tiers’ most popular country clubs will host a pair of high-profile golf tournaments, one professional, the other amateur.
First comes the Blaisdell Pro-Am, Monday and Tuesday at Bradford’s Pennhills Club, and that will be followed Aug. 4-8 by the Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur at Olean’s Bartlett Country Club.
THE BLAISDELL PRO-AM is a longtime fixture at Pennhills due in part to its being regarded as one of the premier such events in North America.
It also pays extremely well – a great draw for club pros – with a $100,000 cash purse over the two days including a $50,000 prize for winning Tuesday’s pro-only 18-hole event.
Some 72 professionals from the region are booked with Monday’s format consisting of five-person teams composed of two pros and three amateurs (108 are entered) with the latter competing for $20,000 in merchandise.
Among the club pros set for Tuesday’s pro-only event – they must play in the Pro-Am to qualify – is Bartlett’s Dwayne Randall, who won the then-$10,000 top prize in 2015’s tourney with a 4-under par 66 and followed by prevailing in 2019 with a 6-under 64. The event is open to Class A professionals from all PGA sections.
The tournament unofficially begins on Sunday with a 6 p.m. Pro-Am Team Draft Party.
MEANWHILE, entry deadline for the 85th SWNY-NWPA, the region’s top match-play event, will be a week from Monday at 2 p.m.
Entry fee is $130 and guarantees participants two rounds, an 18-hole medal qualifier (Aug. 4) – followed by a tournament dinner at 6 p.m. – and at least one match-play pairing (Aug. 5).
Practice rounds can be played for $20.
The field, which has averaged 114 players since 2000, will be divided into a 32-man Championship Flight but 16-player flights to fill out the entry list.
And this year, besides the Consolation Flight for first-round Championship Flight losers, there will be two other age-based consolations for opening-round losers.
There will be a 60-and-over and an age 45-59 flight for players who fall in the opening round below the Championship Flight. Those two consolations are limited to eight players each based on scores.
On Friday, Aug. 6, the championship and consolation brackets will play two rounds and the other flights one, reducing the field to Saturday’s semifinals.
Finals will be Sunday and all flights will play an 18-hole final except the championship.
Bartlett will now have hosted all or part of the tournament for the 61st time.
Match play begins Thursday and continues through Sunday’s finals (Aug. 8).
Last year, Jack Geise and Dan Gianniny, seniors on the St. Bonaventure golf team, squared off in the Championship Flight title match that paired the two best friends and roommates.
Geise, who now lives in San Diego but has family in Olean and Portville, prevailed 10-and-9 in the 36-hole final, the most one-sided Men’s Amateur championship score since the late Eddie Forrest downed Bill Pedacchio, 11-and-9, in 1971.
In the morning of the 36-hole final, Geise shot a 5-under par 65, and finished with 10 birdies in 27 holes.
In addition, for the 24th time and 22nd consecutive year, the tourney will host the annual Shootout of Previous Champions, a seven-hole event using a steeplechase format, on Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 3) at 5:30.
Nine-time champion Chris Blocher has won the shootout four times, six-time champ Dan Stetz, the late John Forrest, a three-time titleist, and Scott Crist were Shootout winners three times and Eric McHone claimed two.
Also for the 22nd straight year, the Men’s Amateur will donate to its two not-for-profit benefactors: The ReHabilitation Center Foundation and HomeCare & Hospice. Last year, each received $8,000, bringing the tourney’s total donation to $352,000.
The tournament also funds the entry fee for the 10 players from the Penn-York Junior Golf League who qualify, plus the John Henzel Memorial Scholarship, which goes to a golfer from a Big 30 school. To date, nearly $12,000 has been donated to a college freshman-to-be in the 24 years of the Henzel Scholarship.
Further information is available and entries can be made at the tournament website, swnynwpa.com.
