OLEAN — The 12U Twin Tiers Pride, an Olean-based youth travel baseball team, played its first two home games of the season last Sunday.
The Pride dropped both contests to the Academy Stars at Forness Park.
Twin Tiers players wore pink socks and wristbands to show their appreciation on Mothers Day. In between the two games, both teams lined up along the base lines with their mothers standing behind them. The players then presented their mothers with a flower before taking a group photo.
“One day out of the year, we get a chance to say thank you.” Pride head coach Dan Swanson said. “From all the kids, all the dads, all the players, thank you to all the mothers that stand behind these guys 365 days of the year.”
In the opener, the Twin Tiers’ Dominic Cavallo pitched the first three innings while Liam McCumiskey and Blake Washburn finished it out. In the bottom of the fifth, Macaibe Splain hit the Pride’s first home run of the season, a two-run shot also scoring Alex Edick.
In Game 2, the Pride fell, 7-4. Down 4-0 after the third inning, Benjamin Helveston hit an RBI double to score Cavallo and then scored off a Splain hit to bring Twin Tiers to within 4-2. The Stars then scored three more runs before Dominic Myers hit a two-run home run, also scoring Drew Coburn, to make it 7-4. Soren Swanson caught for nearly the entirety of both games.
More important than the losses, though, the team said, was being able to recognize the players’ mothers and all that they do to afford the opportunity to play travel ball.
The Pride are scheduled to return to action on Saturday against Gronk Nation back home at Forness Park.
(Writing and reporting contributed by Daria Cavallo, official reporter for the 12U Twin Tiers Pride.)