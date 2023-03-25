DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Winter is the longest of the three high school sports seasons.
It doesn’t just feel that way because of the stagnant cold and fleeting daylight. It’s also the longest in duration, as basketball teams in Pennsylvania endure a 22-game regular season that stretches from the first week of December until mid-February.
At Otto-Eldred, the winter season lasted even longer — more than a month longer.
When the District 9 postseason began Feb. 22, the O-E boys and girls basketball teams had already captivated the attention of their community. What they did over the following four weeks, however, will never be forgotten in the Terrors’ slice of McKean County.
O-E’s twin runs to the PIAA ‘Elite Eight’ felt, at times, straight from a storybook. The winter was never lacking in storylines, some of which O-E would have preferred to go without.
It might take a storybook to unpack everything O-E basketball accomplished on the hardwood since Dec. 3. This stretch of greatness can be quantified, however, by reviewing the numbers which stood out from their historic season.
51 — The combined number of games won by the O-E boys and girls this year.
The girls team’s 25 wins would have been a school record, only the boys set that mark with 26 wins this season. Everything they accomplished, they seemed to do together, including undefeated North Tier League seasons and the top seed in their respective District 9 brackets.
“To do it in the same year, I don’t think ‘special’ is saying enough,” O-E girls coach Shawn Gray said. “It was so much fun and they were competing against each other and off of each other. Both teams seemed to really buy in and love every step of it.”
Both sides were often dominant, winning seemingly every game by double digits. They tasted success last season by bullying the NTL, but this year, there were few programs in District 9 and beyond that could hang with O-E.
“Getting a year older made a ton of difference,” O-E boys coach Derrick Francis said. “We were a little physically bigger than we were last year and had another year of continuity with what we’re doing.”
The girls captured the school’s first-ever District 9 championship, winning the Class A crown after losing in the final the previous two seasons. After that, they won two state playoff games and the boys won three, the latter reaching the Class AA Final Four.
“Winning the district seemed to take a lot of pressure off of all of us,” Gray said. “We finally did it, and we thought we probably should have done it each of the last two years prior but it didn’t happen. It was a validation for all the years of hard work.”
3,654 — The population of Otto-Eldred School District, according to 2020 United States Census Bureau data.
On doubleheader nights, a portion of that number was either concentrated in Duke Center or scattered up and down Route 219 and PA-66, depending on where the Terrors were scheduled to play.
O-E’s playoff doubleheaders started in the District 9 quarterfinals, when a near-capacity crowd watched the boys take down Curwensville before Katie Sheeler set the girls’ all-time career scoring record (1,576 points) in a trouncing of Northern Potter. They played four more doubleheaders after that, including the D9 finals and the first three rounds of states.
“People couldn’t wait until the next game,” Gray said. “It was a lot of congratulations, but also, what’s next? You probably could have come and taken anything out of anybody’s house in the Otto-Eldred area because there was no one in town. They were all in Clarion, DuBois or wherever.”
Community support showered O-E’s basketball programs wherever they went. Sports boosters ensured players were fed before and after games and administrators worked closely with coaching staffs to ensure optimal conditions. Fan buses were even covered to transport students, which vastly out-numbered their counterparts from every other school O-E played.
“We had so much stuff to eat on the way down, I had to tell the kids not to fill up,” Gray said. “The administration was unbelievable and the communication between everyone was fabulous. We always knew what we were doing; when we were leaving to go to games. All of that stuff was top-notch.”
Not every fan, however, could trek through the Allegheny National Forest for playoff games at PennWest Clarion or DuBois High. That’s where the community stepped up again.
In perhaps the most telling instance of basketball’s impact, an online fundraiser started by Lance and Martha Baker generated enough money for the school district to stream both state quarterfinal games on its YouTube channel, something previously considered impossible due to the PIAA’s exorbitant streaming fees.
“(O-E) provides our kids with a lot of things compared to a lot of other schools,” Francis said. “It’s not just about sports; it’s about FFA, everything. It’s incredible. There are so many people who donated. We have a lot of thank you cards to write before we let the dust really settle.”
44 — Tim Burris’ basketball jersey number at Otto-Eldred.
Launched in October, the “TB33” campaign garnered support for O-E athletic director Burris, who was hospitalized for months after suffering a serious medical condition. After TB33’s impact during football season, the Terrors switched their focus to a new number this winter, sporting a logo on their warmups that incorporated Burris’ initials and the number 44.
When Burris returned to the Terror Dome down the season’s stretch, he was met with a sweeping ovation.
“(Burris) wanted to be part of it and he didn’t want to make it about himself,” Francis said. “He just wanted to sit there and watch these kids because they look up to him. It was tough for me when he wasn’t there and it was super special to see him at the games.”
Burris became a baseline fixture throughout O-E’s playoff run. The kids knew it, too, and were motivated by his presence as they worked through a trying playoff stretch.
“My practices are hard, but life is hard. It’s an intense two hours, but at the end of the day, it’s not going to be the hardest thing you ever do in life,” Francis said. “Knowing how to pay the bills, getting married, having kids… That’s hard. What (Burris) and his family went through and continue to go through, that’s hard. We’re still able to play the game.”
ONE NUMBER is still unknown — how far can Otto-Eldred take this?
The school has had previous stretches of basketball success, but 2022-23 raised the standard to a level higher than O-E or any of its peers had seen prior. On top of the girls’ history-making D9 title, O-E also became the first District 9 team in Class A or Class 2A to advance both its boys and girls teams to the PIAA quarterfinals in the same year.
After back-to-back years of dominating the North Tier, could this be just the start of a dominant stretch in Duke Center?
“I’m hoping that we’re building a program,” Gray said. “The junior high girls are in great hands with Kristina (Francis) and they’re learning so much at that level that, when I get them, all I need to do is keep cultivating a love for the game and each other and figure out what works as they get older.”
It will be harder for the girls than the boys to replicate immediately, as the Terrors will lose Sheeler and three other standout seniors to graduation. The boys, meanwhile, will return four starters, three of whom were sophomores this season.
Both sides have built their programs on similar premises — hard work and a love for one another. With those things in mind, the basketball braintrust in Duke Center will aim to turn this dream season into a championship factory while producing quality young men and women.
“You need to work harder than every other coach and the kids need to work harder than every other kid,” Francis said. “That’s just how life works. At the end of the day, that’s what we’re trying to prepare these kids for — life. The likelihood of us going to play in the pros is a fairy tale. You want to make them ready for the real world and to be good people.”