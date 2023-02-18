DUKE CENTER — If it feels like you’ve heard this story before, it’s probably because you have.
Otto-Eldred’s rise to basketball prominence, although still relatively new, has been well-documented. Since the North Tier League was revitalized for the 2021-22 season, O-E has dominated both the boys and girls circuits.
Last year felt like a dream season in Duke Center — the O-E boys and girls not only both won the league, but each finished undefeated. It was the first time since 2000 that either had won the NTL.
Now a year older and wiser, they did the same thing over the past two-plus months with mostly the same casts. In the past two seasons, the O-E teams are a combined 68-0 in the NTL, 49-1 at home, 82-6 in the regular season and 87-11 overall. Of their six regular season losses, only one was to a team from Pennsylvania.
The girls beat Smethport Tuesday and the boys beat the Hubbers the following evening to complete two more conference sweeps in 2022-23. Both sides beefed up their schedule this year and have proved up to the challenge, remaining the jewel of North Tier hoops for another season.
BOX SCORES didn’t change much from last season to now. They feature most of the same names, plus plenty of scoring, often from beyond the 3-point line.
Both O-E teams are known for their prolific scorers but each prides itself more on defense.
“I can’t say enough good things about our players,” said O-E girls coach Shawn Gray, who oversaw last season’s District 9 Class A final and PIAA quarterfinal appearances. “Their parents, their teachers and their youth coaches got them ready to take this next step that I hope we’re going to take and make some school history with. They’re a special, special group that I’m going to miss.”
That dominance can be quantified — the boys and girls each won 19 games by double digits this year, with the girls winning 15 games by 20 or more points and the boys taking 14 such games. They’re now both the top seed in their respective District 9 playoff brackets, earning first-round home games like they did last season.
“I’m very passionate when I’m coaching but there are a lot of times I’m smiling internally when I see the success,” said O-E boys coach Derrick Francis, who took over for Steve Bell this year after previously serving as an assistant. “All of these people are clapping and think it just comes so easy, and I know how many shots they put up. Our three guards shoot 3,000 shots a week and that’s on their own.”
THOUGH THEY’VE only garnered a spotlight the last two seasons, those within O-E’s hoops programs view their current success as the culmination of years of work.
Like many small-school groups, O-E’s current stars have grown up together, basketball being a common interest they’ve shared since the youth level. That pedigree allowed them to succeed as underclassmen, but now — especially for the senior-laden girls — they’re ready to take another step forward.
“They’re never satisfied,” Gray said. “These girls are amazing and they’re going to make such an impact on the world. Even in practice, we have goals for shooting drills. They’re always looking to improve themselves, their team and their relationships. I can’t wait to see where they are and what they’re doing 10 years from now.”
THE GIRLS are this year’s top seed in D9 Class A after they were seeded second each of the past two seasons. Replicating their recent successes has been admittedly difficult, but it’s a challenge Gray’s group has embraced.
“I’ll be honest, this year has been a little bit harder than last year,” Gray said. “I don’t know if it’s because of expectations or a little pressure we’re feeling to get back to where we were, but it has been a little bumpier.”
Leadership has been crucial for the Terrors against marquee opponents such as North Clarion, Elk County Catholic and Redbank Valley. The team starts four battle-tested seniors, however, all of whom have plenty of experience in March.
“The headlines are always about our senior group, but some of the stuff that isn’t seen is what makes this group special,” Gray said. “You can’t put it in a box score; you can’t quantify it. It’s just something that special people have.”
The boys are seeded atop the D9 Class AA field. They have senior leaders of their own but also rely on three sophomore starters who, with experience beyond their age, have been helped by a year of maturation.
“This stuff doesn’t happen overnight,” Francis said. “This kind of success is not something you do in a year. This stuff goes back to Nipper basketball and the dedication the kids had back then.
“Since we lost to (DuBois Central Catholic) in the (D9 Class A) semifinals last year, those sophomores remember what it felt like all summer long. It was because DCC was too physical for us. We scheduled DCC this year and those kids put in all that time lifting this summer to get stronger, and we went down and beat them.”
NOT LOST in the unprecedented success is the closeness with which O-E’s school community operates.
It shows through the crowds they draw, and will again when each team hosts its district quarterfinal next week. When athletic director Tim Burris returned to the Terror Dome Wedneday for the first time since suffering a medical condition in the fall, he was greeted by an organic standing ovation.
“It’s not even clapping for our boys … it’s getting excited for our drumline; getting excited for our cheerleaders,” Francis said. “The community is so tight and it’s a really special thing.”
While the Terrors and Lady Terrors re-write the school record book, their potential successors have watched intently. The hope, Francis said, is that this type of basketball success eventually becomes commonplace at O-E.
Whether it does or not, however, the current group of boys and girls have set quite the standard.
“When we started this deal, there was really no one in the gym. It was just us and the kids,” Francis said. “Now, all these little kids are looking in the door when we’re starting practice because they wnat to see these kids. I really think it’s going to build something really cool. I think we’re on the upward climb … people are seeing success, they really like it and I think it’s going to be pretty cool.”