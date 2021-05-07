ELMA — From the beginning, not much went according to plan for Olean in its Section 6 Class B football semifinal Friday night against Iroquois.
Iroquois took the game’s opening kickoff to the house, as tight end Ryan Current ran 76 yards for a touchdown en route to an 8-0 lead. While Olean mounted an impressive response to that unsettling start, a 14-play, 80-yard touchdown drive, the Huskies couldn’t keep up in the rest of the first half Friday. As turnovers piled up for Olean and the Huskies’ quarterback left with an injury, Iroquois built a 40-7 halftime and held off a resilient second-half effort to win 46-15.
Iroquois advances to play defending sectional champion Western New York Maritime Charter/Health Sciences, the No. 1 seed from Class B1, next weekend.
“Obviously they're a very physical football team,” Olean coach Phil Vecchio said of Iroquois. “They didn't do anything we weren't expecting … (but) they caught us at the beginning, probably we weren't expecting them to be that quick. But they're very physical up front, 77 (Kayden Larivey) and 71 (Braeden Donnelly) really did a good job on the offensive line.”
The fifth-year coach didn’t see any quit from his Huskies.
“I'm super pleased with our guys,” Vecchio added. “(After) that kick return, that was one of the best drives we had all year. We got it back to 8-7, even though they scored the next (drive), we drove the ball the whole first half. We had an unfortunate fumble that hurt us, we had (a pass) just off of our kid's hands over in the end zone on the left side to get it to a one-score game. And obviously when (quarterback) Railey (Silvis) went out, we had to get super basic in the playbook. But these guys fought their tails off, I'm very, very, very proud of the effort that they showed, only giving up six in the second half. I'm just super proud to be associated with this group of guys and the seniors that really for four years if not longer, some of them, the heart and effort that they've given to the program, I was very, very proud to be associated with them.”
Silvis left the game early in the second quarter with a head injury believed to be a concussion, pushing backup sophomore Gabe Ramadhan into the lineup. Silvis was 4-for-8 with 36 passing yards and a touchdown, a 10-yard pass to Pittman in the first quarter, before leaving.
“He was pretty out of it for a while,” Vecchio said. “He's a tough kid. It was just unfortunate. It was a hit in the head and (we’re) just being safe and John (Eaton, athletic trainer) said he's done, so he's done. That's it.”
Olean succeeded in the running game, particularly in the second half. Jamison Pittman had 19 carries for 146 yards, more than half of them on an 82-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Aiden Nenno had 13 carries for 74 yards.
Vecchio commended his team for fighting in the second half.
“That's the kind of character that we have on this team,” he said. “We challenged them at halftime, the old Marv Levy line when the Bills were down 35-3 against the Oilers, he said, 'Don't ever let them say that you quit.' And we sure as hell did not quit.”
Nenno led the Olean defense with six tackles (three solo), Pittman had 4.5 tackles (three solo) and Julius Childs had three tackles and an interception.
For Iroquois (4-0), the top seed out of Class B2, quarterback Trey Kleitz was 12-for-15 for 284 passing yards with four touchdowns and an interception. His leading targets were Noah Kedge, who had four catches for 122 yards and two scores, and Tyler Barry, who added four catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. Blake Nolan had 20 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Iroquois took advantage of four Olean turnovers, including three interceptions. Kendall Mariacher marked a team-high eight solo tackles and an interception. Paul Donohue had six tackles (five solo) and 1.5 sacks.
Olean finishes the season at 4-2, with losses only to the two sectional finalists, Maritime and Iroquois, with a four-game win streak in between. The Huskies are set to lose 12 seniors, who Vecchio was thrilled got a chance to play this spring.
“Right from the beginning, the very first thing I said (this year) was it's great for our seniors that they got a chance to play,” Vecchio said. “We were lucky enough to avoid any pauses or things like that, we took all the necessary precautions and just super happy for the seniors that they got a chance to play and valuable experience for the juniors and sophomores. We ran a couple freshmen out there during this game. So that's only going to help us as we go down the road.”