OLEAN – There would be no come-from-behind victory for the Olean High football team this time.
Doomed by five turnovers and an efficient Albion offense, the Huskies were buried 38-21 in their home opener and homecoming game at Bradner Stadium on Friday night.
Though OHS (2-1) was unbeaten and Albion (1-2) winless in Section 6, Class B-2, coach Phil Vecchio wasn’t totally surprised by the result.
“We know they’re a good team. They played two teams that were 4-0,” the Olean coach said of the Purple Eagles. “They’ve always been a good team. They’ve been a thorn in our side since I’ve been here.”
After the Huskies rallied for victories over East Aurora/Holland and Dunkirk to start the season, they never had a chance against the Purple Eagles.
Amari Jones threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another as both passing scores went to Javon Jones (5 catches, 87 yards), who added three interceptions on defense.
The backbreaker for the Huskies was a 36-yard Jones to Jones hail mary to the back of the end zone as time expired in the first half. The connection put Albion ahead 22-13.
“We worked on it this week. It’s our Big Ben play,” Albion coach David Skrip said. “We went in there and got after it, and it worked out.”
The Purple Eagles covered 69 yards in four plays in the final 27 seconds of the first half after Olean scored on a Ryan Isenburg 10-yard run with 32 seconds remaining.
Javon Jones got behind two Olean defensive backs as Amari Jones (7 of 16 for 97 yards) rolled to his left and fired.
“We were in good position,” Vecchio said. “Our guy apologized and said he missed it and should’ve knocked it down. Stuff like that happens. We’ve won a few games like that ourselves. We weren’t on the right side of it tonight.”
Joe Mest completed 12 of 22 passes for 144 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Olean. His first scoring strike was a 53-yard to Caedyn Tingley in the second quarter. He added an 8-yard connection to Cade Anastasia (4 receptions, 54 yards) with 11 seconds left in the game.
Memphis App led OHS in rushing with 50 yards on seven carries while Isenburg added 46 yards on nine touches.
“I thought that when we were on offense we were moving the ball up and down the field,” Vecchio said.
The problem was Olean couldn’t hold onto the ball, resulting in three lost fumbles and a pair of interceptions.
The Huskies turned it over on their first two plays from scrimmage. The game started with an end-around pass that wide receiver Thomas Bates (5 catches, 30 yards) threw long into the waiting hands of Javon Jones. The next OHS offensive play was a fumble in the backfield.
Of the Bates pass, Vecchio said: “We wanted to do that and hit them early. I think it was open on the run and he tried to force it downfield. He’s a first-year player. That happens.”
Albion cashed in on short fields provided by turnovers in the second half for two more touchdowns that put the game away.
The Huskies fumbled five times in all.
“Our tailback hurt his wrist,” Vechhio said. “We probably shouldn’t have given it to him early. When he got hit on it, it came loose a couple times. But he’s a tough kid and good runner. He’ll bounce back.”
While OHS was often backed up in its one territory to start possessions (its best drive start was its own 43), Albion scored on quick marches of 40, 48, 50, and 36 yards.
The Purple Eagles produced 336 yards and five touchdowns. They had 436 yards and four touchdowns total in their first two games.
“We’ve had a couple down weeks but we were able to rally together and play a complete football game,” Skrip said. “Olean is a good football team and it’s good to get a win over them. Glad to have it all come together for us.”
Amari Jones (13 attempts for 88 yards), Jacob Hughson (14 for 79 and two touchdowns), and Javon Jones (10 for 48) helped Albion pile up 239 yards on the ground.
Talking about his defense, Vecchio said, “I didn’t think we played aggressively..”
Anastasia led the OHS defense with 10 tackles and an interception. George Schreiber added two tackles for loss, including a sack.
The Huskies next face Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove in Falconer at 7 p.m. this coming Friday.