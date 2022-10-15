Taken on the wing

Shooting a shotgun at flying game well can be very challenging, especially if you don't practice regularly. This nice gobbler was the result of the brain realizing at the last instant the shot would be behind and the author allowing his instincts to take over.

 Wade Robertson

Shooting at running or flying game with a shotgun is always a challenge, especially if you are not regularly shooting trap, skeet or sporting clays. There is no easy answer to success since speeds and angles can vary so greatly.

Is there some way to come up with a formula or set of rules to cover such widely different circumstances?

