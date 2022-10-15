Shooting at running or flying game with a shotgun is always a challenge, especially if you are not regularly shooting trap, skeet or sporting clays. There is no easy answer to success since speeds and angles can vary so greatly.
Is there some way to come up with a formula or set of rules to cover such widely different circumstances?
I have been struggling with this for years and the real answer to the question is simple enough: practice. However, not all of us have the time or money, even the inclination to shoot enough to become truly adept at wing shooting. With this roadblock in front of us, can we progress toward a solution? Yes, I think we can.
While dove hunting with my grandfather as a teenager my number of hits on the darting gray speedsters was pathetic after shooting a box of shells. The doves didn’t fly in a straight line, angled, swerved or just streaked by. They didn’t appear to be going that fast, but they were.
Finally, a dove came barreling in from my right at 30 yards and going as straight as possible for a dove. He caught me unawares and I was a little slow getting the shotgun up and found myself pointing the barrel well behind the speeding dove. I swung fast to catch up — very fast — and as the bead touched the dove, fired.
The dove collapsed in a cloud of feathers and I was shocked I’d hit the bird.
How did shooting directly at the dove result in a hit?
After thinking about this I realized that swinging rapidly from behind the dove resulted in the shotgun moving much faster than the dove itself. My mind somehow realized this fact subconsciously. When the bead touched the bird I pulled, but it takes a slight time delay from the brain command to fire until your finger actually pulls the trigger. During that tiny delay my rapidly swinging shotgun had passed by the dove to a point well in front of it, the perfect lead it turned out. How cool was that?
Another dove came by and I missed it. The reason being I tried to control what was taking place. It wasn’t long until some more doves zoomed by and I swung hard and fast, firing directly at the bird without any thought; just let it happen, don’t think about it.
The dove streamed feathers and crashed. Yes!
My next brainstorm came on doves coming directly at me and was largely trial and error. This lead was a calculated one. When the bird was about 30-35 yards away I held what looked like 12-15 inches above the bird and shot. As long as I didn’t hesitate and shot quickly I usually hit the bird if it didn’t veer right or left.
Now, this 12-15 inches is the distance between the top of the barrel and the bird as if the dove itself was directly over the bead and not 30 yards away. In reality this method of leading the target translates into 2-3 feet of lead on the dove.
The same lead worked on birds flying over me and away. By holding 12-15 inches low when the bird was about 30 yards away I usually nailed them. When I began shooting skeet I found this same method worked on station 1 high house quite nicely as well, hold 12 inches high on the bird coming at me.
I have to repeat the necessity to fire the instant you acquire the correct hold. The slightest hesitation on your part will result in a miss. The confidence to fire instantly is absolutely critical.
Another method I have had success with is what I term “By Guess and By Golly” leads. I have on several occasions killed turkeys going at high speeds through tall tree tops by looking for an opening about 20 feet wide, holding on the far side and shooting the instant the turkey hit the opposite edge. Believe me, you need at least a 20-foot opening; that turkey is probably hitting 60 mph or more.
Again, if you have faith and trust your instincts you can make some amazing shots — shots that will surprise and delight you if you “don’t doubt.”
As an example, I’d hunted very hard for fall turkeys one year without success. The last afternoon I tracked a flock up a near vertical hillside, they saw me at the top and flushed. A gobbler appeared high over me and I swung the shotgun on him. Just as I was in the act of pulling the trigger my brain realized I would shoot behind the turkey. I was so intent on making the shot, so concentrated on the bird that my left arm without conscious thought or effort suddenly shoved the barrel in front of the turkey literally as the sear slipped on the trigger.
Everything appeared to be happening in slow motion; the barrel passed the big red head, the shotgun fired, and the turkey collapsed in a cloud of feathers.
I felt more like a spectator, watching what took place, than the person in actual control, but the brain KNEW.
I hope these little tricks help your shooting, that you’ll believe they can work and have the faith to try them without doubt. Trust your instincts, the results may be spectacular!