PERRY — Here’s how good the Fillmore girls soccer team has been this season … and was again on Tuesday:
Hope Russell, the Eagles’ leading scorer, had another strong outing, netting a pair of first-half goals. The sophomore forward now has an impressive 36 markers on the year, the most on the New York side of the Big 30 border by 12 and second-most in the area behind only Bradford’s Maddi Cowburn (44).
But on this day, Fillmore also received big offensive outputs from the player who normally puts most of her focus into being the team’s stopper and a defenseman/midfielder, who entered the game with just two goals apiece on the year. It was another indication of just how formidable the Eagles are, one through 11 and beyond. And it resulted in another one-sided victory deep into the postseason.
TORANN Wolfer scored in the third minute and also netted a pair of goals and Emily Krzeminski notched two assists as D1 titleist Fillmore rolled past D2 champion Batavia Notre Dame, 5-0, in the Section 5 Class D state qualifier. The Eagles, an even 20-0 on the year and still No. 3 in the state, will now meet Section 6 champion and fellow Big 30 program Ellicottville in the Far West Regional, set for Friday night (6 p.m.) at Caledonia-Mumford, with a spot in the New York State Final Four on the line.
And though the teams never crossed paths in the regular season, there is some common ground between them, as Fillmore topped both Portville (4-1) and Olean (2-0), which in turn edged Ellicottville by counts of 3-2 and 2-0 to the former and 4-2 to the latter.
“Much like our sectional final game (a 4-0 triumph over Marion), we played a pretty complete game front to back,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “Batavia Notre Dame has a couple quality players up top and overall we kept them in check. Offensively, we varied our attack and kept them on their heels.”
Of the performances he got from Wolfer and Krzeminski, both seniors, whose primary contributions typically come in other ways, Beardsley added, “Torann and Emily had big impacts on offense. Torann is our stopper but got goals on two corner kicks. She can be a savage on corners. Sophia Templeton didn’t figure into the scoring but simply was outstanding attacking the end line.”
PROVING her coach’s words to be true, Wolfer tallied in such fashion early, scoring just three minutes in when Krzeminski skipped a header over off a Templeton corner kick. Russell then scored off feeds from sister Grace Russell and Krzeminski in the 14th and 23rd minutes to give Fillmore a commanding lead just a third of the way through the night.
Up big already, Wolfer got her second of the night just two minutes after the break on a pass from Zoe Beardsley and Grace Russell completed the scoring on a penalty kick in the 49th minute.
Preslee Miller needed four saves to earn the shutout for the Eagles, who have blanked their last 10 opponents and outscored their foes a remarkable 20-0 in the playoffs. Rebeka Nickerson had 12 saves for Notre Dame, which finished the year 15-3-2.
Three nights earlier, the Eagles secured their second sectional title in three years at roughly the same the Fillmore boys beat Arkport/Canaseraga for its own D1 crown. This time, the FCS girls captured the crossover win just minutes before the boys took the same field for their own state qualifier against C.G. Finney
“Whenever you are playing in November you should be thankful,” Beardsley added. “We are so thankful for the amazing support that has come out in this unpleasant weather. Just one more ingredient to our success. The boys came (to our game) early, the girls stayed after and the community was there for both. It’s awesome.”
In Ellicottville, Fillmore figures to be in for its sternest test of the postseason. Yes, the Section 6 Eagles lost to teams that FCS beat during the regular year, but coach Tammy Eddy’s team checks in at No. 6 in the state rankings, has won nine of its last 10 and will enter on a week’s rest after beating North Collins last Saturday for the Section 6 Class D title.