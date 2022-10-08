It was supposed to be a reunion of sorts.
The Steelers would come into Highmark Stadium Sunday afternoon with a former Bills backup starting at quarterback and a recent Buffalo cornerback lined up at that spot for Pittsburgh.
But, alas, as former coach Lee Corso likes to say on ESPN’s College GameDay, “Not so fast.”
Oh, Levi Wallace, after four seasons with the Bills, will be manning that position for the Steelers, but the other Buffalo free agent who signed with Pittsburgh is already out of a job.
When Mitch Trubisky signed for one year with coach Sean McDermott’s team last season, he was understood to be a rental, a former starter in Chicago who needed a place to land before pursuing a first-string job somewhere for this campaign.
He was an outstanding backup for the Bills. Knowing he wasn’t about to replace Josh Allen on the Buffalo depth chart, he brought the perfect attitude for a reserve, not unlike Frank Reich for Jim Kelly.
Trubisky’s starting shot came when the Steelers signed him during free agency which opened the door for him to again be a starter after losing the job with the Bears, where he was 30-24 as a starter with 66 touchdown passes and 40 interceptions.
That’s better than average but it didn’t stop Chicago from not renewing his contract after having drafted Ohio State’s Justin Fields 11th overall in 2021.
Now, for the second time in three years, Trubisky has lost his job to a rookie draftee, this time to the Steelers’ first-rounder, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, and short of injury it’s not likely he’ll get it back.
Pickett replaced him at halftime of the Steelers’ brutal 24-20 home loss to the Jets last Sunday.
In 3 1/2 games, Trubisky put up pedestrian numbers — 60% completions, two each touchdowns and interceptions and a 73.7 passer rating — and with Pittsburgh off to a 1-3 start, coach Mike Tomlin felt a change was in order.
THUS, tomorrow afternoon, Pickett will face the Bills with Trubisky in reserve.
And while McDermott wasn’t inclined to comment on Tomlin’s decision given their friendship dating back to playing together at William & Mary, he was complimentary of Trubisky’s time in Buffalo.
“Mitch is a pro and it was a pleasure to be around him and his family last season,” the Bills’ sixth-year coach said. “He’s a class act, I have nothing but great things to say about him.”
Of Trubisky’s benching he added, “He’s a leader and I’m sure this won’t be easy for him but he’ll handle it with class … he’s a good football player and a great person. He’s now a Pittsburgh quarterback, but we had a lot of good moments when he was here in Buffalo … we’re a better team because Mitch was a Buffalo Bill last year. He was a great teammate.”
Bills offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey, who was quarterback coach last season, added,
“He really provided us with a lot of leadership in the locker room and on the field and was a really good player for us. Mitch didn’t have a lot of opportunity (to play), thankfully (as Allen stayed healthy), but we had a lot of faith in his abilities that if he did have to play, we wouldn’t miss a beat.
“Obviously, we have a lot of respect for him as a player but he’s also a great human being, a great person and a great guy to have around. He was somebody we were able to learn from with his experiences and the different things he’d been through throughout his career.”
AS FOR WALLACE, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier misses him after he left for Pittsburgh to get a significant salary boost.
Through four games, though, his numbers with the Steelers are substandard: nine tackles, no interceptions, sacks or tackles for loss.
“He was one of my favorites,” Frazier said, “and I’m sure everyone on defense would say he was one of their favorites. He’s a guy who made a lot of plays and had a lot of success playing for us (six interceptions, seven tackles for loss in four seasons).
“Levi’s just a great guy and was a tremendous player for us. It’s going to be mixed emotions seeing him in another uniform and I look forward to seeing him and getting a chance to say, ‘Hello’ and high-five him. Obviously, we want our own guys to do well but it will be nice to see him.”
Especially after a Buffalo win.
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)