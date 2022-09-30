JAMESTOWN — A run of close-game magic went dry for the Salamanca football team, forced by its aggressive counterparts from Southwestern.

The Warriors went 3-0 in one-score games last season, including a 14-13 win over the Trojans. This year Salamanca had yet to play a game decided by fewer than 10 points, but in each of the last two weeks it pulled away from tight second-half games to beat Allegany-Limestone 28-6 and Fredonia 40-30.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social