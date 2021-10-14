ALLEGANY — Alexis Trietley won two individual events, including a 50 free a pool record time, to guide the Huskies to a dominant team win over Allegany-Limestone 118-67.
Treitley also broke her own pool record, swimming a 24.48 before returning to the pool and winning the 100 free in 53.69. Trietly also swam the third leg on the winning 200 medley and the anchor on the 200 free relay.
The Huskies won 10 of the 12 events including individual wins from Anna Slavinski (100 butterfly), Molly Marshall (200 free), Makenna O’Connell (diving), Megan Jackson (100 breaststroke) and Sara Thomas (200 IM).
Paige Pecorella (500 free) and Lauryn Ball (100 backstroke) each won individual events to lead Olean.
GIRLS SOCCER
NON-LEAGUE
Iroquois 5, Pioneer 1
ELMA — Leading 1-0 at halftime, Iroquois pulled away with four second-half goals.
Arrianna Blachowicz, Jordyn Ertel, Zoey Zienski, Tessa Muskopf and Morgan Kulniszewski each scored a goal for the Chiefs.
Pioneer fell to 9-5-1.
AT ALLEGANY
Olean 118, Allegany Limestone 67
200 medley relay: Olean (Slavinski, Jackson, Trietley, Herman) 2:03.78
200 free: Marshall (O) 2:33.02
200 IM: Thomas (O) 2:39.53
50 free: Trietley (O) 24.28
Diving: O’Connell (O) 452.85
100 butterfly: Slavinski (O) 1:14.85
100 free: Trietley (O) 53.69
500 free: Pecorella (A) 6:27.52
200 free relay: Olean (Jackson, Herman, Slavinski, Trietley) 1:46.04
100 backstroke: Ball (A) 1:06.76
100 breaststroke: Jackson (O) 1:19.59
400 free relay: Olean (Slavinski, Thomas, Pagett, Marshall) 4:32.46