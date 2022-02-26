One of the favorite phrases of Bills Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy was delivered often: “The best free agents you sign are your own.”
And that virtually never changes, year-to-year.
But in 2022, that advice becomes more complicated for Buffalo.
Start with the fact the Bills have salary cap issues.
That number is established based on the 51 most pricey contracts for the coming season. One tracking service tabs Buffalo as being $1.5 million over the cap with that number of signings, another, counting only 42 signees, pegs the Bills as $5.5 million under.
In any case, the countdown is on for general manager Brandon Beane.
The oxymoron-named “legal tampering” period commences March 14 with signings to begin two days later.
First, he must decide which players he wants to keep and, of those, who he can sign.
Currently, Buffalo has 14 unrestricted free agents: defensive ends Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison and Efe Obada, wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie, Emmanuel Sanders and Jake Kumerow, running backs Matt Breida and Taiwan Jones, defensive tackles Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler, offensive linemen Ike Boettger and Bobby Hart, cornerback Levi Wallace and quarterback Mitch Trubisky.
WHO WON’T be pursued?
It’s unlikely Buffalo will sign all three free agent defensive ends as it already has last year’s first- and second-round draft choices – Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham – plus A.J. Epenesa, a second-rounder from 2020, on the roster
Addison will be 35 and Hughes 34 when next season begins while Obada, in limited action, showed some upside.
Butler, inactive four of the last seven regular-season games, seems to be a goner even though the Bills have a need at his position, as does Hart, who played in only one game and wasn’t impressive in practice even though Buffalo has a need on the offensive line.
Kumerow is rumored to be headed back to Green Bay, especially if quarterback Aaron Rodgers opts to return to the Packers.
Breida might not have done enough to remain, playing without distinction behind Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, while Jones, a special teams star, will be 34.
Finally, Buffalo would love to keep Trubisky, who proved to be the perfect uncomplaining backup, but the former No. 2 overall draft pick by the Bears, will be only 28 this coming season and would love to go to a team where he has a shot at starting.
THAT LEAVES five other unrestricted free agents.
Wallace is an interesting case. An undrafted free agent, he claimed a starting job opposite Tre’Davious White early on and became Buffalo’s top cornerback when the Pro Bowler suffered a knee injury.
In that role this past season, he played well enough it might price him out of the Bills effort to retain him.
McKenzie, due to his speed, became an offensive weapon and doesn’t figure to be too expensive to sign while Sanders had a decent season and was a terrific presence in the locker room, but he’ll be 35 and it’s clear versatile Gabriel Davis has earned a starting job.
Re-signing Phillips is a no-brainer as his performance, after recovering from knee surgery, was notable and his selfless contributions off the field have made him a community favorite.
Clearly, Buffalo would love to bring Boettger back; he forced veteran Jon Feliciano out of his starting left guard spot, but with offensive linemen being at an NFL premium, the question is how much he would fetch as a free agent.
The Bills already re-signed unrestricted free agent cornerback/special teams star Siran Neal earlier this week, and restricted free agents Ryan Bates (offensive line) and Justin Zimmer (defensive tackle) are almost certain to be brought back.
IT’S ALSO worth noting that Beane, who had the wisdom and courage to trade up in the draft to take Josh Allen, made his reputation by ultimately acquiring one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks.
But his performance in free agency has been pedestrian, at best.
Beane’s impactful free agent signings include wide receivers Cole Beasley, Sanders (though many saw him as a luxury addition given the potential Davis had already shown), John Brown and Andre Roberts (also a kick returner), defensive end Mario Addison (albeit part-time), Trubisky (though he wasn’t needed) and guard-tackle Daryl Williams (who slumped in his second year).
There were way more mediocre signings: Feliciano, safety Kurt Coleman, running back Frank Gore, cornerback Kevin Johnson, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe, tight end Lee Smith, linebacker A.J. Klein, guard Quinton Spain (though he started for Cincinnati in the Super Bowl), running back T.J. Yeldon, Kumerow, special teams linebacker Tyler Matakevich, punter Matt Haack (though he’s hardly been the equal of predecessor Corey Bojorquez) and quarterback Matt Barkley.
And, of course, Beane has had his flat-out failures: cornerback Vontae Davis (who quit the team at halftime of a game), Hart, defensive end Trent Murphy (a total bust in two seasons), Butler, tight end Tyler Kroft and offensive lineman Spencer Long and center Russ Bodine.
In short, there are no guarantees.
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)