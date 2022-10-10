ALLEGANY — Undefeated East Aurora edged the Allegany-Limestone boys soccer team with two second-half goals, handing the Gators their fourth loss of the season on Saturday.
The Blue Devils shut out the Gators 2-0 in a non-league contest. EA ranks first in the latest Western New York small school poll, with A-L fourth. The two likely sectional contenders are in opposite brackets, A-L in Class B2 and EA in B1.
After a scoreless first half, EA captain Ty Michel scored the opening goal in the 51st minute with a Sam Ervin assist. Amar Culov provided the brace with a goal in the 78th minute for a 2-0 lead.
Jack Conroy made seven saves at goalkeeper for the Gators (11-4, 9-0).
MONDAY
NON-LEAGUE
Hinsdale 6, Archbishop Walsh 1
OLEAN — Preston Jackson scored a hat trick and also had an assist to lead Hinsdale (5-8).
Xander Pascucci had a goal and two assists, Jacob Elliott and Robert Childs scored one goal each and Damion Brown made two assists. Caleb Elliott made three saves at goalkeeper for the Bobcats.
For Archbishop Walsh, Kai Przybyla scored the lone goal. Chris Forney made 15 saves in goal.
“We played well and just played our game and were able to finish a bunch of our chances and now we get to play again tomorrow night,” Hinsdale coach Devin Kinney said.
Fillmore 1, C.G. Finney 0
FILLMORE — A penalty kick by Fillmore’s Mitch Ward with just 5:36 remaining finally gave Fillmore the lead to keep its perfect season intact.
Fillmore goalkeeper Luke Colombo made seven saves to keep a clean sheet for the Eagles (14-0).
For C.G. Finney, Jadon Maus made 11 saves.
It was a rematch of the 2021 Class D Far West Regional, also a 1-0 Fillmore win that sent the Eagles to the state semifinals.
“We were able to improve to 14-0 on the season in an incredibly hard-fought match against C.G. Finney,” Fillmore coach Jarrett Vosburg said. “We had a slow start, but responded well in the second half playing with heart, physical intensity and determination. We exchanged close chances with Finney for the first three quarters of the game and their keeper came up with some incredible saves. For the final quarter, our intensity led to our best chances of the game and we ultimately were the beneficiary of a penalty kick after sustained pressure.
“They are a quality team who are going to give teams a run in the sectional run. Getting this gritty win is huge for us as we round the corner for sectionals.”
Wellsville 7, Cuba-Rushford 0
WELLSVILLE — Wellsville (6-7-1) rolled with two goals each from Trenton Green and Cody Costello.
Aiden Cowburn, Logan Dunbar and Kavan O’Grady also scored for the Lions. Cooper Brockway, Logan Dunbar and Gavin Dickerson all had an assist.
Dunbar played the first half at goalkeeper, making two saves before Gavin Haggerty made three stops in the second half.
Cuba-Rushford fell to 3-9.