ALLEGANY — Undefeated East Aurora edged the Allegany-Limestone boys soccer team with two second-half goals, handing the Gators their fourth loss of the season on Saturday.

The Blue Devils shut out the Gators 2-0 in a non-league contest. EA ranks first in the latest Western New York small school poll, with A-L fourth. The two likely sectional contenders are in opposite brackets, A-L in Class B2 and EA in B1.

