If the St. Bonaventure men’s lacrosse team needed a reminder not to take its first postseason opponent lightly, it came three weeks ago.
On April 16, the Bonnies traveled to Siena riding high with a perfect Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference record. And perfection looked very much on the table when the Bonnies took a 9-1 lead against the Saints.
But an injury to one of the Bonnies’ top attackmen, junior Jake Rosa, coincided with a collapse, as the Saints rallied for a 14-11 upset.
“All of a sudden we couldn’t clear the ball and we all kind of got rattled, I got rattled; that was another significant injury that we had succumbed to,” Bona coach Randy Mearns said during a Wednesday video call with reporters. “Siena, it’s a testament to them, they were able to rally the troops, Liam Gleason is an incredible coach, they ended up turning the tide and we couldn’t regain momentum and they ended up winning.”
BONA WILL have its chance at revenge this afternoon in the MAAC Championship semifinal. The top-seeded Bonnies (10-3, 5-1) play No. 4 Siena (6-8, 3-3) at 4 p.m. at Marist College. Due to SBU’s status as an associate MAAC member for lacrosse, it cannot host conference championships, so the tournament is held at No. 2 seeded and conference co-winner Marist.
The fourth-year Bona coach now sees that first league loss as a bit of a positive. His team ended the regular season with a 10-8 win at Quinnipiac and a 13-12 triumph in its home finale against Canisius, clinching the regular season MAAC title and top playoff seed.
“At that time we were getting some national accolades and (senior goalie) Brett Dobson was midseason All-American, and it was great and it feels great, but sometimes you need to get knocked down to bring your feet right back down to earth and go, ‘OK, we’re not there yet and we still have a long way to go,’” Mearns noted. “It’s been this amazing journey to watch our guys fight through that adversity and then respond the next weekend against Quinnipiac and to celebrate our seniors on senior alumni day and a hard fought affair with Canisius.”
BY WINNING the regular season title, along with a slew of postseason honors including Coach of the Year (Mearns), Defensive Player of the Year (Dobson) and Co-Offensive Player of the Year (Sean Westley), Bona announced itself in a big way in its fourth year since returning to Division I men’s lacrosse.
Bona brought in 34 freshmen in Mearns’ first season, building the program from the ground up, and 20 remain, now as seniors. Bona lost its first 19 games in this new era, through the shortened pandemic season of 2020. Last year it went 5-5 and reached the MAAC semifinals.
“Being afforded the opportunity to build a brand new program and deciding on which way to go, do we try to bring in juco transfers and the whole bit or do we just build a foundation that’s going to last a lifetime? Obviously, we went that route,” Mearns said. “Knowing that through this journey we’re going to take our lumps, there’s a lot of obstacles, a lot of challenges … but we always continued to get better.”
NOW, BONA is just two wins away from an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
“Probably one of the first things I said at St. Bonaventure is how do we get to the point where we can actually vie for national championships?” Mearns said. “To do that you’ve got to get through the conference, and everything is a step on the journey so it’s so super exciting that we’re finally on this step to have the opportunity to try to win our conference and get to the NCAAs.”
Bona has shown its depth through injuries to various key players; lately it’s been Jacob Emmick in place of Rosa.
“As much as when Jake went down it rattled us, we were able to get back, recollect ourselves, find our spirit again, find our alpha inside of us and get back up on this journey,” Mearns said. “(Emmick) has done a phenomenal job for us the last two games because he’s really not that far off, he’s very talented, lax IQ, it’s just that he was playing behind Jake. We feel great about it because it’s like we have that natural guy that can come in and support this journey.”
Mearns acknowledged the Bonnies have a “chip” after that loss to Siena, which also started a three-game win streak for the Saints.
“We know it’s going to be hard to do and Siena is a very, very good team,” he said. “They’re on a roll. They were fighting for their lives when we played them. If it had gone the other way, they could (have been) 2-4 and maybe they wouldn’t have been in this conference championship.
“They’re feeling the same thing of staying focused and embracing the challenge. So we know that they’re going to be coming for us, we know that they’re going to be bringing their A game.”