Nyla Rueter went 2-for-3 with a walk and Angee’s three runs were enough to win a low-scoring affair over Allegany Beverage & Redemption in an Olean Women’s Softball League playoff matchup Thursday night.
Top-seeded Angee’s (12-1) pulled out the win, 3-2.
Gabby Carpenter, Ann Kennedy, Sophia Fratercangelo, Courtney McCutcheon and Kristiana Pavone all added a hit for the winners. Makenna Pancio was 3-for-3 while Marissa Olson, Ashley Brown, Sara Levia, Loran Melfi, Kali Abdo and Lacee Pearl all had hits for No. 5 Allegany Beverage (7-7).
Angee’s will take on No. 2 Smethport VFW on Monday for the right to go to the women’s league championship game as the “winner’s bracket” representative. The loser will play either Randy’s or Allegany Beverage to claim the other spot in the title game.
A BRACKET Smethport VFW 11, Randy’s Up The River 6
Kamryn Cook went 3-for-4 with a home run to lead Smethport VFW in a battle of the 2 and 3 seeds.
Mary Okerlund was 3-for-4 with a triple, Amber Nelson was 3-for-4 with a double and Abbey Woodard had two hits, including a triple, for No. 2 Smethport (12-1). Megan Zylinski was also 3-for-4 while Karly Welty and Alyssa Cunningham each added two hits.
For No. 3 Randy’s (11-3), Jordan Lucas was 2-for-4 with a double, Jaleesa Sledge doubled and Jill Slawiak was 3-for-3. Kayla Welty and Kim Clayton both went 2-for-3.
Allegany Beverage 6, Pink Ladies 5
Jenn Olson, Marissa Olson, Makenna Pancio and Kali Abdo all went 2-for-3 while Marissa Olson also doubled and tripled to lead No. 5 Allegany Beverage (8-7).
Sara Pfeiffer homered while she and Kelly Tincher went 2-for-4 for Pink Ladies (6-8). Courtney Martin and Sarah Weasley went 2-for-3.
Randy’s Up The River 6, Union Whiskey 5
Alyssa Ramarge went 3-for-3 while Alex Calbi and Torri Johnson each had two hits as Randy’s (12-3) stayed alive with a second-game triumph.
Melissa Brant, Emily Horth, Kristen Sledge and Mandy Bushnell all had two hits for No. 4. Union Whiskey (7-7).
Randy’s will take on Allegany Beverage in an elimination game on Monday.
B BRACKET Flickerwood Wine 18, Village Green 15
Flickerwood Wine exploded for 10 runs in the second inning and held on in a close battle from there for the victory.
Liz Rix powered the way, going 6-for-6 with two home runs and three RBI. Britta Rajski and Danielle Arnett (RBI) added three hits for No. 8 Flickerwood (8-6).
Kaelyn Shea also hit two home runs while posting a double and six RBI for No. 9 Village Green (6-8). Kiley Kinney homered and had two hits and an RBI, Taylor Potter went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI and Teegan Forness drove in three runs for VG.