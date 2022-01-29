Two-hundred and eighty-five miles separate Albany, N.Y. from Hershey, Pa.
Each will soon become a target destination for Big 30 wrestlers, however, as top local competitors eye a berth in their respective state tournaments.
Some will begin their postseason quest sooner than others, as New York’s sectional events will be held Feb. 5, three weeks ahead of Pennsy’s district championships. For programs on each side of the border, though, the season’s vital point has arrived.
“We’re close to where we’d like to be on number of matches going into the postseason,” Bradford coach Jamey Miller said. “If they do well (at districts), I’ve got high hopes for them at regionals. Class 3A is down a little this year, but looking at who is going to be there, you might as well be at Hershey.”
Senior Brett Thompson, a 145-pounder, headlines a tough group of Bradford middleweights that will be among the favorites at the District 4/9 Class AAA tournament in Clearfield. Thompson carries a 19-1 record into this weekend, where West Branch’s Ultimate Warrior Tournament will provide a litmus test on his standing in the region.
“This weekend actually will tell the tale,” Miller said. “I would have really liked to see (Thompson) wrestle against DuBois because that probably would have solidified things as far as district seeding goes.”
Thompson, like many of his teammates, has seen little mat time since Dec. 29. The Owls endured a COVID-induced pause at the beginning of the month and have only competed once since, a Wednesday dual meet at DuBois.
Thompson missed the meet with an illness, however, while the rest of the team returned after four weeks away. Miller hopes that, with some additional head-to-head points, Thompson will enter the district tournament as the top seed.
Senior 120-pounder Devon Poe currently sits 15-4, and his 9-3 decision over DuBois’ Gage Sonnie put him in prime position to be seeded first at districts, as well. Lucas Laktash, a junior with an 18-2 mark at 160, and Elijah Fitton, a senior who is 13-2 at 152, will also travel to Clearfield with high hopes.
“They’re kids. Their take on what their initial goal should be is always states,” Miller said. “I keep telling them, their immediate goal should be to win the district tournament. That sets things up for down the road.”
Class AA will feature plenty of local flair, as Port Allegany will once again bring a strong lineup. Chase Weimer (16-6 at 126), Caleb Furgeson (21-3 at 160) and Miska Young (18-5 at 215) each carry strong resumes into the tournament, which will be held at Clarion.
Young has split a pair of matches with Coudersport’s Gavyn Ayers, who is also 18-5 on the year.
NEW YORK wrestlers, meanwhile, have just seven days to prepare for sectionals. Bolivar-Richburg’s Trent Sibble, however, has aspirations that span beyond B-R’s Class B tournament at Lyndonville and the subsequent state qualifier at Brockport.
Sibble, a junior who carries a 32-0 record at 215, has his eyes fixed on the state tournament. All of his wins have come by pin, technical fall or forfeit, and of his 24 pins, all but three have come in the first period and only one was in the third.
“(Sibble) wants to go to states badly,” B-R coach Todd Taylor said. “He was one match short of going a couple years ago. He works in the offseason all the time. Even during the week, he goes up to the Wolverine Den in Bolivar for extra work each night. He’s got the effort and he’s focused.”
Sibble won sectionals a year ago, but that was as far as the state allowed him to go, as New York opted not to hold a state tournament and Section 5, in turn, didn’t hold its state qualifier. Sibble took the lead of B-R state reps before him, however, and has channeled their leadership and grit to become a NYS contender himself.
“(Sibble) is one of those kids that will do anything for the team,” Taylor said. “He’s one of the captains, he talks to the kids all the time and he’s almost like a quasi-coach on the sideline. We don’t ask him to do it, he just does it because he’s a winner and wants others to win.”
The Wolverines may lack the roster depth that propelled them to three consecutive Class B team titles from 2018-20, but Taylor’s roster of 10 is loaded with experience. Sibble’s sister, Teegan, has compiled a 28-5 record between 102 and 110. Gary McDowell Jr. (31-2 at 102), Trey Buchholz (28-5 at 118), Ethan Coleman (31-2 at 138) and Tavyn MacDonell (27-5 at 152) are among the team’s top postseason threats, as well.
“It’s not like it has been in the past,” Taylor said. “We can go into practice and say, ‘hey, this is what we want done.’ We’ll refresh memories and refresh moves, but we don’t have to teach like we have in the past.”
To the west, the Big 30 will be well-represented at Section 6’s class tournaments, where Pioneer will look to claim back-to-back titles. The Panthers won the Division II tournament last year, held in place of the usual small-school class events due to COVID, and will return to Class B this postseason.
Daniel Kirsch, a senior who is 30-1, will be a tough out at 118 all the way through the state tournament. He took third at last year’s Journeyman New York State championships, which were held in Pennsylvania after the cancellation of the annual NYSPHSAA tournament.
Portville senior Dakota Mascho is 16-0 at 160. He finished fourth at the Journeyman tournament last year, and will lead the Panthers into this year’s Class C/D tournament.
Olean senior Damon Liguori is 18-3 on the year while bouncing between 132 and 138, and will lead the Huskies into the Class A tournament at Amherst.
A top-six finish at sectionals will advance New York wrestlers to their state-qualifying tournament, while Pennsy grapplers will need a top-three finish at districts to advance to regionals.
“They had to get their feet wet with a few kids and figure out where they need to go (to win),” Taylor said. “They’ve been working hard this week to get to the point where they want to be. It’s going to take a couple weeks, but hopefully by the time we get to sectionals, they all step up and do what they know they can do. Maybe we’ll win another sectional title with only 10 kids.”