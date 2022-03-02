This is a reflection on one of the busiest weekends the Olean Times Herald sports department routinely endures.
From the time I joined the TH staff in January of 1973 until March 2017 and my transition to senior columnist, high school playoffs were our busiest time of the year whether it was fall, winter or spring.
And while not every team made the postseason, ostensibly leading to fewer games, our focus was on the teams that were still alive, and we made a conscious effort to cover every possible semifinal in person.
Needless to say, in recent years, that kind of coverage became more difficult due to expanded playoffs, added sports, reduced staff and no Sunday paper.
And this past weekend illustrated the problem.
There were the usual scholastic basketball playoff games – six boys teams, three girls squads – plus eight Big 30 wrestlers competing at states in Albany.
In addition, both the St. Bonaventure men’s and women’s hoops teams played Saturday, the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.
And, oh yeah, the Allegany-Limestone girls and boys indoor track teams – a sport that has only existed in Section 6 in recent years – had an extraordinary performance at the sectional championships at Houghton College.
There were major stories on the Olean boys victory over East Aurora and Salamanca’s triumph over Portville, plus the St. Bonaventure hoops games, the NYS wrestling championships and the Sabres loss.
Those events ate up nearly all of the first three sports pages and the fourth was filled with scoreboard information, much of it college and scholastic scores and standings, with the remaining space taken by the girls basketball roundup.
THAT LEFT the A-L indoor track team and a dilemma for OTH sports editor J.P. Butler.
Coach Mike Wilber had supplied complete results, photos and a vast number of quotes, none of which did J.P. have the room for in order to do the story justice in Monday’s paper.
He called Mike, explained the circumstances, pointing out that a teaser story would appear the next day, and that a much more complete and well-presented version would be done Tuesday. The multi-sport coaching veteran was totally understanding and reminded J.P. that if anyone complained, “You can’t please everybody.”
The exchange got me thinking of my frustration, during my sports editor days, with area coaches who would knock people over to get to a phone when they won, but couldn’t seem to find our number after a loss.
Of course, they were offset by totally dependable counterparts such as Dale MacArthur, Dave Fuhrman, Kelly Unverdorben, Jamie Mullen, Dennie Miles, Chet Billings, Carl Defilippi, Jeff Anastasia, Chuck Senn, Stan Harris and dozens and dozens of other highly successful coaches. They knew their rare defeats needed to be reported quickly, not only as part of their job, but also as a courtesy to the winning team.
WILBER’S reaction, after what was likely his most successful day coaching indoor track, was a laudable show of class and character. And his reward yesterday was a major, quote-filled story that began on the lead sports page and included three color photos.
And his “You can’t please everybody” quote struck a chord with me.
My second biggest aggravation after coaches who didn’t call following losses was parents who complained about story length and page positioning.
Invariably, it would come after a scholastic playoff weekend when the sports pages were jammed with sectional and district stories.
They’d wonder why their kids’ team didn’t get a longer piece or why it wasn’t started out front. This at a time when we were covering 36 schools in two states and five counties.
I always asked them the same question, and never once got a lucid answer: “Just what story is it that you want me to take out of the paper?”
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)