OLEAN — J.J. McIntosh all but called it.
Last Thursday, one of his top players, Michael Cole, had twice wiggled past the Olean defense, but failed to score on either 1-on-1 opportunity, both times shooting it directly at the OHS goalkeeper.
At that point, however, it didn’t quite matter as the Portville soccer team already held a comfortable lead. And so, McIntosh said to Cole, “it’s okay if you miss those now, they’re going to drop for you when we really need them.”
One game later, the junior defenseman proved that to be true.
Cole scored on an impressive individual effort midway through the first half, providing the first blow against a bigger, stronger Hornell team, and Portville rode that goal all the way to a shootout, where it topped the Red Raiders in dramatic fashion on penalty kicks, 3-1, in the Olean Tournament championship on Saturday. The game officially goes down as a 1-1 draw, but Portville was able to walk off as the victor given that it was a tournament final.
“We knew we had our hands full going in,” McIntosh said. “We watched them beat Pioneer 9-0 (in Thursday’s first round). We saw how they were able to move the ball and work together; they were some big kids. At the time I’m thinking, if this isn’t the best team we’ll play all year, it’s right up there.
“Once it started, my kids really rose to the occasion. They came out and didn’t shy away right off the bat. And it was a physical game, through 90 minutes (80-minute regulation and two 5-minute OTs) right to the end.”
Shawn Rose tallied off an Ian Ashworth pass 10 minutes after Cole’s goal to tie for Hornell and the teams played to a stalemate from there.
Sophomore goalkeeper Troy Van Sickle made two big saves in the shootout to help preserve the victory. Hornell fired its fourth kick over top of the goal, ending the PK sessions before Portville needed its fourth kick. Cole earned Most Valuable Player honors for the weekend.
The Red Raiders, McIntosh acknowledged, held more of the possession throughout and had a notable advantage in shots. But Portville did “a great job of supporting each other defensively, communicating better than we ever have and just rushing to pressure each of their shots,” McIntosh said.
And after 90 minutes, it had given itself a chance.
“I always feel like with a tie in soccer, one team feels more like it was a victory and one feels more like it was a loss,” McIntosh noted. “With our guys, where we were able to work together to play great team defense … we’ll definitely take that. We were optimistic about being able to hang on. If this was a playoff game, we were able to do what we had to do to get to where I thought maybe we’d have an advantage in PKs.
“My sophomore goalkeeper made two great plays. It was definitely exciting for an early-season tournament final, and it was definitely exciting to be a part of.”
OLEAN TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Olean 3, Pioneer 2
OLEAN — Quintin Allen, Bryce Franklin and Brody Frame each scored a goal in the second half to lead Olean to a consolation game win at its tournament.
Max Bee, Karsten Stadtler and Stephen Hoffman had the assists for the Huskies on those three goals. Olean goalkeeper Josh Gardner made eight saves. The Huskies rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit after a Pioneer penalty kick.
“It was a much better game for us,” Olean coach Jim Charles said. “We are hoping to build from here.”
NON-LEAGUE
Allegany-Limestone 4, Fillmore 0
FILLMORE — Despite a week between games, Allegany-Limestone displayed little rust, earning its third-straight shutout to start the season.
In a cross-sectional battle between local soccer powers, Eric Spring tallied an unassisted marker in the 21st minute to help give the Gators a 1-0 lead at the break. A-L pulled away from there, getting a goal from Tyler Griffin in the 54th minute, eighth-grader Cooper Wilczewski in the 65th minute and Spring’s second goal in the 68th minute.
Spring assisted Griffin’s goal while Anthony DeCapua had the helper on Spring’s.
“It was a situation of a better team winning the way that they should have,” Fillmore coach Jamie Mullen admitted.
A-L has outscored its opponents 16-0 through three games. Fillmore fell to 2-2.
SCIO TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Cuba-Rushford 3, Scio 2
SCIO — Jordan White and Ethan Davenport each logged second-half goals to tie it and force overtime for Scio, but Cuba-Rushford won it in the extra session.
Chandler Wirth scored on a penalty kick in overtime after Nate Cole drew a foul in the box as C-R secured its first win of the year. Cole and Jacob Smith each scored for the Rebels in regulation. Lazar Bulajic had an assist on one of the second-half goals for the Tigers.
Championship: Bolivar-Richburg 0, Arkport/Canaseraga 0
SCIO — After edging Cuba-Rushford 2-1 to reach the final Bolivar-Richburg settled for a scoreless tie in the title game.
The Wolverines moved to 3-1-1 while Arport/Canaseraga moved to 2-2-1.
WAYLAND-COHOCTON TOURNAMENT
Wayland-Cohocton 3, Wellsville 0
COHOCTON — Titan Rocha scored twice and had an assist to lead Wayland-Cohocton.
Mehlenbacher Issac had a goal and an assist and Michael Gamell also had an assist.
Wellsville fell to 2-2. Lions goalkeeper Logan Dunbar made 21 saves.