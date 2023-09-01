SALAMANCA — The Franklinville/Ellicottville football team snatched victory in a come-from-behind 25-15 win over Salamanca in both teams’ season-openers on Friday night.
However, the Titans’ night did not get off to the start that they had hoped for with an interception ending their initial drive in quick fashion — a mistake that Salamanca made sure to provide consequences for just as fast. The 11-play season-opening drive for the Warriors was capped off by a short catch on the slant by Arlen Newark who added on a shifty run and shrugged off a defender on his way to the endzone.
The Warriors were able to capitalize early despite the absence of star tight end Tayoni Galante on the offensive side of the ball. Galante did not suit up for the game as he deals with an elbow injury. Galante was eventually joined on the sidelines by a number of Salamanca players who exited due to injuries, including starting quarterback Maddox Isaac, whose absence was evident in the second half. Salamanca coach Chad Bartoszek noted how the injuries flooded in but also said how they needed to be able to bounce back in scenarios such as that.
“We had a quick rash there,” he said. “Carmine (Hoag) went down and Maddox and JT (Auman) twisted up his knee, so he was limited. So we were getting thin, but that's a part of the game. We need to be able to step up and make something happen.”
While the Titans may have come into the game with a fully loaded roster ready to go they too had their share of injuries on the night, most notably when running back Jacob Dahlke came down with an injury early in the game and did not play another snap in the affair.
As Marsh awaits to hear the extent of Dahlke’s injuries, his team found no problems filling that gap on the fly thanks to the philosophy that Titans coach Jason Marsh runs through his program.
“We always had that philosophy of ‘next guy up’ and the guys who stepped in, maybe didn't have as many reps or whatnot, but they came in and did a good job,” he said.
Newark’s score was the only one of the opening half as the two sectional title contenders in their respective classes began to work off the rust. Several incomplete passes riddled offensive drives on both sides of the football, something that Marsh is sure will be fixed once his players get more reps and “get their feet underneath them.”
As the teams headed into halftime, the score margin slim as the Warriors led 7-0 — a lead that was quickly erased by the Titans who came out in the second half with purpose. Established starting quarterback Isaac Towne led the comeback charge for the Titans who, after blanking in the first half, scored twice in the third quarter. While a number of passes were dropped or broken up by Salamanca, F/E’s run game was unstoppable with Towne leading the way with 58 rushing yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the second half alone.
The fourth quarter was much of the same from the Titans who pummeled their way through the Warriors defense and stopped their offense dead in their tracks. The third Titan trip to the endzone, and first of the fourth quarter, was brought about in an unconventional manner as a field goal was fumbled, picked up and ran in by the holder among a hoard of Warriors. The dagger for the Titans was a short two-yard run scored by Hunter Smith, who found himself with a good number of touches on the night. The touchdown left no real opportunity for a Salamanca comeback.
According to Bartoszek, his team lacked discipline in the second half as F/E’s offense sliced its way through the Warriors defense. However, he remains focused on making changes necessary and allowing his players to grow with this experience.
“We were not terribly happy about it,” he said. “That was a good football game, things just derailed a little bit in the second half … we were just undisciplined for a split second there in the game. We will learn from it but … we're not going to just just accept that.”
The Warriors did land one more punch before the clock hit zero as Lucus Brown sparked some life into Salamanca’s offense with a 75 yard kickoff return which was topped off by a completed two-point conversion. However it was too little, too late as time ran out on Salamanca’s hopes of an opening night victory at home. The Warriors will look to bounce back against Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton away from home in one week's time at 7 p.m.
Swarmed by fans and with congratulations galore, Marsh expressed how happy he is to start his season off with a win over a tough opponent the likes of Salamanca.
“That was a good way to start,” he said. “We always like to start with a win on week one. It’s always tough because you never know what each team is going to be like, what they're going to be running, how much they've changed, or things like that. So it was definitely a good win for us. Our offensive line played amazing, especially in the second half, they really controlled the ballgame.”
His Titans will mark their first home game in their next fixture against Silver Creek/Forestville on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.