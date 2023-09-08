FRANKLINVILLE — Coming off an impressive non-league win over Salamanca in its season opener, Franklinville/Ellicottville continued its strong start to the 2023 football season, rolling past Silver Creek/Forestville in the Titans’ home opener.
Franklinville/Ellicottville grabbed another non-league win over a Class C opponent, winning 41-8. The Titans scored three times in the first quarter and then three more at half, as a 41-8 halftime lead stood through the duration of the second half.
F/E quarterback Isaac Towne attempted just four passes but was 2-for-4 for 56 yards and two touchdowns: a 46-yard score by Billy Slavinski and a 10-yard score by Beau Bielecki. Towne also scored twice on the ground, finishing with six carries for 80 yards.
F/E also got running scores from Hunter Smith (20 yards) and Carter Smith (50 yards), the latter putting an exclamation point on the half after SC/Forestville’s only score made it a 34-8 game.
Gavannie Kuppell scored the lone touchdown for the Black Knights, a 22-yard run.
For the Titans’ defense, Gannon Callahan had an interception and Slavinski made a sack.
“The offense looked really good tonight,” Titans coach Jason Marsh said. “The offensive line kind of controlled the game. I really thought as a group we played really well … both offensively and defensively we were kind of controlling things up front.”
F/E visits Gowanda/Pine Valley next week for its first Class D game.
SECTION 6 CLASS D
Clymer/Sherman/Panama 21, Randolph 6
RANDOLPH — Clymer/Sherman/Panama never trailed and held Randolph to just one touchdown as the Wolfpack took its first test of the Section 6 Class D season, defeating the defending section champion Cardinals.
CSP quarterback Tate Catanese had both a passing touchdown and a rushing score. His 41-yard run in the first quarter gave CSP an early lead. Catanese finished with 100 passing yards (9-of-20) for a touchdown and two interceptions and a team-high 95 rushing yards on 13 attempts.
Bryce Posker added 79 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and Carter Brink caught two passes, including a touchdown, for 41 yards. Brink snagged an interception on the defensive side.
For Randolph (0-2, 0-1), Tristan Farnham led the rushing effort with 76 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Connor Braley added 13 rushes for 52 yards. Kevin Herrington and Farnham both grabbed interceptions.
SECTION 6 CLASS C SOUTH
Salamanca 40, Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton 15
MAYVILLE — A delay and change of fields over lighting issues didn’t deter Salamanca’s bid for its first league win, as the Warriors bounced back to 1-1 (1-0 C South).
The game started in Westfield but after field lights shut off and could not be restored, it was moved to finish in Chautauqua Lake.
Salamanca quarterback Jaxson Ross lit up the passing game, going 7-for-10 for 244 yards and four touchdowns, plus a rushing touchdown. His leading target was Lucus Brown, who took all three of his catches for touchdowns for 187 total yards. Arlen Newark added two catches for 48 yards and made a fourth-quarter field goal.
Joshua Auman led the Salamanca rushing attack with 13 carries for 58 yards and fullback Zach Trietley had eight rushes for 34 yards and a touchdown.
AT WESTFIELD
Salamanca 12 18 7 3 — 40
C. Lake/W/B 0 0 7 8 — 15
First Quarter
Salamanca — Zach Trietley 4 run; 6-0
Salamanca — Arlen Newark 24 pass from Jaxson Ross; 12-0
Second Quarter
Salamanca — Lucus Brown 59 pass from Ross; 18-0
Salamanca — Brown 55 yard pass from Ross; 24-0
Salamanca — Ross 2 run; 30-0
Third Quarter
Salamanca — Brown 73 yard pass from Ross; Arlen Newark kick, 37-0
Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton — kickoff return, 37-7
Fourth Quarter
Salamanca — Arlen Newark kick, 40-7
Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton — Jordan Joslyn run; 40-15
TEAM STATISTICS
Sala CL/W/B
First Downs 17 14
Rushes-Yards 38-143 22-56
Passing Yards 244 80
Comp-Att-Int 7-10-0 8-20-2
Total Offense 387 144
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties-Yards 6-58 8-86
Total Plays 48 43
AT RANDOLPH
CSP 7 7 0 7 — 21
Randolph 0 6 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
Clymer/Sherman/Panama — Tate Catanese 41 run; Bryce Hinsdale kick, 7-0
Second Quarter
Randolph — Tristan Farnham 13 run; run failed, 7-6
Clymer/Sherman/Panama — Carter Brink 15 pass from Catanese; Hinsdale kick, 14-6
Fourth Quarter
Clymer/Sherman/Panama — Bryce Posker 1 run; Hinsdale kick, 21-6
TEAM STATISTICS
CSP Rand
First Downs 18 11
Rushes-Yards 40-223 43-206
Passing Yards 100 (-)6
Comp-Att-Int 9-20-2 1-6-1
Total Offense 323 200
Fumbles-Lost 101 202
Penalties-Yards 4-0 4-8
Punts-Avg 3-39.0 5-27.2
Total Plays 60 49
AT FRANKLINVILLE
SC/F 0 8 0 0 — 8
F/E 20 21 0 0 — 41
First Quarter
Franklinville/Ellicottville — Isaac Towne 5 run; Owen Doherty kick, 7-0
Franklinville/Ellicottville — Hunter Smith 20 run; kick failed, 13-0
Franklinville/Ellicottville — Towne 18 run; Doherty kick, 20-0
Second Quarter
Franklinville/Ellicottville — Billy Slavinski 46 pass from Towne; Doherty kick, 27-0
Franklinville/Ellicottville — Beau Bielecki 10 pass from Towne; Doherty kick, 34-0
Silver Creek/Forestville — Gavannie Kuppell 22 run; Cam Ingram run, 34-8
Franklinville/Ellicottville — Carter Smith 50 run; Doherty kick, 41-8
TEAM STATISTICS
SC/F F/E
First Downs 9 11
Rushes-Yards 30-107 24-190
Passing Yards 49 57
Comp-Att-Int 5-13-1 3-6-0
Total Offense 156 247
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-40 2-32
Punts-Avg 3-18.6 2-31.0
Total Plays 43 30