GOWANDA — The Franklinville/Ellicottville football team may have gotten off to a bit of a slow start.
It was, after all, still a 0-0 game a few minutes into the second quarter.
In the end, though, it accomplished both goals it had set before the opening kickoff: It remained unbeaten and picked up its first league victory of the season.
Isaac Towne, who’s been solid and steady in his first campaign as a starter, was so again on Friday night, completing 5-of-10 passes for 105 yards and three touchdowns and rushing 11 times for 50 yards and another score. The F/E defense also came up big, keeping the Titans afloat until the offense got going. And behind those two components, F/E took care of Gowanda/Pine Valley, securing a 35-12 triumph in a Section 6 Class D matchup.
“They came out, they played physical,” F/E coach Jason Marsh said of Gowanda/PV. “They were amped up and it just took us a little while to get our feet underneath us.”
But once they did, there was no looking back.
The Titans scored on four-straight drives between the second and third quarters, bringing a 21-6 lead into halftime and extending it to 35-6 after the break. Noah Shenk caught three passes for 77 yards, including TDs of 58 and 11 yards on either side of halftime. Towne had a nine-yard rushing score. And F/E added a defensive touchdown that made it 14-0 when Billy Slavinski scooped up a fumble and rumbled in from five yards out.
“Early on we missed a few assignments; it took us a little bit of time,” Marsh went on. “But the kids did a good job once again of not panicking, staying with what we do, trusting our system and our coaches and we worked together to find a solution. Then, it all came together in the second quarter.”
Hunter Smith carried 12 times for 144 yards and led the defense with seven tackles. Slavinski added two sacks, Gannon Callahan had an interception and Owen Chudy capped the F/E scoring with a nifty TD catch in the third.
Of Towne’s effort, Marsh added: “Isaac did a great job, the line gave him some time. He made some really nice plays with his feet and his arm; he’s having a really nice season. Owen made a fantastic catch dragging his feet and keeping himself in the end zone. Any time you can have success both on the ground and in the air, it’s a nice balance to have.”
The Franklinville/Ellicottville defense came away with three turnovers and allowed just one touchdown until the final minutes of the fourth quarter, when the game was already out of reach.
“The defense played really well,” Marsh said, “especially early, when things weren’t going very well, the defense held up, kept them out of the end zone and kept giving us the ball back.”
SECTION 6 CLASS B1
Pioneer 71, Cheektowaga 6
YORKSHIRE — Dalton Giboo carried six times for 64 yards and three touchdowns and added a 20-yard receiving score as Pioneer romped for the third-straight week.
Quarterback Gavin Schwab went 3-for-5 for 108 yards and two TDs while posting a 2-yard rushing score for the Panthers, who, between a dominating effort and a series of Cheektowaga miscues, jumped out to a 42-0 first-quarter advantage.
Sam Platt caught a 36-yard TD pass and Logan Halladay notched a 15-yard rushing score, and those two led the way defensively, with Platt recording five QB pressures and a fumble recovery and Halladay posting a team-best seven tackles.
Ty Richardson chipped in six tackles and Cole Rhodus had a 32-yard interception return TD.
“I feel like our defense is really playing well, we’re swarming the ball,” said Pioneer coach Jim Duprey, whose team had outscored the opposition by a combined count of 160-25 through three weeks. “Offensively, we were very opportunistic. I’m happy for the win; there’s bigger things going on. We have a huge game coming up (against Class B power Health Sciences).
“We can’t look at this and say, ‘this is the greatest thing ever.’ It was just one of those weird games. We can’t be too high or too low, we’ve just got to move onto the next game.”
SECTION 6 CLASS C SOUTH
Portville/Cuba-Rushford 42, Silver Creek/Forestville 0
CUBA — In its first game since losing quarterback Luke Petryszak to injury in a 3-0 loss at Southwestern, Portville/Cuba-Rushford, Portville/Cuba-Rushford got back on track with a big rushing performance and a few big passes.
Stepping in at quarterback, Eli Sleggs completed three of five passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns: a 66-yarder to Ethan Coleman and 60-yarder to Ethan Obergfell.
Kaedon Holcomb made the most of his 10 carries, rushing for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Coleman had seven carries for 65 yards and a touchdown and Henry Schwartz had two carries for 81 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown.
Coleman, Kaden Pierce, Hayden Emley, Cody Barton and Nik Manroe each were credited for a half-sack for the Portville/C-R defense. Barton and Jake Ziegler (TFL) both had six tackles and Aiden DeFazio recovered a fumble.
“It was a great way to bounce back,” Portville/C-R coach Josh Brooks said. “I think for everyone after Luke broke his shoulder last week and scoring zero points against Southwestern, not coming out with a win was really defeating mentally
“We had a choice to either back down or step up. Eli had a great week of practice and really showed that tonight. His teammates are behind him, we’re all behind him.
We ran the ball well with 10 carries for Kaedon, he and Ethan only played to halftime.
“A great win, great physical win. We’ll get back on track and get ready for Fredonia.”
AT YORKSHIRE
Cheek. 0 6 0 0 — 6
Pioneer 42 7 7 15 — 71
First Quarter
Pioneer — Dalton Giboo 13 run (4 plays, 37 yards); Logan Fleischman kick, 7-0
Pioneer — Cole Rhodus 32 interception return; Fleischman kick, 14-0
Pioneer — D. Giboo 5 run (1 play, 5 yards following fumble recovery); pass fails, 20-0
Pioneer — Sam Platt 36 pass from Gavin Schwab (1 play, 36 yards); Karter Giboo pass from D. Giboo, 28-0
Pioneer — D. Giboo 7 run (3 plays, 25 yards); Fleischman kick, 35-0
Pioneer — Logan Halladay 15 run (2 plays, 15 yards following fumbled kickoff); Fleischman kick, 42-0
Second Quarter
Cheektowaga — Lamont Watkins 5 run (1 play, 5 yards after fumble return); run failed, 42-6
Pioneer — D. Giboo 20 pass from Schwab (2 plays, 72 yards); Fleischman kick, 49-6
Third Quarter
Pioneer — Lorenzo Peters 85 kickoff return; Gabe Kempf kick, 56-6
Fourth Quarter
Pioneer — Schwab 2 run (8 plays, 99 yards after goal line stand); Kempf kick, 63-6
Pioneer — Trent Reifsteck 11 run (3 plays, 20 yards); Platt pass from D. Giboo (on botched play), 71-6
TEAM STATISTICS
Cheek. Pio.
First Downs 7 13
Rushes-Yards 27-88 20-215
Passing Yards 59 108
Comp-Att-Int 4-19-1 3-5-0
Total Offense 147 323
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 1-1
Penalties-Yards 2-30 4-35
Punts-Avg 1-10.0 0-0.0
Total Plays 46 26
AT CUBA
SC/Forest. 0 0 0 0 — 0
Portville/C-R 20 22 0 0 — 42
First Quarter
Portville/Cuba-Rushford — Kaedon Holcomb 35 run; Eli Sleggs kick, 7-0
Portville/Cuba-Rushford — Ethan Coleman 5 run; pass failed, 13-0
Portville/Cuba-Rushford — Coleman 66 pass from Sleggs; Sleggs kick, 20-0
Second Quarter
Portville/Cuba-Rushford — Holcomb 46 run; Coleman run, 28-0
Portville/Cuba-Rushford — Ethan Obergfell 60 pass from Sleggs; Sleggs kick, 35-0
Portville/Cuba-Rushford — Henry Schwartz 73 run; Sleggs kick, 42-0
TEAM STATISTICS
SC/F P/C-R
First Downs 2 11
Rushes-Yards 19-33 32-399
Passing Yards 22 141
Comp-Att-Int 3-8-0 4-7-0
Total Offense 55 540
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-0
Penalties-Yards 4-45 5-55
Punts-Avg 7-37.5 0-0
Total Plays 27 39
AT GOWANDA
F/E 0 21 14 0 — 35
Gow/PV 0 6 0 6 — 12
Second Quarter
Frank/Eville — Noah Shenk 58 pass from Isaac Towne (2 plays, 59 yards); Owen Dogherty kick, 7-0
Frank/Eville — Billy Slavinski 5-yard fumble return; Dogherty kick, 14-0
Gowanda/PV — Quentin Centner 19 pass from Carter Capozzi (5 plays, 80 yards); pass failed 14-6
Frank/Eville — Towne 9 run (5 plays, 45 yards); Doherty kick, 21-6
Third Quarter
Frank/Eville — Shenk 11 pass from Towne (9 plays, 65 yards), Doherty kick, 28-6
Frank/Eville — Owen Chudy 14 pass from Towne (6 plays, 46 yards); Doherty kick, 35-6
Fourth Quarter
Gowanda/PV — Cameron Slade 8 run (7 plays, 60 yards); pass failed, 35-12
TEAM STATISTICS
F/E Gow/PV
First Downs 11 13
Rushes-Yards 36-203 33-92
Passing Yards 105 182
Comp-Att-Int 5-10-1 10-21-1
Total Offense 308 274
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties-Yards 4-30 6-37
Punts-Avg 3-30.3 3-28.7
Total Plays 46 54