FRANKLINVILLE — A record-breaking night for Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Tyyetta Herman ended with a thrilling victory for the Titans’ girls track and field squad on Tuesday.
F/E edged Allegany-Limestone in a matchup of two of the county’s best, 71-70.
Herman won three events including a school record time of :26.0 in the 200, edging multi-event A-L star Angelina Napoleon. She also won the 100 and long jump.
“Angelina Napoleon is a great competitor and really pushed her to set that school record, she’s a great person to go against,” Tyyetta Herman, the F/E coach and mother of the record-breaker noted. “They didn’t make it easy, but Allegany did really well and they took all my top runners and ran against them.”
Anna Slavinski (100 hurdles, pole vault) was a double-winner and Isabella Thomson (triple jump), Megan Jackson (shot put) and Elizabeth Price (discus) won one each. F/E also took the 400 relay.
For A-L, Napoleon won three events: the 400, 400 hurdles and high jump. Lilianna Peters swept the distance races — 1,500 and 3,000 — and Ashlyn Collins won the 800 and ran with A-L’s two winning relays: the 1,600 and 3,200.
“(They’re) a very good allegany team and I know that our girls gave it a lot of heart,” F/E’s coach Herman said. “Allegany has such a strong distance team and that’s something we’re building on. It was a great race all around. I know that our second and third helped us in the distance events.
“I knew going into this season it was a different group of girls as well with the five seniors I have, they really want it.”
Cuba-Rushford 53, Fillmore 41
Wellsville 69.5, Cuba-Rushford 31.5
Wellsville 94, Fillmore 18
CUBA — Kaylee Oswald claimed both the discus and shot put and five others added an individual triumph to spark Wellsville to a pair of victories.
Edahlia Sebastian (100) and Lauren Viglietta (long jump) were among the other victories for the Lions.
Libby Drum (1,500, 3,000) and Sofia Riquelme (200, 400) were both double-winners for Cuba-Rushford. Rachel Hatch won the 100 hurdles and ran on the winning 400 and 1,600 relay teams for Fillmore.
Fredonia 83, Olean 58
OLEAN — Olean claimed five of six field events and the 1,600 relay, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Huskies fell short.
Leah Williams won both the triple jump and shot put and Ava Borer captured the 400 and anchored the top 1,600 relay team for Olean. Lily Schena (long jump), Jemini Fayson (pole vault) and Hailee Zalwsky (discus) all added solo triumphs.
Gigi Ferro doubled (100, 200) and led off the winning 400 relay team for Fredonia.
Portville 81, Salamanca 46
SALAMANCA — Behind many of the same standout performances from 24 hours earlier, Portville won for the second time in as many nights.
Jenna Wyant captured the 100 and 400, Julia Wyant captured the 200 and the sisters paced the top 400 and 3,200 relays for Portville. Samantha Bray took both distance events and also ran on the winning 3,200 relay team. Aryanna Hatch took both hurdles events and Olivia Dean (shot put) and Ava Haynes (800) added an individual win and also ran on a winning relay.
For Salamanca (2-2, 0-2), Isabella Milks (high jump, new PR of 4-9), Michaelynn Lecceardone (triple jump) and Alina Cook (discus) all won a field event.
Genesee Valley/Belfast 66.5, Scio/Friendship 36.5
BELMONT — Sophie Zillgitt was part of four victories, winning the 800 and 100 hurdles and running the lead leg on the first-place 400 relay and 1,600 relay teams.
Angel Jimerson won both of the throwing events while Sophia Gambino (400) and Allyson Hazelton (400 hurdles) both won an individual event and were also part of the two winning relays for GV/B.
Lexington Crossley was a quadruple solo winner for Scio/Friendship, taking the 100, 200, long jump and triple jump.
100: Sebastian (W) :14.1; 200: Riquelme (CR) :30.1; 400: Riquelme (CR) 1:10.1; 800: Waldon (W) 3:05.6; 1,500: Drum (CR) 5:57.4; 3,000: Drum (CR) 12:52.9; 400 relay: Fillmore (Hatch, Ackerman, Miller, Sylvester) :58.8; 1,600 relay: Fillmore (Hatch, Ackerman, Miller, Sylvester) 4:54.3; 3,200 relay: Wellsville (Bidzerkowney, Green, Budinger, Kinnicutt) 13:17.8; 100 hurdles: Hatch (F) :18.1; 400 hurdles: O’Connor (W) 1:22.0; long jump: Viglietta (W) 13-5; triple jump: Truax (CR) 24-1; high jump: Dahlgren (W) 4-10; shot put: Oswald (W) 36-8; discus: Oswald (W) 106-11; pole vault: Tompkins (CR) 6-6.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Franklinville/Ellicottville 71, Allegany-Limestone 70
100: Herman (FE) :13.2; 200: Herman (FE) :26.0 SR; 400: Napoleon (AL) :57.8; 800: Collins (AL) 2:30.4; 1,500: Peters (AL) 5:19.6; 3,000: Peters (AL) 11:29; 400 relay: F/E (Chudy, Thompson, Hurlburt, Slavinski) :55.2; 1,600 relay: Allegany-Limestone (Collins, Sheehy, A. Karl, Coulter) 4:35.2; 3,200 relay: Allegany-Limestone (Collins, Peters, Duggan, Coulter) 10:43.9; 100 hurdles: Slavinski (FE) :17.8; 400 hurdles: Napoleon (AL) 1:05.3; long jump: Herman (FE) 15-2.5; triple jump: Thomson (FE) 28-2.5; high jump: Napoleon (AL) 5-6; shot put: Jackson (FE) 29-7; discus: Price (FE) 98-8; pole vault: Slavinski (FE) 8-6.
AT OLEAN Fredonia 83, Olean 58
100: Ferro (F) :13.66; 200: Ferro (F) :28.73; 400: Borer (O) 1:06.65; 800: Pucci-Shaffer (F) 3:01.62; 1,500: Zadzilka (F) 6:30.98; 3,000: McCann (F) 14:19.58; 400 relay: Fredonia (Ferro, Roth, Al. Cook, Ar. Cook) :54.53; 1,600 relay: Olean (Jez. Fayson, Cheney, DeRose, Borer) 4:42.78; 3,200 relay: Fredonia (Zadzilka, McCann, Fortna, Pucci-Shaffer) 12:12.16; 100 hurdles: Roth (F) :18.01; 400 hurdles: Russo (F) 1:18.44; long jump: Schena (O) 14-8 1/2; triple jump: Williams (O) 30-2; high jump: Saunders (F) 4-8; shot put: Williams (O) 31-1 1/4; discus: Zalwsky (O) 76-0; pole vault: Jem. Fayson (O) 7-0.
AT SALAMANCA Portville 81, Salamanca 46
100: Je. Wyant (P) :13.3; 200: Ju. Wyant (P) :28.9; 400: Je. Wyant (P) 1:05.3; 800: Haynes (P) 2:44.4; 1,500: Bray (P) 5:37.0; 3,000: Bray (P) 13:32.0; 400 relay: Portville (Daley, Dean, Wyant, Wyant) :58.7; 1,600 relay: not contested; 3,200 relay: Portville (Haynes, Isaman, Isaman, Bray) 11:40.8; 100 hurdles: Hatch (P) :18.0; 400 hurdles: Hatch (P) 1:19.4; long jump: Peterson (P) 13-1 1/2; triple jump: Lecceardone (S) 30-1; high jump: Milks (S) 4-9; shot put: Dean (P) 25-9; discus: Cook (S) 65-3; pole vault: not contested.
AT SALAMANCA Genesee Valley/Belfast 66.5, Scio/Friendship 36.5
100: Crossley (S) :13.6; 200: Crossley (S/F) :23.5; 400: Gambino (GVB) 1:06.9; 800: Zillgitt (GVB) 2:53.4; 1,500: not contested; 3,000: not contested; 400 relay: GV/Belfast (Zillgitt, Hazelton, Carman, Gambino) :58.6; 1,600 relay: GV/Belfast (Zilgitt, Lussier, Hazelton, Gambino) 5:04.0; 3,200 relay: not contested; 100 hurdles: Zillgitt (GVB) :18.8; 400 hurdles: Hazelton (GVB) 1:23.4; long jump: Crossley (S) 13-1; triple jump: Crossley (S/F) 26-11; high jump: Scholla (S) 4-6; shot put: Jimerson (GVB) 29-7 1/2; discus: Jimerson (GVB) 67-10; pole vault: not contested.