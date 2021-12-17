When the Bills hired Sean McDermott away from the Carolina Panthers in January of 2017, that hardly ended his relationship with that franchise.
Four months later, at his urging, Buffalo hired its assistant GM, Brandon Beane, to be the Bills GM. In the meantime, McDermott signed several Carolina free agents and a couple of its assistants.
The Bills and Panthers actually met during that ‘17 regular season, Carolina prevailing 9-3 in Charlotte, a tape of which was not sought by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Now, five seasons into McDermott’s tenure, the two teams face each other again, this time Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.
Still, he got the obligatory question about meeting the Panthers, with whom he spent six years as a defensive coordinator.
“Those times have passed and (I) certainly had a great experience at Carolina and the friendships and relationships that we built down there sort of last a lifetime,” he admitted. “That said, it was one step on (my) journey and I was very appreciative of that opportunity.”
And that franchise now has a different look. Only three players remain from his last season (2016) with the Panthers, including quarterback Cam Newton, back for a second stint. A mere two assistants remain from that era and, in the football front office, where turnover is less, seven holdovers are part of the 17-person crew.
BUT, FIVE years into the McDermott/Beane partnership it’s worth wondering where the Bills are headed.
McDermott’s success on the field is undeniable. He’s made the playoffs three of his first four seasons, though the first required an Andy Dalton to Tyler Boyd miracle touchdown pass on the game’s final play at Baltimore to secure it.
Last season, he steered Buffalo to the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City. Over those first four years McDermott went 38-26 in the regular season, 40-29 including playoffs.
But suddenly something has gone wrong for this team that was the odds-on favorite to win the AFC before the current campaign commenced. Indeed, making the playoffs is far from guaranteed.
In McDermott’s view, much of the problem is the Bills’ struggle in one-score games this season.
A year ago, Buffalo was 6-1 in such games, the lone loss that bizarre 32-30 “Hail Murray” defeat at Arizona.
This season, the Bills (7-6) are 0-4 in such games: 34-31 at Tennessee, 9-6 at Jacksonville, 14-10 to New England at Orchard Park and 33-27 in overtime at Tampa Bay.
“If you look at those four games, we literally had a chance to win every one of them on our final possession,” McDermott said.
Sure enough, there was quarterback Josh Allen’s slip at the Titans’ 1-yard-line, the entire game there for the taking against the Jags, a red zone failure in the final two minutes against the Patriots and settling for a field goal rather than a TD at the end of regulation at Tampa.
And while it’s easy to say, take away those heartbreakers and Buffalo is 11-2 right now and leading the conference. But teams don’t win every close game.
PLUS, IT would seem an obvious factor is being overlooked.
As the Bills have been handled on both lines too often the season — a reality admitted by the coaches — it begs the question of how well/poorly Buffalo has drafted in the “make hay” first three rounds in recent years.
The 2017 draft preceded Beane’s hiring, so it was handled by McDermott and he hit a grand slam with cornerback Tre’Davious White in the first round. However, in Round 2, he swung and missed, tabbing disappointing wideout Zay Jones, whom the Bills quit on early in his third season, trading him to the Raiders for a fifth-round pick.
The other second-rounder was offensive tackle Dion Dawkins whose performance this season has been uneven at best.
IN BEANE’s first draft, 2018, he had the courage to ignore the doubters and critics, to take Allen, the team’s franchise QB if the offensive line or dubious play-calling don’t end his career prematurely.
Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips were taken in the second and third rounds, respectively. Both are high-character, community-active guys, but on the field their grades are decidedly incomplete.
The 2019 lottery might have been Beane’s worst in the early rounds. The Bills constantly praise defensive tackle Ed Oliver, but any pro football observer with functioning eyes can see that he’s been inconsistent three years in.
And, second-round offensive guard/tackle Cody Ford ranks as one of the team’s most ill-advised high draft picks in franchise history. Third-rounder Devin Singletary still hasn’t established himself as the feature running back he was supposed to be, while tight end Dawson Knox, the other third-rounder, has grown into the position, ditched the drops and become a genuine touchdown producer.
THERE WAS no first-rounder in 2020, so Buffalo took defensive end A.J. Epenesa in the second and while he’s in the line rotation, he’s hardly made an impact. Then, in the third round, running back Zack Moss was supposed to bring some muscle to the running game, but that hasn’t happened and he’s been inactive two of the last three games.
Finally, this spring, Beane opted for back-to-back defensive ends, Greg Rousseau in the first round and Boogie Basham in the second. Rousseau, after an encouraging start, has done nothing the past eight games. He’s logged two tackles for loss, no sacks and no fumbles (forced or recovered). Basham is worse, having been inactive eight of the first 13 games.
Third-round pick Spencer Brown has shown promise, though inactive for two games and being on the Covid list for two others.
In fairness, visually assessing the performance of pro football players, even with statistics, is subjective and can’t compare to coaches who perform exhaustive film study. But, there is an objective assessment … who’s most persistently inactive and getting the fewest snaps when not injured?
The point is this, Buffalo’s offensive line has been substandard all season. Defensively, the Bills have 23 sacks in 13 games, 28th in the league, a discouraging figure for a team that has invested five draft picks in the top three rounds on D-linemen over the past four years.
