Hall of Fame running back and Buffalo Bills legend Thurman Thomas will sign autographs at St. Bonaventure on Sunday morning.

ST. BONAVENTURE — Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas will sign autographs at St. Bonaventure University Sunday, Feb. 26, in advance of the Bonnies men’s basketball final regular season home game.

The Buffalo Bills legend will sign autographs from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the atrium of the Swan Business Center on the southwest side of campus prior to the Bonnies’ game against Saint Joseph’s.

