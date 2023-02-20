ST. BONAVENTURE — Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas will sign autographs at St. Bonaventure University Sunday, Feb. 26, in advance of the Bonnies men’s basketball final regular season home game.
The Buffalo Bills legend will sign autographs from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the atrium of the Swan Business Center on the southwest side of campus prior to the Bonnies’ game against Saint Joseph’s.
Thomas will try to accommodate as many people as possible, but those still outside the Swan Center at 11:15 a.m. will not be permitted inside due to pre-game obligations. People are asked to bring only one item for Thomas to autograph to be considerate of others in line.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early to get in line, which will form at the main entrance to the Swan Center, the entrance closest to Plassmann Hall. Parking will be available on the west side of campus.
Thomas will serve as honorary captain of the Bonnies for the game, which starts at noon.
The NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 1991 and an All-Pro selection from 1989 to 1993, Thomas was instrumental in leading the Bills to four straight Super Bowls in the early 1990s and was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007.
Thomas and his wife, Patti, oversee the Thurman Thomas Family Foundation, which has benefitted everything from college scholarships and blizzard recovery efforts to the families of the mass shooting victims in Buffalo last May.
St. Bonaventure is the Official Education Partner of the Buffalo Bills.