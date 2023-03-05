CLARION, Pa. — This game had it all.
The District 9 Class A girls basketball final was everything its matchup promised — two of the state’s best small-school teams meeting for the third time in 12 months. And, with 43 seconds to play, it stood even.
This year’s Terrors weren’t going to be denied. They had fallen short in the D9 final the past two seasons, but after playing catch-up to ECC for more than three quarters, O-E turned in an unforgettable final stanza to make history.
O-E didn’t take its first lead until 2:15 showed on the fourth-quarter clock. That didn’t matter, however, as the Terrors weathered ECC’s early offensive storm and knocked off the same side that topped it in last year’s title game.
When the final buzzer sounded, the Terrors had secured their first District 9 championship in program history, completing a years-long quest that twice prior ended in heartbreak.
“I’m so proud of my kids. They’re just tremendous human beings; I could go on and on about how great they are,” O-E coach Shawn Gray said. “The character they have; ‘unbelievable’ doesn’t do it justice. They love each other, they play for one another and they’re a family.”
AN INSIDE PASS to Carrie Drummond gave Otto-Eldred a 40-38 lead.
Moments earlier, a 3-pointer by Brooke Close had tied the game at 38. It was the first time since the opening tip that the Terrors weren’t trailing in Saturday’s championship game at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium.
Emily Mourer negated Drummond’s bucket with an answer for ECC, but after a reset with 43 seconds to play, the district final became a free throw shooting contest that Otto-Eldred won.
Katie Sheeler got to the line with 33 seconds to play and made both. After a pair of ECC misses, Anna Merry got to the line and made a pair for the Terrors.
After chasing for 30 minutes, the final five points of the game went to O-E. Sheeler scored a game-high 15 points and Close added 10, fueling an improbable yet impressive triumph for the Terrors.
O-E opened the second half with an 11-3 run, easing the burden of a sluggish first half that saw ECC score inside at will.
“We didn’t do what we game planned and we didn’t play (ECC’s inside game) the way we wanted to,” Gray said. “We substituted in and out a lot just trying to get the message across of how we wanted to play them on defense and not let them get inside, because we know we’re definitely out-sized.”
The Crusaders had built an 11-point halftime advantage thanks to patient, efficient possessions and their arsenal of inside weapons. ECC’s shot selection remained in the latter half but O-E’s lazy offense did not, as the Terrors climbed progressively closer until Close brought them even.
“I thought the defensive intensity and talking a lot more set the tone,” Gray said. “We got some easy shots on the other end, hit a couple big three’s and stepped up to make big free throws.
“I told them before the game that we would need to at least be close in the rebounding battle and, defensively, had to stop them from scoring inside as much as we could. It took us a half but we finally got around to it.”
With the deficit gone, the clock was no longer O-E’s enemy. After sinking its free throws, the clock became O-E’s friend, and its expiration spurred a celebration that has been years in the making for the Terrors’ senior-led group.
“I have high-character kids who want to be in those situations,” Gray said. “We have four seniors out there who have been through it … there’s no panic in anyone out there. I thought (Drummond) played a really solid game for us and (Sheeler) set people up instead of doing all the scoring. I have an amazing group of kids and they deserve this championship.”
SATURDAY MARKED O-E’s second win over ECC this season, as the Terrors claimed a 36-32 decision at home Dec. 9. After last year’s run to the PIAA quarterfinals, the group now has District 9 hardware to go with it.
Mourer led ECC with 13 points and Tori Newton scored eight. The Crusaders fell to 23-4 on the season and, as D9’s runner-up, will host District 5 runner-up Northern Bedford (17-8) in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.
O-E improved to 23-2 and will host District 7 fifth-place finisher Monessen (17-6) to start the state playoffs.
The Terrors will first enjoy the weekend’s triumph, and deservedly so. For a group that has re-written much of the program’s record book, there will likely be no sweeter accomplishment than the one captured in the final two minutes Saturday evening.
“I thank everyone in the Otto-Eldred community and my assistant coaches,” Gray said. “They’re there every night helping me out and doing everything for these kids, and I appreciate everything they do.”
(Editor's note: The story on the Otto-Eldred vs. Clarion-Limestone boys Class A title game, won by the latter, 68-54, will appear in Tuesday’s Times Herald).