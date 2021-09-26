ORCHARD PARK — Notes from the Bills’ 43-21 victory over the Washington Football Team on a mostly sunny, windy Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium before 68,434 observers:
— The game’s first turnover came when Washington tight end Logan Thomas, a former Bill, fumbled at the end of a reception when hit by Buffalo cornerback Tre'Davious White with outside linebacker Matt Milano recovering.
The second occurred when Bills safety Jordan Poyer picked off a Taylor Heinicke pass, his first interception of the season.
Finally, Buffalo’s other safety, Micah Hyde, hijacked Heinicke in the third period, also his first of the campaign.
— Following Heinicke’s 73-yard touchdown connection with running back Antonio Gibson, Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins, another former Bill (sixth-round pick, 2013), recovered his own onside kick at the Bills’ 24-yard-line, leading to another TD.
The Gibson touchdown was the longest reception against the Bills since a 77-yard TD by the Bengals’ A.J. Green from Andy Dalton in a 2017 defeat.
— Late in the first half, Buffalo nickel cornerback Taron Johnson lost his first interception of the campaign when the Bills were called for THREE penalties on the play with one of two illegal contact flags wiping out the “pick.”
— Buffalo’s lone sack of Heinicki was recorded by defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, who tackled the QB for no gain, which still counts.
— Running back Zack Moss leads the Bills in scoring with three touchdowns, all coming in the last two games, while tight end Dawson Knox and wide receiver Emmanual Sanders, who had a pair against the WFT, are tied for the team lead in TD receptions with two apiece.
— Washington’s Cole Holcomb, who came in as the WFT’s leading tackler, easily held his position. The former North Carolina linebacking star, whose parents Jack and Beth are Portville natives, logged game-highs in tackles (14) and solo stops (10). In three games, he now tops the team in tackles (31) and solos (21). Cornerback Kendal Fuller remained second in both categories (23 and 18) with 10 and seven against Buffalo.
— Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds paced the Bills with seven tackles, six of them solos, while Milano had six and five.
— Former Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (No. 57) was the pregame Leader of the Charge.
— Buffalo’s inactives for the game were running back Matt Breida, tackle Tommy Doyle, defensive ends Efe Obada and Boogie Basham and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.