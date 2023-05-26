RANDOLPH — It was the latest of just how dominant the Franklinville/Ellicottville girls track and field team has been this spring.
Tyyetta Herman entered a meet and ruled it.
The Titans, as a group, came into that meet and did the same.
Herman collected another three top-of-the-podium finishes and F/E won the team crown in convincing fashion on Friday at the Section 6 Class D championships. Herman placed first in her typical events — the 100 (:12.59), 200 (:25.88) and 400 (:58.22), taking the latter by over two full seconds. She added a fourth in the long jump (15-11) for good measure. And after a perfect duel season and a handful of weekend invitational victories, including the Hornell hardware, the Titans secured their biggest team championship to date, finishing first of 13 teams in Class D with 125 points, comfortably ahead of No. 2 and host Randolph (104 points), with Clymer/Sherman/Panama taking third (74), Portville fourth (55) and Holland fifth (47).
It was F/E’s third-straight Class D team title since the pandemic-cancelled 2020 season, all three of which have come by at least 21 points.
On the boys’ side, F/E continued its own strong campaign, placing a Big 30-best fifth of 12 teams with 37 points. Frewsburg won the team scoring with 155 points, edging Randolph (141.5). Holland (78) and Maple Grove (48) claimed third and fourth, respectively, while Portville was eighth (19).
IN ALL, the F/E girls, who finished second in last week’s CCAA Division I meet behind Allegany-Limestone, boasted 12 top-three finishes in the class’s premier meet.
Megan Jackson was a double-winner in the throws, taking the shot put (34-4) and discus (112-8). Elizabeth Price finished just behind her teammate in both events, with marks of 31-6 ½ (pole vault) and 108-0 (discus).
Anna Slavinski, meanwhile, won the 400 hurdles (1:09.56) and was third in the pole vault (8-6). F/E also went 1-2 in the 2,000 steeplechase, with Alysa Williams turning in a winning mark of 8:00.96 and Bianca Bush placing second in 8:24.29. Abby Chudy added a third in the long jump with a leap of 15-11 ¼ and was fourth in the high jump (4-10).
As they’ve done all year, the Wyant sisters shined in leading Portville to a top-five team outing. Jenna Wyant took third in the 100 (:13.11) and second in the 400 behind Herman (1:00.49). Julia Wyant captured fourth in the 200 (:27.41) and the duo paced the Panthers to first in the 1,600 relay alongside Jessica Daley and Aryanna Hatch (4:17.90) and second in the 400 relay with Oliva Dean and Daley (:53.25).
Also for the Panthers, Ava Haynes was third in the 800 (2:33.20) and Hatch added a second in the 400 hurdles (1:09.57).
Elsewhere in the Big 30, Emma Gassman led Cattaraugus-Little Valley by placing second in the 200 (:26.92). Oliva Harmony notched a first for West Valley in the 1,500 (5:12.83). The Timberwolves and Wildcats tied with Gowanda for 10th place (10 points each).
THE F/E boys logged a number of top-five performances en route to cracking the top five in the team totals. Among its best efforts were: Grant Cornell in the third 3,200 (3rd, 10:34.09), Benjamin Edwards in the 400 hurdles (3rd, 1:02.25) and Dominic Breton in the triple jump (4th, 37-4 ½) and discus (4th, 123-4).
For Portville, its 1,600 relay team of Parker Dornan, Ben Isaman, Simon Szymanski and Bryan Randolph had the top performance, taking third in 3:35.18. Additionally, Brady German was fourth in the 800 (2:13.48) and Randolph was fourth in the high jump (5-8).
Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Ben Seiflein had one of the Big 30’s top boys showings, placing third in the 400 (:54.67). The Timberwolves finished 10th with seven points. West Valley’s Jack Tharnish was fourth in the 3,200 (10:35.73) as the Wildcats were 12th with 5.5 points.