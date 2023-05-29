IRONDEQUOIT — The Bolivar-Richburg softball team clinched a three-peat as Section 5 champions on Saturday, thanks in large part to its pitcher, Malayna Ayers.
Ayers threw a complete game, three-hit shutout to lead the Wolverines to a 5-0 victory over Dundee/Bradford in the Class C2 title game on Saturday. Ayers kept Dundee/Bradford off the board while the Wolverines put together five runs on nine hits. Ayers struck out 13 batters with two walks.
“Malayna has been great all season long, and she was even more outstanding tonight,” B-R coach Brooke Lovell said. “She mixes her pitches very well and the defense has stepped up behind her to make big plays.”
The top-seeded Wolverines (22-2) had two hits each from Ayers, who went 2-for-2 with a triple, and Haley Mascho and Emma Sisson, who both went 2-for-3.
Scoreless through two innings at Eastridge High School, B-R slowly built its lead with at least a run in each of the next four innings, starting with Ayers’ RBI triple in the third.
For No. 3 Dundee/Bradford (16-4), Makayla Schoffner hit a double, while Adalyn Tham went 2-for-3.
B-R will face C1 champion Addison — which beat Letchworth 4-2 on Saturday — in the Class C crossover Tuesday at Fillmore at 5 p.m. In the regular season, B-R beat Addison 7-5 in the Wolverines’ tournament on May 5.
The latest sectional win continued a consistent run of success under Lovell in her three seasons as B-R’s head coach, winning C2 in 2021 and C3 in 2022. Now the Wolverines are a game away from reaching the Far West Regional for the first time since 2014.
“From the beginning of my tenure here, I have coached some great athletes,” Lovell continued. “They have bought into the culture, the guidelines, the expectations that I’ve established. I believe that has allowed us to be really successful.
“I have really enjoyed coaching this group of kids. They all get along well, and they all feed off of each other’s energy. They get hyped up off of their teammates and their successes, and that is very special to see.”
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D2 CHAMPIONSHIP
Friendship/Scio 13, C.G. Finney 0
FILLMORE — Friendship/Scio had back the bulk of its two-time sectional championship team, including all-state pitcher Nevaeh Ross.
Earlier this year, it had split with eventual Class C2 champion Bolivar-Richburg and got the best of D1 power Avoca/Prattsburgh.
And so maybe, for these reasons, it was preconceived that F/S would claim another Class D2 crown. But it still had to go out, play the game and win it.
And on Saturday, coach Deb Warner's team did just that … with who else leading the way? The phenom Ross.
The junior hurler fanned 15 with just one walk while tossing a two-hit shutout to propel top-seeded F/S to a 13-0 triumph over C.G. Finney in the D2 championship game at Fillmore Central School. F/S, with three-straight sectional titles in tow, will take on D1 winner Batavia Notre Dame (17-5) in Tuesday’s Class D state qualifier back in Fillmore.
“It’s amazing for our two small towns to accomplish three straight titles," Warner told wellsvillesports.com afterward. "I am so proud of the accomplishments that they’ve made over this time.
"The girls want that big (New York State) title that would seal the deal. They want to go the distance, but they realize they have more work to get done. But for a minute, they’re enjoying this milestone, then we go back to work."
After a scoreless first few innings, F/S broke through with a five-run third inning, then went ahead comfortably with a six-run fourth.
Kiara Grover and Morghyn Ross both had big days at the plate to spur that production. Grover finished 3-for-5 with six RBI, hitting a two-run home run as part of that momentum-setting third inning. Ross, Nevaeh's younger sister, went 5-for-5 with a double and three runs scored and also threw out two baserunners from the catcher position.
In all, five players had multiple hits for Friendship/Scio, which piled up 17 hits as a team.
Logan Roberts went 3-for-4 with a double while Kadence Donohue (2 hits) chipped I'm an RBI double in the bottom of the third and also scored three runs. Nevaeh Ross had two hits of her own, including a double, and two RBI.
"It was a nice win," Warner went on. "I'm proud of the work these ladies put in. I cannot go without mentioning the help Darryl Ross has given this program. He is a huge asset to the accomplishments of this team.”
Third-seeded C.G. Finney finished the season 15-7.