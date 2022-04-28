ST. BONAVENTURE — It’s become the operative word in this age of the transfer portal, NIL deals and instant gratification.
Chaos.
And that’s the word that best describes how the offseason has so far played out for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team.
In what undoubtedly has been the most eventful, and frenzied, spring week in recent Bona history, there has been both good and (potentially) bad news for coach Mark Schmidt’s Bonnies.
First, the bad: The number of their players in the transfer portal is starting to pile up. It began Monday and Tuesday, respectively, when reserves Quadry Adams and Oluwasegun Durosinmi entered the portal, per Verbal Commits. It continued Wednesday when senior Dominick Welch, who’d previously announced his intention to test the NBA draft waters while maintaining his fifth year of collegiate eligibility, also joined the portal. And it reached a crescendo Thursday, when fellow seniors Osun Osunniyi and Kyle Lofton also hit the portal, with those announcements coming within two minutes of each other on the Verbal Commits Twitter page.
THE GOOD news?
Amid these potential departures, Bona made another seemingly quality addition, garnering a verbal pledge from Holy Cross transfer Kyrell Luc, the 2022 Patriot League Rookie of the Year. A 5-foot-10 guard, Luc averaged 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 rebounds and shot 39 percent as a freshman for a Crusaders team that went 9-22 in 2021-22.
With the addition of Luc, who committed late Tuesday night, Bona has now brought in three transfer guards who figure to be immediate-impact players that can help offset a possible caravan of losses: Luc, Hartford transfer Moses Flowers and most notably Saint Peter’s transfer Daryl Banks II, who became a breakout star while helping the Peacocks to the NCAA Tournament Elite last month.
But that only partially distracted from what has become a sticky situation regarding the status of its undecided seniors and its roster in general.
LOFTON, Osunniyi and Welch — the original “Big 3” among the current core — followed classmate Jaren Holmes into the portal, meaning four of the five seniors are now exploring the potential of playing a final collegiate season elsewhere. The fifth, Jalen Adaway, had already expressed his intention to forgo a last campaign and begin a professional career. In total, a head-turning nine of the 11 Bona scholarship players that suited up in 2020-21 have entered the portal, with the potential, at this point, for 10 departures, including Adaway’s. And that problem isn’t unique to Bona; it’s merely a reflection of where the sport is in the current “Wild West” climate, as the portal presently contains 1,300 names and counting.
Osunniyi and Welch had previously made a public statement about their intentions to enter their names into the NBA Draft process. Lofton, the last of the five seniors to go public with his plans, finally did so Thursday, declaring in a social media post that he, too, will test the draft waters while also entering the portal.
The four Bona seniors appear to be leaving open every available option for next season. Players have until May 1 to join the portal and still be immediately eligible for the 2022-23 campaign and June 1 to withdraw from the NBA Draft for the same purpose. By exercising those choices now, they’ve maintained the ability to do one of three things for next year: Either return to Bona, transfer or remain in the draft/pursue their pro careers.
Why leave Bona rather than play a final season together? A number of reasons could be at play. They might want to prove themselves at the Power 5 level or simply desire a change of scenery. But the other element that has become a factor in today’s climate are the NIL rules — players can now essentially sell themselves to the highest bidder (read: those programs willing to pay them the most money within the framework of NIL legislation). And while their decision to enter the portal doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll leave, it now seems likely that all five seniors have played their final game in a brown and white uniform.
LUC, meanwhile, is set to wear his for the first time. Luc, like Flowers, is a Dorchester, Mass., native who made his Bona visit the same weekend the Hartford transfer did. He held offers from eight other programs before choosing Holy Cross: Merrimack, Boston, Fairleigh Dickinson, Towson, American, Cleveland State, Fairfield and Milkwaukee.
He’ll have three seasons of eligibility beginning next winter.
Counting the four seniors as departures (for the moment), Bona now has seven scholarship players, including remaining holders Brett Rumpel, Justin Ndjock-Tadjore and Anouar Mellouk, with six still available for next season.