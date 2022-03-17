Portville girls basketball star Mallory Welty finished her high school career as her league’s top award winner, as she won the CCAA Central Player of the Year in recently announced postseason honors.
Welty averaged 17.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals in league play for Portville, which won the league title at 9-1.
She was joined on the CCAA Central First Team by two teammates, her twin sister Mia Welty and sophomore Lilly Bentley. Bentley averaged 12.8 points and 9.1 rebounds while Mia Welty notched 9.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 3.3 assists per game.
The division’s other first-team all-stars included Falconer senior Grace Lundmark (18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals per game) and Frewsburg seniors Tyra Clark (12.6 rebounds, 3.2 steals) and Elise Sposato (20.6 points, 3.7 steals).
In addition to winning the league title, Portville won the Team Sportsmanship award and Mia Welty was the individual sportsmanship honoree. Panthers coach Inga Welty won the Coach of the Year.
CCAA WEST I
Olean’s Leah Williams and Anayah Parks-Barker and Allegany-Limestone’s Gianna DeRose all earned first-team all-star recognition as the CCAA West I division announced its postseason honors.
Williams, a junior, averaged 12.8 points, 8.4 assists, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in league play while the senior Parks-Barker averaged 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals.
DeRose averaged 12 points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists as a senior for A-L.
Southwestern’s Reece Beaver won the Player of the Year award after a 25.3-point per game league campaign. Beaver also averaged 4.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.8 rebounds.
Randolph had two first-team all-stars: freshman Payton Morrison (18.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 4.0 steals) and junior Kyra Pence (16.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.3 steals, 4.5 assists).
Randolph also won the Team Sportsmanship award and senior Mya Abrams was the individual winner of the award. Cardinals coach David Pihlblad was the Coach of the Year.
CCAA EAST
Seniors from Ellicottville and Cattaraugus-Little Valley split the top honor among CCAA East division accolades, winning Co-Player of the Year.
Ellicottville’s Emilee Ruiz and CLV’s Alex Minnekine shared the award. Ruiz helped lead the East division champion Eagles (11-1 in league), averaging 14.3 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 steals in league play. Minnekine scored 16 points along with 6.8 rebounds, 4.5 steals, two assists and one block per game.
The East’s first-team all-stars included one player from Pine Valley, Danielle West; two from Franklinville, Sofia Bentley and Megan Jackson; and two from Salamanca, Jillian Rea and Lezly McComber.
Bentley, a sophomore, and Jackson, a junior, had identical per game averages: 11 points, five rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block.
Rea averaged 10.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds as a senior while McComber averaged 13.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley won the Team Sportsmanship award and Hailee Covell was the individual winner.
Salamanca’s Bryelle Wallin won the Coach of the Year after leading the Warriors to a 9-3 league record.