SMETHPORT, Pa. — Tuesday evening’s half-frozen drizzle signaled the return of a familiar time of year.
The District 9 football postseason is back. For a trio of local Class A teams, Friday’s quarterfinals will determine the fate of a season that began long before leaves changed and warm Friday evenings gave way to the chilly weekends that define playoff football.
For third-seeded Smethport, the postseason has become familiar territory. No. 5 Port Allegany and No. 7 Cameron County, meanwhile, return to the playoffs after six-year absences. The Hubbers will enjoy home field advantage when they take on a fairly unfamiliar opponent while Port and CC will hit the road with vengeance in mind.
Smethport will host No. 6 Curwensville (6-4), as it makes its fourth consecutive playoff appearance. Of the seven-team Class A field, the Golden Tide bring the most question marks, given their regular season schedule of District 6 opponents.
Smethport enters the game with one large question mark of its own, however — the health of star quarterback Noah Lent.
Lent missed Smethport’s final regular season game, a 6-0 loss to Coudersport on Oct. 22. His absence was evident as the Hubbers struggled to move the ball against a Falcon defense that had previously allowed 27 points per game.
Lent is still questionable for Friday’s game. Smethport utilized last week’s bye, however, to prepare for his potential absence.
“There are big shoes to fill without him in our lineup, but we feel we’ve been able to make some adjustments during the bye week to be better prepared in that scenario if he’s not able to play this week on both sides of the ball,” Smethport coach Adam Jack said.
Curwensville presents one of D9’s few offenses that records more yards through the air than on the ground. Junior QB Dan McGarry has led the Tide’s aerial attack by averaging over 220 passing yards per game to go with 16 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a near-60% completion rate.
Senior wide receiver Ty Terry has amassed 903 receiving yards on 63 catches this year, while Jake Mullens has hauled in 43 receptions and Thad Butler has added 39 catches.
“They definitely have some skill guys that can handle the ball, and it’s no surprise that those same guys are also their leading tacklers on defense,” Jack said. “They’re looking to spread you out and use their athleticism at those skill positions to make plays.”
Luckily for the Hubbers, their defense will be near full-strength, including standout linebacker Travis Cooney. Cooney has recorded 80 tackles in nine games, 58 of which have been solo, to lead a stingy Hubber defense that has allowed under 11 points per game and forced 17 turnovers.
Smethport also brings experience to the playoffs in the likes of Lent, Cooney and Brandon Higley, who each played in last year’s Class A title game. Back in the postseason, their mindset hasn’t changed.
“Our philosophy will be the same in the playoffs as it was in the regular season: One game at a time, focus on the opponent this coming Friday and then we’ll move on from there,” Jack said. “The kids have been up-beat in practice and they’ve been getting work done. We practiced light during the bye week to keep everyone engaged and get some of those injuries healed up.”
Smethport will host the only playoff game in D9’s northern region this weekend, as Port and CC will each travel to Clarion County for their quarterfinals.
The Gators will make the 90-mile trip to Knox, where they’ll meet No. 4 Keystone in a Week 2 rematch that Port wishes it could have back.
A blocked punt, muffed punt and 95-yard touchdown after a pair of missed tackles plagued Port in its 36-30 home loss to the Panthers on Sept. 3. Still, the Gators nearly had Keystone beat, had it not been for a go-ahead Panther touchdown with 1:22 left in the game.
“We could not be happier with drawing Keystone,” Port coach Justin Bienkowski said. “We hope for a good, clean, violent football game. We didn’t play a four-quarter game and we didn’t play mistake-free, and it bit us. You don’t get that second chance two months later most of the time in life.”
Much has changed in the eight weeks following that game. Port’s backfield triple-threat has become accustomed to running behind a young but stout offensive line, while Keystone has endured intra division battles with top-seeded Redbank Valley (9-1) and No. 2 Union/A-C Valley (7-2).
Keystone has stuck to its balanced offensive approach, but it’s the Panther defense that has stood out to Bienkowski.
“They seem to be running a lot of the same stuff they did when we played them (before),” Bienkowski said. “Their defense and special teams are very opportunistic. They score on batted balls, scoop-and-scores and kick returns. That’s our concern. We just want to make sure we make them earn their points.”
Friday’s game provides an opportunity for a young Port roster to show it’s ready to compete in the postseason.
“Our line has grown tremendously,” Bienkowski said. “We have really gotten behind (running back) Blaine (Moses) and our offensive line. We just establish the line of scrimmage, and we want to be able to sneak some guys out of the backfield and run some play action. But we want to run first.”
Meanwhile, Cameron County will travel to Union/A-C Valley for a rematch of Week 7’s slugfest in Emporium. After a deadlocked first half, the visiting Falcon Knights pulled away from the Red Raiders, but not before CC showed its readiness to return to the postseason for the first time since 2015.
A 6-6 halftime tie gave way to a 20-6 U/A-C win. The Falcon Knights have won seven-of-eight games following a season-opening loss to Brockway, including a 51-0 triumph over Coudersport last week that dropped the Falcons to 4-5 and out of the postseason bracket.
Redbank Valley will enjoy the week’s lone bye, earning a spot in the semifinals against either Port or Keystone. Each of Friday’s quarterfinals will kick off at 7 p.m.