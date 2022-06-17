Some random thoughts on the National Football League as its teams take slightly more than a month off between today’s end of minicamp and the opening of training camp in late July:
— THIS IS a tough year to be a Browns fan as the upcoming season has disaster written all over it. Cleveland’s problems are totally self-inflicted starting with owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam and it comes down to two words: Deshaun Watson.
Desperate to upgrade their situation at quarterback, the Haslams decided that the answer was to trade for the Texans’ QB, one of the NFL’s best. Oh, there was the little matter of the 22 women who accused him of sexual misconduct — which to some would be a deal-breaker. Instead, the Haslams sent three first-round draft choices (2022, ‘23 and ‘24), a third-rounder (‘23) and a fifth-round pick (‘24) to Houston for the embattled pariah.
They then signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed contract, the largest such assured deal in league history.
And, finally, in a damning commentary on their character, they totally disrespected the still-popular incumbent, Baker Mayfield. They made it clear the job was no longer his and doubled down, adding Watson, of all people, represented “an adult” in the quarterback room as if he was some beacon or maturity compared to a warrior who played hurt all last season.
Of course, since the trade, the number of complainants has risen to 24 and, according to the attorney for the alleged victims, that number will soon rise to 26.
Grand juries in Texas declined to indict Watson criminally, but the civil lawsuits remain. And that puts more pressure on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell than any issue in his tenure.
His job is to “protect the league shield” and while lack of criminality could mitigate his decision, there’s way more at stake. The National Football League is overtly trying to curry the favor of female fans and the Watson case has galvanized hundreds of thousands of them, anxious to see how Goodell handles what they perceive as a case of serial sexual misconduct against women.
Going soft on this case will be a public relations nightmare for the NFL.
Here’s my analogy: If using under-inflated footballs earned Tom Brady a four-game suspension, what does at least two dozen lawsuits for sexual misconduct get Watson?
Supposedly, none of those suits will be tried until 2023 which means, if Goodell has any sense of optics, Watson won’t take a snap in ‘22.
— THERE'S NOT a lot going on for NFL teams during Organized Team Activities (OTAs) or minicamp … no pads, no contact.
But there was some good news for the Bills on Tuesday.
Safety Jordan Poyer, who skipped the voluntary OTAs as did a number of Buffalo veterans, showed up for minicamp.
The significance is that the veteran safety is seeking a contract extension, on merit. Oftentimes, players in that situation stay away, even though minicamp, according to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, isn’t optional.
Clearly, Poyer is unwilling to have his contract situation become a distraction to a team that many prognosticators see as the favorite to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.
— I’VE ALWAYS considered Jack Del Rio to be a smart, aware guy. He had a solid career as an NFL linebacker — 11 seasons with four teams — and 12 years as head coach of the Jaguars and Raiders.
But last week the bright fellow from USC proved “common sense isn’t so common.”
In a tweet, he negatively compared what he minimized as a “dust up” at the Capitol on Jan. 6 with what he felt was the ignored violence in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd while being arrested by police.
The rebuke was immediate.
Forget the fact that 70 percent of the league in which Del Rio works is populated by Black players. Worse, he’s defensive coordinator for the very team that plays in the city where the so-called “dust up” occurred.
Immediately, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera fined Del Rio $100,000 which was donated to the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund. The reason, of course, was that one of its members was killed in the “dust up” and four others subsequently took their own lives.
Del Rio, of course, is entitled to his own political opinion, as is everyone, but he has a much larger megaphone than most and with a not necessarily receptive audience.
Jack, here’s a tip for the future: Read the room.
