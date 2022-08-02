Some thoughts on the passing of basketball legend Bill Russell and the discouraging end to the Olean Oilers’ season.
MY ONLY interaction with Russell came in 1971 as sports director at Bradford’s WESB radio. One night that winter he came to town for a speaking engagement.
It wasn’t a sports banquet, but rather a community forum.
By then, he was 37 years old, had retired from pro basketball and would be an eventual no-brainer electee to the Naismith Hall of Fame owing to his 11 NBA Championships — eight of them in a row — five league MVP Awards and a dozen All-Star selections.
He had retired from the Boston Celtics as player-coach — the NBA’s first black head coach — and been hired by the NBA on ABC to do commentary on the Game of the Week.
But he wasn’t coming to talk basketball; Russell was an extremely proud Black man and a crusader for his race, which would be the subject of his speech.
There was just one problem.
From the time I took the radio job, well-meaning folks in town felt it was important that I knew they were proud of the fact, “We don’t have a race problem around here.”
Of course, there was a reason for that.
As I recall, the 1970 Census listed McKean County, Pennsylvania, as having a population of 53,000 with people of color accounting for just over four dozen of them or .00050% of the count.
I could only imagine what Russell would think as he looked out on that sea of white faces in the Bradford High auditorium.
My interview came after the speech and, at age 25, it was intimidating enough sitting down with a sports figure of world-wide reputation let alone one who had just given a talk that flew over the heads of many in the audience who were expecting hoops anecdotes.
Our interview went well enough, he wasn’t rude, nor was he warm. Russell answered all my carefully prepared basketball questions, but he had one of his own, only half joking: “Do any Black people live here?” I did my best to explain the math.
He was charming in his own way, and showed none of the irascible behavior he often displayed with the national media. I came away with a much different impression than I had going in and quickly concluded it had been my privilege to talk to him.
His race has lost one of its most influential and respected spokespeople.
FOR THREE weeks in Maine, I had kept track of the Oilers through the New York Collegiate Baseball League website, particularly the play-by-play feature.
After Olean won the first game of the best-of-three playoff series against Cortland, 5-3, at Bradner Stadium, Friday night, surely one win in Saturday’s potential doubleheader on the road would earn the Oilers a third NYCBL title in eight years, two of which fell victim to Covid.
Even after losing, 4-3, in walk-off fashion in the 11th inning of the opener, Olean still seemed poised for the title after taking a 7-0 second-inning lead, though Cortland answered with three in the bottom of the frame.
Still, the Oilers led 8-6 in the bottom of the ninth … one out away from their third championship, and I violated all restaurant protocols by being glued to my phone waiting for the clincher.
Instead, Cortland scored twice to tie it, then got its second extra-inning walk-off win of the day — this one 9-8 in the 10th.
Even more galling, in the opener, four Olean errors handed Cortland all of its runs.
Maybe that shouldn’t have been a surprise as the Oilers’ vulnerability was fielding, being ranked eighth in the 10-team league in fielding percentage (.950) and had the third-most errors on the season. But these came at the worst possible time.
Still, first-year manager Andrew White had a fine inaugural, his Oilers going 28-14 to win the West Division. As usual, Olean led the league in attendance at over 400 per game though, sadly, six league teams didn’t submit any numbers either because they would be embarrassing or there was no capability to count fans.
Clearly, the Oilers dominated NYCBL hitting, leading the league in average (.317), runs (328), hits (422), RBI (262), total bases (563) and on-base percentage (.440).
Even more impressive, Olean had five of the NYCBL’s top eight hitters: Blaise Zeiders, league-leading .403, second-place Mitchell Grosch .389, Dylan Vincent, fifth .375, Cole Sebastian, sixth, .352 and Taiga Sakuma, eighth, .351.
Zeiders was third in league RBIs with 34, Vincent seventh with 30 and Grosch eighth at 29.
And while the Oilers didn’t fare as well in NYCBL pitching, they had a trio of quality starters.
St. Bonaventure’s Liam Devine topped the league in wins (6-0), strikeouts (67) and earned-run average (1.89), Bona’s Luke Roggenburk was 4-2 with a 2.59 ERA and Grayson Walker was 5-0 via a 2.68 ERA.
In short, it was an awfully good season but for the lack of one out.
