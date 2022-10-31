HOUGHTON — For the second-straight year, fate brought these teams together for a rematch in the postseason.
And why wouldn’t it have?
For the last two years, the Fillmore and Houghton volleyball teams have staged nothing but back-and-forth, nip-and-tuck battles. Indeed, since the start of the 2021 campaign, these squads have faced each other six times, with Houghton holding a 4-2 edge. All six of those contests have gone at least four sets and four have gone the full five sets.
And so it was again Saturday.
Last October, after splitting a pair of five-set league matches, the two Allegany County rivals met in the Section 5 Class D3 championship game, with Fillmore prevailing 3-1 in LeRoy for its first sectional crown since 1995. Over the weekend, it was a D3 quarterfinal in Houghton, and this time the Panthers got their revenge.
And, wouldn’t you know it, it took five sets to determine a winner.
Jessica Prentice racked up 28 kills and Houghton, after being pushed to the brink following a marathon 27-25 fourth set, buckled down with a convincing fifth-set triumph en route to a dramatic 19-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-27, 15-6 victory. In knocking out the defending sectional champs, the fourth-seeded Panthers (11-7) advanced to Wednesday’s semifinals, where they’ll take on top-seeded C.G. Finney back in LeRoy.
Prentice added four blocks, 31 digs and seven aces. Jessica Adenuga, the other half of Houghton’s dynamic duo alongside Prentice — both middle hitters — totaled 16 kills, 17 digs, a pair of blocks and four aces. Abby Reitnour, the team’s sophomore setter, facilitated the offense with 40 assists, 11 digs and two aces.
With Saturday’s win, Houghton completed the season sweep of the Eagles, who’d lost plenty to graduation from last year’s titlest, winning in five sets on Sept. 15 and securing a four-set triumph on Oct. 12. The fifth-seeded Eagles finished the year 8-11.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENTCLASS C1 QUARTERFINALWellsville 3, Mynderse 0WELLSVILLE — Bryanna Moultrup dropped in 10 kills and Wellsville first won convincingly, then fended off No. 6 Mynderse in sets No. 2 and 3 for a 25-15, 25-23, 25-21 sweep.
Lindsay Stuck totaled six kills, five digs and two aces while Natalie Adams added five kills for the third-seeded Lions (14-2), who will now travel to No. 2 Midlakes for a Wednesday semifinal. Additionally, Morgaen Howe chipped in five kills and three digs, Macy Wyant had eight digs and a pair of aces and Maddy Parks fueled the offense with 26 assists and five aces.
Sixth-seeded Mynderse finished the year 5-15.
CLASS D1 QUARTERFINALBolivar-Richburg 3, Gananda 2GANANDA — Brena Walp recorded a big double-double of 19 kills and 13 digs, also adding five aces, as sixth-seeded Bolivar-Richburg rallied for a thrilling upset victory.
The Wolverines bounced back from deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 for the win. Tied at 1-1, they lost the third set by the slimmest of margins (25-23) before taking the final two for a 16-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 15-8 triumph.
Carmen Crowley had a monster outing of her own with 15 kills and 11 digs, and also adding five aces. Haley Mascho guided the defense with 23 digs, Kori Thomas registered eight kills and six blocks and Willow Worth handed out 31 assists.
B-R (12-) will now meet No. 2 Letchworth in Wednesday’s semifinals. Third-seeded Gananda was handed just its third loss of the year while finishing 15-3.
CLASS D2 QUARTERFINALSCuba-Rushford 3, Campbell-Savona 0CUBA — Kendall Tompkins piled up 29 assists with a team-high 10 aces and No. 2 Cuba-Rushford, following a first-round bye, shook off a bit of a slow start before securing a decisive 25-18, 25-12, 25-18 win.
Tompkins also had three kills and two digs for the Rebels (11-5), who will take on No. 3 Lyons (16-4) in Wednesday’s semifinals. Jordyn Radomski collected seven aces, seven digs and five kills and Lauren O’Keefe contributed five kills, four aces and two digs for the Rebels. Bri Green chipped in seven kills in the win. It was C-R’s first match in eight days after ending the regular season on Oct. 21 vs. Genesee Valley/Belfast and earning a bid straight to the quarterfinals as one of the bracket’s top seeds.
Tenth-seeded Campbell-Savona finished the year 8-12.