BUFFALO — These two teams had seen each other before.
In May 2019, the Olean High baseball team, with more experience than its counterpart, which was starting four sophomores and a freshman, handled City Honors, 14-6, in a Section 6 Class B-1 quarterfinal.
Over two years — and one lost campaign — later, both emerged from that empty stretch as sectional contenders. The Huskies, with plenty of question marks entering the spring, came together quickly, going 8-4 en route to a second-place league finish and knocking off the No. 3 seed on their way to a title game appearance. City Honors, meanwhile, gained the experience it didn’t have in 2019.
And this time, it was the Centaurs’ veteran play that shone through.
Matt Cambria fanned 10 and scattered five hits in a complete-game effort and top-seeded City Honors squeezed just a bit more out of its early swings while topping No. 6 Olean, 5-2, in the Section 6 Class B-1 championship on Friday at Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium.
The loss ended a fruitful — perhaps even surprisingly so — season for Olean, which, after returning just three players from that 2019 squad, reached the championship contest for the second time in three years under coach Les DeGolier and for the fifth time since 2014.
“OBVIOUSLY, the seniors missed a year, which stinks, but they definitely put together a good campaign and left a mark in an abbreviated season with not much of an offseason,” DeGolier said. “It was exciting to make this far, especially since we didn’t necessarily have that expectation out of the gate.
“We were growing as the season went on, figuring out a lot about the younger kids, who were moving up from JV and didn’t have a lot of experience. We left it with those kids, saying, ‘we know what we can do now next year — hopefully with more of a winter and offseason. We know the areas we need to grow and improve in. Hopefully that has them excited for next season.”
Xavier Mann, a sophomore, went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while catcher Connor Kiefer ripped a tie-breaking two-run triple in the second inning for City Honors. After Olean pounced first with a run in its initial at-bats, the Centaurs tied it in the bottom half. The hosts then took control by plating two runs in each of the second and third frames while keeping the Huskies off the scoreboard.
“They had a couple extra hits in those moments with runners in scoring position,” DeGolier noted. “We left a couple hanging on second base. That really was the difference in (those two innings). They just had more hits and were able to cash in on those opportunities with runners in scoring position and we did not.”
OLEAN SAW Cambria as a sophomore in that quarterfinal matchup two years ago and fared well, dusting him up for eight runs over five-plus innings as part of a 17-hit, 14-run outburst.
On Friday, it was mostly stifled by the big senior right-hander. After surrendering that run in the first, Cambria allowed just one more, in the fourth, in his seven-inning outing. That offset another strong outing from Olean ace Adam Spencer, who steered the Huskies to that quarterfinal upset of No. 3 Depew on Monday (3-1) and was able to go again Friday, this time striking out six while allowing seven hits and a walk while also going the distance.
Offensively, Jason Brooks doubled and scored both runs while Eric Havens went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Huskies. Aaron Vincent and Chase Kratts both added hits in the loss.
And though Olean was able to keep the Centaurs scoreless over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, the five runs it allowed over the first three frames proved to be too big a hole from which to dig out.
“(Cambria) pitched a good game,” DeGolier acknowledged. “He threw four pitches and mixed them really well. We saw that team in the second round two years ago and they were young — four sophomores and a freshman who were all starters on this year’s team. They’ve grown a lot (in that time) and it showed.”
Friday’s championship marked the final high school contest for six Olean seniors, including program linchpins Spencer and Brooks (plus fellow returning varsity player Nick Pantuso), who will be playing in an upcoming Western New York all-star tournament, presented by Tom Prince.
“We talked to them afterward,” DeGolier said. “Those two were the ones that carried us all year — Adam from the mound and Jason with his defense and hitting. Everybody else came together exactly the way we needed them to. Win or lose, we’re glad we were able to make something of such an uncertain season.”
