What a difference one game makes.
When the Bills lost to the Jets at the Meadowlands early last month, they went from first place in AFC to third in the division.
But last night at Foxboro’s Gillette Stadium, Buffalo’s 24-10 victory over the Patriots put it in first in the AFC East, for at least two days, but might have simultaneously dashed New England’s playoff hopes.
At 9-3, the Bills top the division at least until Miami meets the 49ers in Santa Clara Sunday afternoon. The Dolphins, with a win, would also be 9-3, but top the division by virtue of their head-to-head victory. However, a Miami loss would put Buffalo alone at the top of the AFC East.
The news for the Patriots, meanwhile, is bleak.
At 6-6, New England is last in the division, its hopes of winning it virtually dashed with five games to play. More troublesome, they have the conference’s ninth-worst record and only seven teams make the playoffs.
It wasn’t the Bills’ most polished effort, but a true workmanlike victory.
Rookie running back James Cook had his best game as a pro with a team-high 14 carries for 64 and added 41 yards on six receptions for 105 yards total offense.
Veteran Devin Singletary added 13 carries for 51 yards as Buffalo rushed for a decent 137 yards, happily, only 20 by Allen, who didn’t lead the team for a change.
However, though coach Sean McDermott didn’t address it in his post-game press conference, he has to be a bit concerned about his team’s passing game as Allen, other than wideout Stefon Diggs, has few options.
Nominal No. 2 wide receiver Gabe Davis continues to disappear, as he was targeted seven times and caught only two balls for 15 yards, albeit one for a touchdown on a broken play.
Tight end Dawson Knox, who was supposed to be Allen’s security blanket, was thrown to only once … and dropped it. Singletary was targeted twice and bobbled both.
That has to change if the Bills are going to make a playoff run.
Other notes on Buffalo’s win:
— Bills quarterback Josh Allen is now 5-0 in Thursday games, three of those wins on Thanksgiving Day. And Buffalo has now won three straight games in Foxboro and three consecutive road games in a span of 12 days.
— New England’s first touchdown was a 48-yard pass reception from quarterback Mac Jones to rookie cornerback Marcus Jones on the first offensive play of his career. He also returns kicks for the Pats. Two weeks ago he returned a punt 84 yards for the touchdown that beat the Jets 10-3 in the closing seconds.
— The Bills first giveaway came when Allen was the victim of a strip-sack by linebacker Josh Uche, his second sack of the night and seventh of the season. The resultant fumble was recovered by edge rusher Matthew Judon.
— Buffalo lost a 4-yard touchdown connection from Allen to Diggs when reserve tight end Tommy Sweeney was called for a hold.
— The Bills’ lone sack of Mac Jones was logged in the closing minutes by defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who now has 4.5 on the season.
— New England lost a 48-yard field goal when Nick Folk’s attempt hit the crossbar and bounced back.
— Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin was ejected from the game after he was flagged for hitting a defenseless player, wide receiver Jacobi Myers, in the closing minutes.
— Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, back from injury, topped the Bills in tackles with six and solos with five. Patriots defensive tackle Devon Godchaux had a game high 10 tackles while Uche and cornerback Jonathan Jones tied for the game high in solos with six each.
— Inactive for the Bills were offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle), cornerback Kair Elam (ankle/illness), safety Dean Marlowe, linebacker Baylon Spencer and tight end Quintin Morris (illness)
At corner, Tre’Davious White, finally back from last season’s knee surgery, went most of the way, while, with rookie draft choices Elam and Christian Benford (injured reserve) both out, struggling Dane Jackson was forced into the line-up with Xavier Rhodes in reserve.
David Quessenberry started for Dawkins while Epensa replaced Miller and Greg Rousseau returned to his starting end job after he missed multiple games with an ankle injury.
Quessenberry eventually left with his own ankle injury and was replaced by third-stringer Justin Murray. He eventually returned but was limited in his movement.
Edge rusher Von Miller (knee) went on injured reserve earlier in the day and will be out at least four weeks, as will Benford.
To bolster the receiving corps, Buffalo promoted recently re-signed former Bill John Brown from the practice to the active squad.
