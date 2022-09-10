It’s not been two full days since the Bills laid a 31-10 smackdown on the defending Super Bowl champion Rams in Los Angeles, and there’s still so much to unpack.
Start with the fact that this blowout wasn’t even as close as the score as four Buffalo possessions were blunted by turnovers; two Josh Allen interceptions and a pair of lost fumbles by running backs.
Still, the Bills absolutely dominated the second half, pulling away from a 10-10 halftime tie, outscoring LA, 21-0, and outgaining the Rams, 226-116, in yardage after intermission.
In so doing, Buffalo overcame three first-half turnovers and Allen admitted, “I actually was happy at halftime, with the turnovers we had, whether it was 10-0 or 0-0, that gave us all the confidence in the world with our defense being able to back us up. We hurt ourselves a lot in the first half.
“That second half, that’s who we want to be, going out and executing the way we want to execute. We were 90% (success) on third down and that’s a recipe for success.”
Here are some other takeaways from Thursday night’s impressive win:
— Start with Allen. The fifth-year pro merely continued the spectacular performance he had in that “13 seconds” playoff loss at Kansas City last January. He threw for three scores, completed 84% of his passes for nearly 300 yards and ran for a touchdown.
He opened the game going 10-for-10 through the air and it should have been 11 straight except that slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie had the ball go through his hands for an interception that was totally on him.
Later, Allen’s second “pick” was likely a product of confidence in his accuracy and arm-strength as he tried to squeeze a throw into a tight window to well-covered wideout Jamison Crowder.
The only criticism — stop me if you’ve heard this before — is that Allen runs too much. He rushed 10 times for a team-leading 56 yards and on seven of those carries he took big hits.
— That leads to another reality: Buffalo’s anemic ground game. Take away Allen’s rushes and its three running backs — Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and rookie James Cook — accounted for 65 yards on 15 carries with two lost fumbles and no touchdowns.
That’s got to change; Allen can’t be expected to carry the offense every week.
— This in no way diminishes the Bills’ performance, but there is this takeaway from Thursday night. Despite all the hype, appropriate for the defending Super Bowl champion, Buffalo might just have shown that the Rams aren’t quite as good as portrayed by the national media.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford had a pedestrian game (29-of-41 passing for 240 yards with three interceptions and one TD) and got nothing from his running game, which totaled only 52 yards, albeit on only eight carries.
It’s abundantly clear LA desperately needs to convince Odell Beckham Jr. to return after he recovers from knee surgery. No way can even the highly-skilled Cooper Kupp carry the receiving burden alone.
Meanwhile, the Rams’ defense was burned for 413 yards and four touchdowns, most of the damage in the second half.
— Allen’s performance overshadowed an extraordinary effort by Buffalo’s defense.
General manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott, for the last two seasons, have vowed to upgrade the pass rush. Against LA it materialized.
The Bills amassed 15 quarterback hits and logged an impressive seven sacks, half of them by off-season line acquisitions: blockbuster free-agent signee Von Miller (2), an end, and tackle Jordan Phillips, back for a second stint in Buffalo (1.5).
That pressure helped force Stafford into three picks, one each by cornerback Dane Jackson, safety Jordan Poyer, and end Boogie Basham off a deflection at the line of scrimmage.
Basham, a second-round pick in 2021, also had a sack, as did Greg Rousseau, that year’s first-rounder, who added four tackles.
— Those efforts took major heat off the Bills’ rookie cornerbacks as McDermott was truthful about being uncertain who would start. Christian Benford, the sixth-rounder, played the first two series and first-round choice Kaiir Elam the second two as they alternated opposite Jackson, each logging three tackles.
— One reality when a team is either scoring or turning the ball over (Allen: “four are too many, we’ve got to clean that up”), punts are rare … or never.
Buffalo’s Sam Martin, signed after Matt Araiza was waived following the “gang-rape” scandal, wasn’t called upon to punt. His only action was holding for placekicker Tyler Bass’ field goal and four extra points.
— Going into the game, there were two possible scenarios for each team. Would the Rams come out complacent or would they be inspired to prove last season was no fluke? In Buffalo’s case, would there be a hangover from that epic playoff loss to the Chiefs or would the Bills try to prove they’re the team Las Vegas has touted as one of the NFL’s very best?
The cliche goes “It’s only one game.”
And while that’s true, Buffalo didn’t play as if the performance was an outlier. Instead, there was a confident swagger that seemed to say “We know who we are and we’re going to show you.”
That was most apparent in McDermott’s postgame press conference.
Normally subdued even after the biggest wins, he wore a smile of relief and pride.
After all, there are many who feel the team’s biggest weakness is his in-game coaching. Indeed, even now there’s suspicion that McDermott injected himself detrimentally into those “13 seconds” in Kansas City and the staff and players have done nothing to clear that up.
But, on this night at SoFi Stadium, he was at his best and had absolutely earned the right to that smile.
