For Bills fans, the most hurtful defeat in the franchise’s 62-year history, unchallenged, was “Wide Right” when Scott Norwood’s potential Super Bowl XXV-winning 47-yard field goal attempt as time expired slipped just outside the upright in January of 1991.
But, tied for No. 2 along with the nightmarish “Music City Miracle” as the Titans beat Buffalo, 22-16, in the closing seconds of a playoff game at Nashville on a kickoff return called “Home Run Throwback,” was what happened Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
In a divisional playoff game against Kansas City, the lead changed three times and was tied once in the final two minutes of regulation.
The Bills seemed to have it won twice in that span, and the Chiefs appeared to have won it once.
And when Buffalo went up 36-33 with 13 seconds left, it appeared the Bills had ended KC’s streak of three straight appearances in the AFC Championship Game.
Instead, in that mano-a-mano square-off between two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, Buffalo left the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes too much time.
Completions of 19 yards to Tyreek Hill and 25 yards to tight end Travis Kelce set up Harrison Butker’s game-tying 48-yard field goal as time expired.
THAT INTRODUCED the NFL’s flawed format for playoff overtime.
The Chiefs won the coin toss, elected to receive, and proceeded to roll 75 yards in eight plays with Mahomes, who finished 33-44 for 378 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, hitting tight end Travis Kelce for the 8-yard game-winning TD.
No, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, who went 27-of-37 for 329 yards, four touchdown passes to wide receiver Gabriel Davis and no picks, never touched the ball in OT.
If that seems unfair, well, it is.
The NFL’s regular season overtime rules don’t get much argument. If the coin-toss winner goes down and scores a touchdown on the first possession, or the defense conjures a TD or safety … game over. If it settles for a field goal, the opposing team gets a possession to win or tie.
That same rule is in effect for the playoffs — though there’s no time limit on OT — but the coin toss loser doesn’t get a possession if the opponent tallies a TD.
That’s too punitive for a win-or-go-home game … especially one like last night’s.
The Bills and Chiefs combined for 10 touchdowns and how great would it have been if Allen was given a chance to respond with the tying score?
If that opportunity was granted but Buffalo failed, so be it … but at least the Bills would have had a chance.
It’s a rule the league needs to revisit, at least for the postseason.
THE MOOD in Buffalo’s locker room was predictably downcast and, at times during his postgame press conference, coach Sean McDermott seemed near tears talking about how close his team was to victory.
There’s also the shocking reality that the season is over … playoff losers invariably describe being slapped with that reality.
And there’s another one.
Next year’s Bills will have a different look with as much as a third of the roster being switched out. At least 15 Bills will be free agents and that doesn’t include those who will be released, no matter.
Both of Buffalo’s veteran coordinators — Brian Daboll (offense), Leslie Frazier (defense) — have interviewed for head coaching positions with multiple teams.
And, if either, of both, get such a position, they likely will take some of the Bills assistants with them.
In addition, Buffalo’s assistant general manager, Joe Schoen, has been hired by the Giants as GM and has interviewed both Daboll and Frazier for the open job in New York.
In short, the 2022 Bills figure to have a drastically different look.
