SALAMANCA — For the first time, a number is going out of circulation for the Salamanca boys basketball team.
Entering the last regular season home game for senior Andy Herrick, the Warriors’ coaching staff sought a way to honor a player both crucial to their success on the court and inspirational off it. When the idea of retiring Herrick’s No. 30 jersey came up, head coach Adam Bennett thought it was a “no-brainer.”
“Retiring a number is really the most prestigious thing we can do,” Bennett said. “It was a no-brainer to do that for him, for not only the type of player he is, because he’s a great player, but for what he embodies for our program.”
No Salamanca basketball player had ever received this honor before Wednesday night.
Bennett gave Herrick a few days’ notice so he wouldn’t be caught off guard at what would already be an emotional night, his final home regular season game and the Warriors’ annual “Beat CF Night” fundraiser to fight cystic fibrosis, a condition Andy has lived with all his life.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Herrick said of finding out about the jersey retirement. “I felt a huge amount of appreciation and felt like all the work that I put in was paying off in a huge way.”
ON THESE Beat CF fundraiser nights, Salamanca and Randolph, two rival schools known for red uniforms, adopt a new shade, with fans encouraged to wear purple. A t-shirt sale started the fundraiser process ahead of the game.
Bennett said Wednesday’s game was by far the best-attended of the Beat CF contests the program has held over five years, dating back to Andy’s eighth-grade season. The numbers back that up: in the first four years, the games generated just over $10,000 for the CF Foundation. This year alone, it raised $9,000 through donations, shirt sales, concessions and a 50/50 raffle. By Thursday afternoon, another donor offered a $1,000 check to take this year’s total over $10,000, matching the previous four years.
Bennett said the CF Foundation’s work has had a tangible effect on patients like Andy due to development of new medication in recent years to improve their daily lives.
That it was a great matchup — Salamanca and Randolph are set to be No. 1 seeds in Class B2 and C, respectively, in the upcoming Section 6 playoffs — made the game a draw for basketball fans. But Bennett thinks the community would have turned out regardless.
“We had two state-ranked teams, really good basketball teams, and Salamanca-Randolph is always packed,” he said. “But honestly for Andy’s last home game it could have been whoever and the community would have come out and supported him. So that was really good to see, all the purple, all the support from both sides, Randolph has donated money and they’ve been great partners in this, first-class all the way. So we appreciate them and appreciate all the support last night.”
AFTER BENNETT honored Herrick at the microphone and announced his jersey retirement before tipoff, Andy took the mic to express his gratitude to the huge crowd of fans and supporters.
“It’s unbelievable to me,” Herrick said after practice the next day, “to see all of the support from the community and my teammates and everybody. It makes it a little bit easier to deal with what I have to (deal with) every day. It pushes me to keep going.”
Of the support through his school years, he added, “It’s meant the world. I really appreciate having everybody behind my back. Seeing that support really helps me to push through all the things I have to do every day.”
STILL WITH a game to play, and perhaps riding an emotional high, the Warriors avenged one of their two losses this year by beating Randolph 59-48.
“It was an emotional night but after the ceremony and the speech, we flipped the switch because we know we have a job to do,” Herrick said. “It was a big game for us and we knew that we had to win that one.”
Lucus Brown, one of Andy’s closest friends and a fellow returning Big 30 All-Star, had a spectacular night with 35 points. Bennett has credited Herrick and Brown with “changing our program.” Brown is the Warriors’ all-time leading scorer. Herrick hit one of the biggest shots in program history, a go-ahead 3-pointer in last year’s Far West Regional victory over Avon.
“It’s one thing to have good players, and he’s a great player,” Bennett said of Herrick. “But it’s another thing to have an example of what to aspire to be every day and that’s what he is to our kids. They all love him and would do anything for him and respect him. And in turn, he shows them day in and day out an unbelievable example of how to live, how to work, how to take coaching, and he has conquered so much in his life that he’s never been scared of any moments on the basketball court.
“So when he takes that shot at Buff State to send us to Glens Falls, he’s not worried because he’s dealt with bigger things. It’s been inspiring for our kids and that type of player in your program is the No. 1 reason why we’ve had success. Talent can only take you so far; you’ve got to have kids that care, that work really hard.”
SALAMANCA BEGINS its quest for another sectional title next weekend, playing a home Section 6 Class B2 quarterfinal on Saturday. The Warriors want to continue their seniors’ careers by winning as many playoff games as possible. While Herrick plans to play college basketball next year, he doesn’t want to think about saying goodbye to this team.
“I try to keep those thoughts out of my head,” he said. “I try to enjoy every day, give my all every day because I don’t want to have any regrets. I wanna soak up every moment that I get because I know I’m not going to get it back and I love playing for this team and this school.”
Bennett said he wants the team to continue to raise money to fight CF until there’s a cure. He suggested future ‘Beat CF’ games could be held on a night when Herrick can come back to visit.
“I think if the community knows that he’s here and there’s still work to do …,” he said. “The most proud that I am is the money that not only we’ve raised but the community and the CF Foundation all across the country has spearheaded medication that’s significantly helped Andy. He’s so much better off now than he was five years ago, so the exciting thing if we continue to do this for five more years, where’s that going to lead him? We don’t want to stop until there’s a cure, until there’s an opportunity for kids like Andy all over to not have to worry anymore. As long as that’s the case and we can get Andy back, we’re going to fight for him.”