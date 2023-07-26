New York Collegiate Baseball League. Indeed, coach Michael Beimel’s squad finished second in the circuit in both runs (314) and hits (393) while placing third in batting average at .294.
But in a game of this magnitude, in the postseason, with so much on the line, it was likely going to take a strong pitching performance for Olean to secure its place in yet another NYCBL championship series.
And in an efficient contest that took just two hours, 13 minutes, before 254 fans at Houghton University’s Kerr-Pegula Athletics Complex, the Oilers received just that from Matthew Graeber.
By regular year’s end, the Gannon University junior had established himself as Olean’s ace, winning six of his seven starts while striking out 35 in 36 ⅔ innings, issuing just 16 walks and posting a 2.70 ERA. And on the season’s biggest stage to date, he delivered his grandest outing to date.
Graeber allowed just one run on three hits while fanning seven and walking a pair in eight masterful, and season-high, eight innings. Behind him, the Oilers downed Genesee, 3-1, in Game 2 of the Western Division finals while completing a 2-0 series sweep. Their reward? A second-straight trip to the NYCBL championship and, quite impressively, the franchise’s fifth trip to the final since 2015.
Graeber worked past a baserunner in the first inning and then was dominant, setting Genesee down 1-2-3 in each of the second, third, fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Olean manufactured all the offense it needed, grabbing three runs on a fielder’s choice, error and RBI single from Chase Fischer. For a team that scored eight or more runs in 17 of 42 regular season games, with Graeber dealing, it was more than enough.
In the sixth, the Oilers kept Genesee at bay by turning a double play and picking off a runner at third base. In the seventh, the Rapids finally cut into the deficit on a sacrifice fly. But in the eighth, Graeber worked around an error to keep it 3-1 and in the ninth, Gavin Hawkes struck out the side to earn the save and put a bow on a collective lights-out pitching effort.
Graeber threw 104 pitches, 70 of those for strikes, before Hawkes’ perfect ninth sealed it.
Offensively, Blaise Zeiders went 2-for-5 with an RBI while Toran Smith, Tuesday night’s hero, also went 2-for-5, including a double. Six others added singles for the Oilers. Olean out-hit the Rapids, 10-3, but had a tough time pushing runs across, stranding 13 baserunners, including two innings of leaving runners at the corners and another with the bases loaded.
All summer, it seemed Olean and Rochester might be on a collision course for the NYCBL final. Indeed, both essentially led their divisions from wire-to-wire before claiming the West and East, respectively, with the league’s two best records — the Oilers at 25-16-1 (51 points) and the Ridgemen at 31-10-1 (63 points).
And that’s the championship series now in place after Rochester finished off a sweep of its own, over Sherrill in the East finals. With the Ridgemen earning homefield advantage with the better record, Olean will host Game 1 of the Best-of-3 series on Friday night (6:30 p.m.) at Bradner Stadium while Rochester will get Games 2 and 3 (if needed) in a potential doubleheader on Saturday at Basket Road Field.
Though the Ridgemen lost just 10 games during the regular season, two of those came against the Oilers, who swept Rochester in the teams’ only matchup — a doubleheader back on June 10 by scores of 10-6 and 7-4.
Olean is looking to avenge last summer’s title series loss, when it won a dramatic Game 1 over Cortland at home before dropping Games 2 and 3, both in gutting fashion, on the road. The Oilers are in search of their first NYCBL championship since claiming back-to-back crowns in 2015 and 2016.